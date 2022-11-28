Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday is here –marking the last day of the November sales bonanza which began as Black Friday – with deals to snap up from big-name brands like The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat.

Perfectly timed if you’re looking to save some money on Christmas shopping, the annual sales extravaganza is serving up massive deals across all shopping sections, from home appliances and tech to TVs, laptops, gaming, beauty, fashion and toys.

Our expert shopping team here at IndyBest is on hand to keep you posted on all thebest Cyber Monday bargains, with standout deals spotted so far including savings on dishwasher tablets, smartwatches, Ugg boots and dehumidifiers.

Whether you’re looking for a new coat, pizza oven, cordless vacuum, sofa or make-up, John Lewis is one of Cyber Monday’s biggest players, and it’s got just about everything, all at once.

Here’s a quick overview of the deals available at the John Lewis Cyber Monday 2022 sale. The retailer has slashed up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset, up to £400 off televisions, £200 off laundry items and £150 off vacuums, plus savings on computing, mobile phones and kitchen appliances.

We’ve been trawling through the Cyber Monday deals at John Lewis to bring you some of the highlights. Here are our top picks for 2022, and you’d better be quick to bag a bargain before the event ends.

Best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals 2022

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £168.75, now £135, Johnlewis.com

(ghd)

Lauded as the best model for straightening and curling in our ghd round-up, our tester said the gold straighteners are a “versatile option”. Using two heat sensors, “whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

Buy now

Mulberry Sadie mini goat print leather satchel bag, lawn green: Was £825, now £577.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Inject some vibrant colour into your wardrobe for 2023 with this luxe Mulberry satchel bag. Finished in a lawn green hue, the crossbody is both practical and a style statement. Crafted from leather, the typography lock adds character, while the oversized front flap will safely secure your belongings. Thanks to the adjustable strap, you have the option to wear it as a crossbody or over your shoulder. For Cyber Monday, John Lewis has slashed 30 per cent off the Mulberry piece – a saving too good to miss.

Buy now

Le Creuset essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot 26cm: Was £226, now £162, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

You probably know someone who has wanted one of these for years, and you always want to get them one but you just can’t justify that price tag to yourself. Well, this year might just be your year – with a whopping 40 per cent slashed off the price of this soup pot. Le Creuset is loved by foodies for all the right reasons – the cast-iron pot is perfect for stews, soups and heavy sauces, and it’s oven-safe too, so you can slow-cook your favourite dinner in it. The orange colour has now sold out, so you’d better be quick to snap up the black or blue.

Buy now

Ooni pizza oven: Was £299, now £239.20, Johnlewis.com

(Ooni)

Ooni pizza ovens became all the rage during lockdown, but the trend has really stuck around. Now, there’s nothing we love more than staying home and cooking up our own Italian feast in our back gardens. And Ooni is at the top of its game – we crowned this one best overall pizza oven in our 2022 round-up. It reaches a scorching 500C and cooks fluffy Neapolitan-style pizza in 60 seconds. You can also use it to roast fish, meat and vegetables.

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation: Was £35, now £30.60, Johnlewis.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury products are being reduced by 15 per cent in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale – and we couldn’t be more pleased. The brand’s foundation dropped earlier this year, and its formula was three years in the making. Available in 30 shades, chances are your match is in there. When reviewing the product, our tester said: “It really does fill the gap in the market for those who want that radiant, your-skin-but-better finish but who need slightly more coverage alongside it, as it’s a bouncy, buildable formula that leaves the skin looking fresh and supple”. They praised it for being a two-in-one product, as they noticed subtle differences in their skin health. It’s where full coverage meets a natural look.

Buy now

Umbra hubba round metal frame wall mirror, 86cm: Was £170, now £119, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

You don’t need us to tell you the selection of homeware at John Lewis is excellent. If you’re in need of a new mirror, this round design will make for a stylish addition to your home. The minimalist metal frame means it’ll go with your current interiors and, rather handily, it has fittings on the back, so it’s ready to go. Better still, it currently has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Ring smart video doorbell: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Ring doorbells have been soaring in popularity since people realised how simple it is to add an extra layer of protection to their homes. If you’ve been thinking about getting one, now is the time to take the plunge, as John Lewis is offering £30 off Ring’s doorbell for Cyber Monday. We’ve previously given Ring products glowing reviews in our 2022 round-up, so it’s a brand you can trust. Our reviewer said: “The clarity of the two-way talk was excellent.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro M2 12.9in 2022, 256GB, wifi: Was £1,369, now £1,319, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

This deal sees £50 knocked off the latest generation 12.9in iPad pro tablet, which was only released last month. It comes with wifi, 256GB of storage and is available in space grey. When we reviewed the tablet, our tester said: “The iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” adding, “not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Buy now

The North Face saikuru jacket, black: Was £215, now £150.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Refresh your winter coat rotation with a classic from outdoor-clothing brand The North Face. Reduced right now by more than £60, the cold-weather mainstay boasts waterproofing, padding and a stylish oversized collar for warmth and protection against chilly December winds. With a boxy fit, elastic side pockets and the familiar The North Face logo across the chest, this on-trend jacket is made from recycled materials, which earns it major brownie points.

