Black Friday deals 2021 – live: Amazon starts its UK sale early with some big discounts
Follow along for our expert coverage on the hottest shopping event of the year
While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.
For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on a 4K TV, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Smarten up your home with discounted Philips Hue in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale
Philips hue white and colour ambiance starter kit: Was £129.99, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk
Smart bulbs are a real game changer, allowing you to set your lights to turn on and off according to a schedule or by using voice commands, create colourful scenes and moody vibes, or flood your home with Sad-busting white light in the mornings. They’re expensive, but once installed they rarely need replacing. Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in a starter kit, which comes with the Philips hue hub required to link everything up.
Mrs Hinch loves Shark vacuum cleaners – and they’re reduced now
Shark NV620UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Ao.com
So it’s not just Amazon that’s kicked off its sale nice and early, AO has also followed suit. And you can now save £100 on this vacuum cleaner from Shark. Usually costing £299, the upright model comes with a host of handy features, including the brand’s signature lift-away technology, which allows you to separate the larger unit from the wand so you can tackle flights of stairs, ceilings and other hard-to-reach spots, such as under low-lying furniture, with ease.
This Nintendo Switch bundle is the lowest price we’ve seen
Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch is rarely ever discounted. It’s one of the most recognisable games consoles out there. You not only get the snazzy console, contrasting joy-cons and the Switch dock in black, but also a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It has 9 per cent off at Amazon right now, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen this bundle sell for.
Martin Lewis’s Black Friday advice for 2021
Money-saving expert Martin Lewis is known for his seriously good top tips when it comes to just about everything.
Ahead of the sales, he tweeted advising that you should “Go and do a price check now, so you have a benchmark to see if it is really cheaper when it is ‘discounted’”. He also noted that the 30 to 50 per cent off codes and discounts are the best offers to look out for.
If you’re looking for more intel, read our feature to everything Lewis recommends and more:
Martin Lewis shares one ultimate ‘quick tip’ for Black Friday shopping
Ahead of the Black Friday 2021 sale, money saving expert Martin Lewis has given his UK shopping advice on how to get the best deals
Best TV deal to snap up in Amazon’s early sale
There is no denying that Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a bargain on some new tech, and thankfully Amazon has slashed the price of this 4K TV well in advance of the sales starting.
LG 55UP75006LF 55in 4K UHD HDR smart LED TV, 2021 model: Was £699.99, now £452.99, Amazon.co.uk
You’ll see a lot of 2020 TVs discounted during Black Friday, but this is the 2021 version of the 55in LG UP7500. The brand’s mid-range set strikes a balance between affordability and image quality while managing to pack in a bunch of smart features and streaming apps.
Release your inner bookworm with 48% off Amazon's Kindle paperwhite
Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk
It’s a good day for avid readers because Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle paperwhite in its early Black Friday sales.
The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. Our writer also praised the “option for free 4G which is especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach”. Now with a whopping 48 per cent off, it’s time to secure one.
Your guide to the best early Black Friday deals 2021
Good morning fellow deal-hunters. Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals. Yes, it’s that time of year already and yes Amazon has launched its offers a whole three weeks in advance. We’re here for it.
While you probably know already after reading many of our 3,000-plus tried and tested reviews, here at IndyBest we’re all about providing you with the knowledge and intel you need when it comes to shopping so you can make informed decisions on the products that are worth your money.
But, we’re also pretty savvy when it comes to deal-hunting, which is why this liveblog is a handy resource to know. Over the course of today, we’ll be keeping you updated on the latest and best deals to shop now, whether that’s on a new TV, mattress or gaming device.
Without further ado, let’s go shopping!
