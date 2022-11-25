Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now that Black Friday is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can.

From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound to be a Lego set to fit your niche.

Want to recreate Van Gogh’s most famous painting? Go ahead. Want to roll out your Eighties nostalgia with a transforming autobot? Of course you do. Looking for a flower arrangement that won’t begrudge you for forgetting to water it? We cannot stress enough how many Lego sets exist.

We’ve been counting down the days until Black Friday in our build-a-day calendars – yes, Lego make calendars as well now – and now the day is finally here, we’ve seen some excellent brick bargainsat some of the UK’s biggest retailers.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming deals, TV offers and kids toys, we’ve rounded up the best bargains from the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos.

For all the best deals on Lego that we’ve found so far, keep reading the rest of the article below.

The best Lego Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

Lego Harry Potter 76406 Hungarian horntail dragon: Was £44.98, now £​​33.74, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Young Potterheads will love this magical Hungarian horntail dragon set, which John Lewis & Partners has discounted by 25 per cent. The 671-piece build includes a minifigure and his trusty steed – the firebolt broom – beneath the flying horntail dragon. The mythical creature’s wings can even flap up and down – an impressive build for a bargain price.

Buy now

Lego Icons Vespa 125 scooter model set for adults 10298: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Thetoyshop.com

(Lego)

Treat someone (or yourself) to la dolce vita with this re-creation of the iconic Sixties scooter. The Vespa piaggio set was created to celebrate Vespa’s 75th anniversary with all the origional characteristics – including that classic shade of blue, which is especially rare for Lego builds. Designed for adults or children aged 12 years old and above, the 1106-piece set would make a thoughtful Christmas gift for automotive collectors and Lego fans alike.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter 76404 advent calendar: Was £29.98, now £14.99, Johnlewis.com

(Lego)

You still have time to buy your advent calendar this year, and this magical countdown is now half price. Included are 24 Harry Potter gifts with seven familiar minifigures, including Harry, Moaning Myrtle, Horace Slughorn and he who must not be named. Recreate scenes from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’sStone and Harry Potter and theChamber of Secrets with this countdown that should provide hours of fun (and last longer than chocolate advent calendars).

Buy now

Lego Avatar Jake and Neytiri first banshee flight: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Ready to return to Pandora after a 13-year wait? While you have to wait a little longer to catch Avatar: The way of water on the big screen, you can already enter the magical world through immersive play. The set refers to a scene from the first movie where Jake and Neytiri (minifigures included) fly the dragon-like banshee creatures. The set includes 572 pieces and three instruction booklets, so you can build with multiple people at the same time. With 40 per cent off, it’s a great way to get reacquainted with Pandora.

Buy now

Lego Creator flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Argos.co.uk

(Lego)

Wake up and smell the (plant-based plastic) roses with this colourful arrangement designed to stand tall in your home. The 756-piece build features 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses that can be freely arranged and placed in a vase. It would make an ideal gift for any flower lover, regardless of their green thumb potential, and as they’re made using sustainably sourced sugarcane, they have less less of an environmental impact than other standard Lego sets.

Buy now

Lego 42123 Technic McLaren senna GTR racing sports collectable model car building kit: Was £44.99, now £23.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Hailing from the popular Lego Technic range, this McLaren senna GTR model is perfect for Lego fans and petrolheads alike. The supercar replica not only looks the part, but features moving parts to recreate the McLaren design, from a working steering wheel to V8 engine with moving pistons, and doors that open and close. Satisfy your need for speed, and get a brilliant deal in the process, while the McLaren set is discounted by 47 per cent.

Buy now

Lego 43202 Disney the Madrigal house building toy, dollhouse with mini-doll figures: Was £44.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a gift for a little fan of the animated musical film Encanto, following its release last year, this Lego set is sure to be a winner. Complete with spinning weathervane, waving shutters and five rooms from the fantasy film, this 587-piece build depicts the Madrigal family’s three-storey house where Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio Lego minifigures can hang out. Kids can tap into creative play with the accordion, gramophone and umbrella accessories while decorating the house with the sticker sheet included, bringing the building to life. Whether a Christmas gift or birthday treat, the Lego set is discounted right now.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars ‘The Mandalorian’ helmet: Was £59.99, now £46.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

For fans of The Mandalorian (or as it’s better known, The Baby Yoda show), this display piece is a perfect ornament for any Star Wars fan worth their Crait salt. Depicting the visage of the show’s eponymous bounty hunter, Din Djarin, the Mandalorian’s helmet plays an important role in his religious devotion to the creed, plus it just looks quite cool. It’s now discounted at 22 per cent, making it an excellent saving for Star Wars fans to add to their collection.

