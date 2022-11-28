Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first three days of Black Friday are dissappearing in our rear view mirror, and Cyber Monday is taking the wheel – we really are in the home stretch now, as this is the final day of discounts for many retailers (but don’t worry, there is still time).

Whether you’re shopping for home appliances, a big ol’ 4K telly or discounted fashion and jewellery for your winter wardrobe, the Cyber Monday sales are not to be missed. Heaps of IndyBest-approved products have had their prices slashed during the event – we’re talking discounts on Apple, Lego, and, here’s one for the home chefs and foodies, Le Creuset.

The darling cookware brand has earned head chef status over the years owing to vibrant, hardy cast iron casserole pots which have become a household favourite – and we at IndyBest love them. In our review of the famous cast iron dish, where we compared them to the Aldi dupe, we gave the pots (almost) top marks.

While Le Creuset’s kitchenware is undoubtedly expensive, the brand has taken part in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year with savings of up to 40 per cent off. The deals don’t stop there of course, with a number of UK retailers slicing a chunk off their Le Creuset price tags.

With the holiday period fast approaching, there really is no better time to kit out your kitchen for (much) less, so we’ve been scouring the savings online for the very best deals on the brand’s well-known products.

The best Cyber Monday deals on Le Creuset products 2022

Le Creuset rainbow espresso mugs: Was £68, now £54.40, Fenwick.co.uk

These teeny, tiny mugs are just adorable, and the price shrinkage is no bad deal either. Now with a saving of 20 per cent in the Fenwick Cyber Monday sale, the six-piece set works out at under £10 per mug, meaning you can sip your morning espresso in style for less.

Le Creuset essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot 26cm: Was £226, now £162, Johnlewis.com

You probably know someone who’s wanted one of these for years, and you always want to get them one, but you just can’t justify that price tag to yourself. Well, this year might just be your year. Le Creuset, especially this casserole pot, is loved by foodies for all the right reasons – the cast-iron pot is perfect for stews, soups and heavy sauces, and it’s oven-safe too, so you can slow-cook your favourite dinner in it. Right now, it now has a whopping 40 per cent slashed off the price.

Le Creuset six-piece cookware set: Was £905, now £529, Lecreuset.co.uk

Looking to fully deck out your kitchen? It can be daunting to know where to start. So, this full six-piece Le Creuset set could be the answer, with two frying pans, one deep casserole dish, one sauté pan and two saucepans. They are all non-stick and metal-resistant, as well as being safe to chuck in the oven after frying to finish off that chicken stew. Now, Le Creuset has given the set a discount of more than 40 per cent, bringing the price down to £529.

Le Creuset stoneware three dish set: Was £138, now £85, Lecreuset.co.uk

Le Creuset is slashing a ton of its prices by 40 per cent, so this is the time to invest if you’ve been thinking about it for a while. These three classic rectangular dishes, in 19cm, 26cm and 32cm sizes, are perfect for Christmas cooking – from chicken to roast potatoes to an apple crumble – and are safe to use in the microwave, fridge and freezer (from -23C to 260C). The dishes are made from specialist clay, for an even temperature distribution, and it’s only £85 for the lot right now.

Le Creuset heart-shaped 18cm cast iron casserole dish: Was £225, now £161.25, Coggles.com

Treating that special someone this festive season? This heart-shaped Le Creuset casserole dish is the perfect gift. It’s just like the brand’s famous 26cm casserole dish (which is also on sale for £162) but smaller, and with some added romance. Coggles is offering a 28 per cent discount for Cyber Monday, just in time for Christmas. The dish holds 2.4l and serves two (or more, when holding a side dish) and is perfect for both quick simmering and slow cooking, due to its even heating and retention.

Le Creuset cast iron shallow casserole dish 26cm: Was £249, now £176.25, Coggles.com

What’s better than the Le Creuset casserole dish? Its little sister, the shallow Le Creuset casserole dish. With a 2l capacity, this dish serves two to four people, and as it’s great for slow cooking as well as quick simmering, it’s perfect for casseroles, roasts, pasta, fish and more. It’s also easy to clean, and is fine to put in the oven when you’re cooking, and the dishwasher when you’re done. The perfect ‘one pot’ accessory.

Le Creuset rainbow 350ml coffee mugs: Was £85, now £60, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon is offering a tasty 25 per cent off the Le Creuset mug range – so you can get your hands on one in every colour. If you’ve got an espresso machine, these will fit right in, otherwise they’re perfect as mugs for coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They’re dishwasher-safe and feature a durable chip-resistant enamel – and they’re designed to keep your drink hot for ages. Plus, they come in a lovely gift box. So, if you’re stuck for a gift, this might just have given you the answer.

Le Creuset three-ply stainless steel saucepans and frying pan set: Was £485, now £388, Fenwick.co.uk

Moved into a new house? Why not Le Creuset-ify your new kitchen with the brand’s full cooking set. The set features three-ply stainless steel saucepans with lids and a frying pan, which aren’t only sleek-looking, they’re also said to be seriously non-stick, thanks to Le Creuset’s abrasion-resistant technology. They’re made from three layers, which makes for that all-important heat distribution. They’re also oven-safe, so you can finish off your dish in the cooker.

Le Creuset stoneware Riviera collection cereal bowls, set of four: Was £55, now £41.25, Johnlewis.com

With a 25 per cent saving, these sea-themed bowls are sure to bring a smile to your face each and every morning. But they aren’t just for cereal, they’re also perfect for a big bowl of soup or pasta, too. They’re resistant to chipping and scratching, are dishwasher-safe, and can be used in the oven, microwave, fridge and freezer. Need we say more?

Le Creuset non-stick shallow casserole dish: Was £185, now £142.80, Amazon.co.uk

Le Creuset doesn’t only do cast iron. The brand also does fantastic glass and aluminium products, such as this shallow casserole pot, which promises Le Creuset’s best-ever non-stick coating – perfect for fish, meat, potatoes and veg. But unlike a lot of non-stick pans out there, this one is safe to use with metal utensils, so it won’t get scratched and lose its shine. You can also put it in the dishwasher, which is always a bonus.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales. While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

