When it comes to luxury cookware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. Spotted in the homes of celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Cavallari and Jennifer Garner, the candy-coloured casserole dishes really have amassed quite the fan club.

And close to marking its 100 year anniversary, the cast iron cocotte is evidently still as popular as ever.

Hand-crafted from 85 per cent recycled iron and steel, each piece is completely unique, made from its own individual mould and inspected by 40 craftsmen before landing on the shop floor. So it’s not surprising that the classic cast iron casserole dish regularly sells for anywhere between £220 to £475.

But, as Black Friday has finally arrived, bringing some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more, this could be the best time to grab a piece of the classic cookware for less.

Here at IndyBest, we’re dedicated to finding great discounts, just like this one, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible, featuring all the best deals from John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Very, Amazon and more.

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole dish, 22cm/ 3.3l: Was £230, now £139, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

At 40 per cent off and down from £230, this dish is quite the steal if you’re looking to up your kitchenware game, or add to a much-loved collection.

It’s currently only available in this blue cobolt colourway, but we love its understated tone, and we think it will go with most kitchens.

The very similar dish, but oval-shaped, won the best buy in our round-up of the best casserole dishes. Our reviewer said: “It’s an obvious choice for casseroles and soups of course, but this dish has also become our go-to when roasting meat for a super-succulent Sunday roast.” Also adding that “we were most impressed by its weight though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested”.

The oval dish (was £275, now £169, Lecreuset.co.uk) is also on offer too. It’s slightly larger, at 29cm and also available in the colbolt colourway.

This is the smaller version of the two pots, (the larger 28cm is currently sold out), but this is still large enough to roast a whole (smallish) joint of meat, or boast a hearty veggie casserole, yet narrow enough to have extra oven space for trimmings, making the Le Creuset dish one of the most versatile pots on offer.

With a heat-resistant knob that can withstand up to 260 degrees, large handles, tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture and an easy clean enamel interior, we’re not sure what else you could ask for from a trusty dish.

And the lifetime guarantee just sweetens the deal, meaning you can enjoy hundreds of meals without any worry.