Buy now

Lego lunar reseach base space set: Was £89.99, now £54.99 Very.co.uk

(Lego)

If you ask us, constructing a space station on the moon might take a sizeable chunk out of most town planning budgets, but this research base from the Lego city range is a great deal to be had with a £35 saving. It’s packed with ‘authentic’ details based on real space vehicles and equipment, including a Lego lunar lander, moon buggy, viper rover and a domed accommodation module with laboratories, garage and airlock, plus six Lego astronaut minifigures.

Buy now

Lego Friends Andrea’s theatre school play set: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This one will make a theatre kid or drama queen very happy – they can imagine being a star on stage with this playset. The beautiful theatre building is the perfect background for them to host their own plays. It features a stage, dressing room, orchestra and balcony. The stage will remind you of a West End theatre and with the included four minifigures and many accessories, kids can produce any play they want. Upon opening the curtains, they’ll find a medieval castle and night-time cityscape backdrop to bring their play to life.

Buy now

Lego infinity gauntlet Thanos set: Was £80, now £59.99, Very.co.uk

(Lego)

Now here’s a deal that you’ll want to snap up. The infinity gauntlet display piece from Lego has £20 off and comes complete with the six infinity stones and posable fingers, so reality can be whatever you want. At 590 pieces, it’s a decent size and even comes with its own display plaque – a great addition to any Marvel fan’s shelf.

Buy now

Lego Adventures with Luigi starter course: Was £54.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

The Lego Luigi starter set is an excellent build for younger children and now it’s reduced by 40 per cent at Amazon. The set includes an interactive minifigure of Mario’s brother, which can interact with different pieces using a scanner to track coins, time and different terrain. What’s more, the set can also be combined with other products from the Lego Super Mario range to create even more intricate courses. In our round-up of favourite gaming Lego sets, we said “It’s a much better build than the Mario starter set (£54.99, Lego.com), even if he does still hog the limelight”.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars imperial TIE fighter: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

(Lego)

One of the imperial fleet’s most iconic spaceships, the TIE fighter, is a staple of the Star Wars franchise thanks to its unique design and instantly recognisable engine howl – which was created by combining an elephant call with a car driving on a wet road. The 432-piece set includes three minifigures and is suitable for ages eight and up, making it a great gift for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Buy now

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car: Was £169.99, now £109 Very.co.uk

(Lego)

If you’re still crying about Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Formula 1 next year, then this race car was made just for you. The design is an accurate, miniaturised recreation of the new regulations introduced to the grid this year with working V6 pistons, DRS and differentials for precision steering as well as McLaren’s unmistakeable livery. It’s over 1,400 pieces and with a discount of 35 per cent you can make an excellent display piece or push it around the living room as you quietly whisper to yourself “honey badger don’t care”.

Buy now

Lego The Mighty Bowser: Was £229.99, now £149.99, Very.co.uk

(Lego)

Fun fact: Did you know that the CEO of Nintendo of America is called Doug Bowser? And before you ask, no, there’s no relation. But if you want an impressive Lego set of Doug’s Mushroom Kingdom counterpart then the mighty Bowser set is currently 26 per cent off. It’s an impressive 2,807-piece build that even has mechanical moving arms and head, making it truly mighty indeed.

Buy now

Lego City advent calendar 2022: Was £21.99, now £17.60, Argos.co.uk

(Lego)

Just in time for the festive season, Lego’s range of advent calendars are receiving a sizeable discount in the run up to December, which if you ask us, is around the time you really ought to think about getting an advent calendar.

Lego has a whole range of advent calendars to choose from (which we’ve already had a chance to open and play with ourselves) with the City, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and Friends range all receiving their own versions this year. We’ve listed the City one above but you can find a link to your calendar of choice below as well:

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. But now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

The date of Black Friday 2022 in the UK is 25 November, so it’s finally here. But for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

That being said, retailers who take part in the big Black Friday sale start their events earlier and earlier each year. Notably, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Very all started offering Black Friday savings before the official event kicked off this year.