Buy now

Dyson V10 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £429, now £325, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

Here’s a £104 saving on the Dyson V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner. Cordless and with a battery life of up to 60 minutes per charge, this vacuum has a bagless bin with a 0.77l capacity, a washable filter, wall mount and three different heads included in the box. As ever with electronics from John Lewis, the Dyson comes with a free two-year guarantee as standard.

Buy now

Aspinal of London Stella pebble leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Johnlewis.com

(John lewis)

You can’t go wrong with a cross-body bag. It goes with every outfit, enables you to be hands free and will fit all your essentials. This Aspinal of London satchel bag currently has 40 per cent off in the John Lewis sale – that’s a huge £180 saving on a timeless style. Hand-crafted from Italian leather, it’s design is inspired by equestrian saddle bags.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air 13.6in (2022): ​​Was £1,169, now £1,109, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

Don’t wait for Apple’s deals to get that MacBook you’ve been wanting for a while. John Lewis is offering deals across its Apple range, and this Mac is one of its special deals, with £60 slashed from the price. This is Apple’s 2022 edition, featuring a seriously lightweight design, 13.6in display, and a battery that lasts 18 hours. Plus, charging it for 30 minutes gives you another 50 per cent battery.

Buy now

Hutch rise block arm four-seater corner sofa: Was £2,301, now £1,704.50, Johnlewis.com

(Hutch)

John Lewis has slashed the price of its sofas across the board by 35 per cent, bringing this one down to £1,704.50, so, if you’ve been planning on getting a new sofa for a while, now’s the time. This one comes in a whole load of different colours, and the fibres plumping the back cushions are made with recycled plastic bottles (sustainable and still super cosy).

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat mini crackers, 125g: Was £18, now £15.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

If you’re looking for something a little different from your average Christmas cracker, these Hotel Chocolat mini crackers are reduced to £15.30 in the John Lewis sale. Containing 10 mini-size crackers with the brand’s best-loved deluxe chocolates tucked inside, your Christmas dinner guests are in for a treat.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 3 laptop: Was £329.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lenovo)

One of the best cheap laptops you can get, the Lenovo ideapad 3 doesn’t compromise on the basics. It’s fast enough for simple everyday tasks, such as writing, emailing, social media and entertainment. It’s also lightweight, portable and has an all-day battery life. Plus, you’re saving a brilliant £130 – but there’s no obligation to tell the person you’re buying for.

Buy now

Samsung ‘the frame’ 43in TV: Was £1,099, now £899.10, Johnlewis.com

(Samsung)

Samsung has a range of stylish TVs that aim to look slicker than the usual big, black rectangle in the corner of your lounge. The Frame is one such screen, where a smart boarder and frame makes it look like a painting when not streaming your latest Netflix show. There’s loads of digitised paintings and prints to pick from, and the TV can be wall-mounted for the full effect too.

Buy now

Barbour orinsay hooded long quilted jacket, sage/ancient: Was £270, now £188.30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

If you’re after a winter coat, look no further than this Barbour orinsay quilted jacket. Finished in a sleek dark sage hue, the long line and hooded coat is a stylish take on a cold-weather essential. Whether you’re dog walking or running errends, the jacket boasts a waist cord and zip and stud fastening for protecting yourself from the elements. Right now, you can save 30 per cent on the Barbour coat.

Buy now

Lego City express passenger train: Was £131.23, now £104.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

Stuck on what to get for the kids this Christmas? John Lewis has you sorted, with up to 25 per cent slashed on selected lines of its Lego range. If you want to go the whole hog, this Lego City express passenger train is loved by kids and adults alike. This buildable train city measures 86cm long and over 10cm high, and contains 764 pieces – so it’s sure to keep the kids entertained for a while.

Buy now

Mac hypnotising holiday step bright up extra dimension skinfinish palette, medium/deep: Was £35, now £23.31, Johnlewis.com

(Mac)

Save a whopping £12 on this festive palette, which is currently reduced to just over £23. There’s three shades to discover, spanning across pink and golden tones. The highlighting set would work well on cheekbones, brow bones, the cupid’s bow, décolleté, and anywhere that naturally catches the light. We think this Mac beauty could be a stocking filler suiting any make-up aficionados too.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the last day of the sale before the festive season and this year takes place today, on Monday 28 November.

It’s your final opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas, and it is your last chance to scoop up a saving if you missed out during the Black Friday sales.

When does Black Friday end 2022?

A sales event often spanning over several days and weeks, Black Friday technically ends when Cyber Monday begins. This marks the last day of the annual extravaganza, ideal for bagging a bargain before Christmas.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for more Cyber Monday intel? Read our guide on what to expect from Amazon this year

