Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lego has a bumper month in the days leading up to Christmas. As one of the top toy brands among kids and adults alike, sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. And with Black Friday marking your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, it’s the perfect time for some early gift shopping.

From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound to be a Lego set to fit your niche.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Want to recreate Van Gogh’s most famous painting? Go ahead. Want to roll out your eighties nostalgia with a transforming autobot? Of course you do. Looking for a flower arrangement that won’t begrudge you for forgetting to water them? We cannot stress enough how many Lego sets exist.

We’ve already marked Black Friday in our build-a-day calendars – yes, Lego make calendars as well now – but before the big day begins in earnest, we have spotted a few early deals at some of the UK’s biggest retailers.

For all the best deals on Lego that we’ve found so far, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Read more:

The best early Lego Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

Creator expert boutique hotel: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

This elaborate, modular Lego set aimed at adults combines an elaborate build with turn-of-the-century art deco vibes that would make Wes Anderson blush. It has over 3,000 pieces to be constructed across three (removable) floors, along with seven minifigures and plenty of detail to be found inside.

Right now there’s a 25 per cent saving, bringing the whole set down by a decent £50, making it a very tempting getaway destination for all your minifigures to vacation.

Buy now

Harry Potter the ministry of magic: Was £83.99, now £45, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Potterheads will be pleased to know that Very is now offering a sizeable discount on one of its Harry Potter-themed sets - specifially the ministry of magic. The 990-piece build is suitable for ages nine and up and includes 12 minifigures including Harry, Ron, Hermione and Dolores Umbridge, along with modular buildings containing hidden secrets within each. It’s a saving of £38.99 making the elaborate set an excellent gift to pick up just in time for Christmas.

Buy now

Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ helmet: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

For fans of The Mandalorian (or as it’s better known, The Baby Yoda show), this display piece is a perfect ornament for any Star Wars fan worth their Crait salt. Depicting the visage of the show’s eponymous bounty hunter, Din Djarin, the Mandalorian’s helmet plays an important role in his religious devotion to the creed, plus it just looks quite cool. It’s now discounted at 25 per cent, making it an excellent saving for Star Wars fans to add to their collection.

Buy now

Disney princess ultimate adventure castle: Was £89.99, now £60, Very.co.uk

(Very)

A Disney-themed spin-off from the Lego Friends range, the ultimate adventure castle features fairytale princesses including Ariel, Moana, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. The 698-piece set also comes with several accessories too, such as a non-denominational celebration cake, guitar and basket of apples (which you should probably keep away from Snow White) as well as digital instructions to help children ages six and up visualise their toys as they put it together.

Buy now

Adventures with Luigi starter course: Was £54.99, now £27.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

The Lego Luigi start set is an excellent build for younger children and now it’s reduced by 50 per cent by Amazon. The set includes an interactive minifigure of Mario’s brother that can interact with different pieces using a scanner to track coins, time and different terrain. What’s more, the set can also be combined with other products from the Lego Super Mario range to create even more intricate courses. In our round-up of favourite gaming Lego sets, we said “It’s a much better build than the Mario starter set (£54.99, Lego.com), even if he does still hog the limelight”.

Buy now

Star Wars imperial TIE fighter: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

(Lego)

One of the imperial fleet’s most iconic spaceships, the TIE fighter, is a staple of the Star Wars franchise thanks to its unique design and instantly recognisable engine howl – which was created by combining an elephant call with a car driving on a wet road. The 432-piece set includes three minifigures and is suitable for ages eight and up, making it a great gift for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Buy now

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car: Was £169.99, now £127.49, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

If you’re still crying about Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Formula 1 next year, then this race car was made just for you. The design is an accurate, miniaturised recreation of the new regulations introduced to the grid this year with working V6 pistons, DRS and differentials for precision steering as well as McLaren’s unmistakeable livery. It’s over 1,400 pieces and with a discount of 25 per cent you can make an excellent display piece or push it around the living room as you quietly whisper to yourself “honey badger don’t care”.

Buy now

The Mighty Bowser: Was £229.99, now £172.49, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

Fun fact: Did you know that the CEO of Nintendo of America is called Doug Bowser? And before you ask, no, there’s no relation. But if you want an impressive Lego set of Doug’s Mushroom Kingdom counterpart then the mighty Bowser set is currently 25 per cent off. It’s an impressive 2,807-piece build that even has mechanical moving arms and head, making it truly mighty indeed.

Buy now

Lego City advent calendar 2022: Was £21.99, now £17.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Just in time for the festive season, Lego’s range of advent calendars are receiving a sizeable discount in the run up to December, which if you ask us, is around the time you really ought to think about getting an advent calendar.

Lego has a whole range of advent calendars to choose from (which we’ve already had a chance to open and play with ourselves) with the City, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and Friends range all receiving their own versions this year. We’ve listed the City one above but you can find a link to your calendar of choice below as well:

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

For more intel on who takes part and what products we expect to see on offer, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered hefty discounts last year for Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

As Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it’s quite an easy event to track in our calendars. This year, Black Friday itself will take place on 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become longer. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

While a number of sales will trickle out throughout the month, the best sales can usually be found on the day itself, on Friday 25 November. However, you can expect a huge number of brands and retailers to kick things off weeks in advance. Amazon, for example, started its Black Friday 2021 sale a whole month early and this year, the likes of Dyson, Argos and Currys have already begun dropping deals.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners