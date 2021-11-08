Stay tuned for all the top discounts and offers (The Independent)

While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.

For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on a 4K TV, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

The best early Black Friday deals 2021 How to get 48% off a Kindle right now

Best TV deal to snap up in Amazon’s early sale Show latest update 1636364733 Best TV deal to snap up in Amazon’s early sale There is no denying that Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a bargain on some new tech, and thankfully Amazon has slashed the price of this 4K TV well in advance of the sales starting. LG 55UP75006LF 55in 4K UHD HDR smart LED TV, 2021 model: Was £699.99, now £452.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon) You’ll see a lot of 2020 TVs discounted during Black Friday, but this is the 2021 version of the 55in LG UP7500. The brand’s mid-range set strikes a balance between affordability and image quality while managing to pack in a bunch of smart features and streaming apps. Buy now Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 09:45 1636363833 Release your inner bookworm with 48% off Amazon's Kindle paperwhite Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon) It’s a good day for avid readers because Amazon has slashed the price of the Kindle paperwhite in its early Black Friday sales. The device took the top spot in our guide to the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it’s “a big step up from the entry-level Kindle”. It features “a high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” and the “design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame”. Our writer also praised the “option for free 4G which is especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach”. Now with a whopping 48 per cent off, it’s time to secure one. Buy now Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 09:30 1636363535 Your guide to the best early Black Friday deals 2021 Good morning fellow deal-hunters. Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals. Yes, it’s that time of year already and yes Amazon has launched its offers a whole three weeks in advance. We’re here for it. While you probably know already after reading many of our 3,000-plus tried and tested reviews, here at IndyBest we’re all about providing you with the knowledge and intel you need when it comes to shopping so you can make informed decisions on the products that are worth your money. But, we’re also pretty savvy when it comes to deal-hunting, which is why this liveblog is a handy resource to know. Over the course of today, we’ll be keeping you updated on the latest and best deals to shop now, whether that’s on a new TV, mattress or gaming device. Without further ado, let’s go shopping! Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 09:25 Newer 1 / 1 Older

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.