Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday is fast approaching, as we’re only just over a week away from the biggest sale event of the year. A huge number of retailers, including Apple, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos, are due to be taking part in the bargain bonanza with TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses and much more all receiving a price-slashing.

Bucking the trend of the one-day-long sale, many retailers are getting in on the action early, blowing Black Friday – which traditionally lands on the last Friday of November – up to huge proportions.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

We’ve started to see brands enter Black Friday earlier and earlier each year, sometimes up to a whole month before the big day. And it looks like Mamas and Papas is following suit with the brand’s early offerings include discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Whether you have a baby on the way, a grandchild you’d love to buy a gift for this Christmas, or are after a new and improved pram, cot or highchair, there’s sure to be something you can bag a bargain on.

We’ve rounded up our favourite sale finds below, and you can also keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s shopping extravaganza.

Read more:

The best early Mamas and Papas Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

Elf all-in-one and hat: Was £29, now £21.75, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

Kicking off with the cutest thing we could find, this elf suit is certainly festive. If looking for a Christmas gift or you’re dutifully dressing your little one up for the annual Christmas card, then look no further. A Santa suit, reindeer trousers and fairy costume have also made their way into the bargain bucket, but this one is our favourite.

Buy now

Nuna triv pushchair: Was £600, now £480, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

Named best premium compact pram in our pushchair guide, the Nuna triv pram impressed our tester so much that they rated it 4/5 stars. “Nuna is the high-end brand favoured by celebs, including the Kardashians,” they shared. “The pram feels as smooth and easy to push as any we’ve tried (and trust us, we’ve tried a lot). All-wheel suspension on the puncture-proof tires and suspension in the actual seat all make for an effortless glide.” So, with a saving of £120, it’s hard to say no to this one.

Buy now

Bug 3-in-1 floor and booster seat with activity tray: Was £75, now £65, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

We loved this booster seat so much we gave it a standalone review. “From the get-go this felt like an intuitive product; the tray instinctively clips in and is removed again by a naturally positioned pull-tab underneath, meanwhile the play tray simply sits on top using two suction tabs to keep it in place,” shared our tester. Adding in that “the design of the bug is nothing short of genius”. So, with a saving of just over 10 per cent, we think this will be on many people’s wish list.

Buy now

Essentials changing mat: Was £19, now £9.50, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

If you already have the big ticket items, it can be nice to just have a freshen-up of the little things, and this super sweet changing mat may be just the ticket. With giraffes, zebra, lions and more printed on top, it’s certainly cute and now comes in at under £10.

Buy now

Melfi cotbed with cot top hanger: Was £539, now £509, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

Your baby moving into their first bed can be a daunting time, so, finding a cot that can simply extend is sure to make things easier for everyone involved. Included in our guide to the best kid’s bed, our tester raved about the trendy design, deep blue tone and how easy it was to transform from a cot to a more grown-up bed. Currently on sale with a saving of £30, a little can go a long way when they grow at such rapid rates.

Buy now

Capella baby bouncer and cradle: Was £69, now £55.20, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

Named best for stimulating senses in our baby bouncer guide, the Capella baby bouncer and cradle was rated an impressive 4/5 stars. Our tester shared that “with four different relaxing melodies and a gentle vibrate motion, we loved this bouncer for when we wanted to calm down our baby before bed with some quiet playtime. The melodies aren’t in any way annoying (you’ll not be needing to take any batteries out!) and there’s some rattle toys attached to the removable toy bar, too.” And with 20 per cent off, this just got even sweeter.

Buy now

Juice highchair: Was £119, now £99, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

Not all highchairs are made equal, and our IndyBest testers know this all too well. Testing out the best ones to buy, the juice highchair was named best for comfort in our highchair guide, and who doesn’t want their baby to be comfy, after all? In a sleek grey colourway, our tester loved the look of this find, and added that it was easy to move around too. Currently sitting at 16 per cent off, if you’re looking for a high saving, this isn’t a bad one to pick.

Buy now

Joie i-spin 360 i-size car seat: Was £340, now £249.95, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamasandpapas.com)

Car seats are another essential needed for kids of all ages, and this £90 saving has sweetened the deal. A very similar option was included in our best car seat guide, although sadly, that one isn’t included in the sale. For now, this one will have to suffice, but claiming to take care of your little one from birth to four years of age, we don’t think that sounds like a hardship.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

If this is set to be your first Black Friday shopping experience, you’re in for a fantastic treat. What began in the US as a one-day sale is now a global phenomenon, with discounts so big you can save hundreds of pounds.

Every year, more and more retailers take part. Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos and Sky lead the savings, but last year Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens joined the roster.

To find out who will be taking part this year, read our extensive guide to the brands and retailers that offered huge discounts last year.

When is Black Friday 2022?

The official Black Friday sale event will run from 25 November through to the following Monday, better known as Cyber Monday.

However, to stay competitive, retailers have begun launching their deals weeks before, so you can expect deals to emerge from Amazon, AO and Argos any day now – in fact, Mamas and Papas has already started its Black Friday sale, with deals available from mid-November.

When will the Mamas and Papas Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Instead of waiting for the official Black Friday date, Mamas and Papas went right ahead and kicked off deals over a week early, on 16 November. The shop says prices on a huge number of products have been reduced by up to 50 per cent on pushchairs, highchairs, cots, beds and much more.

When does Black Friday end at Mamas and Papas?

The retailer hasn’t yet confirmed when its Black Friday sale will end, but we’d imagine it to be on Cyber Monday, which lands on 28 November.

The best Mamas and Papas Black Friday 2022 shopping tips

There are a lot of products included in this sale, from big-ticket items to small festive finds. So, if there are specific products you have your eye on, make sure to check if these have been thrown into the bargain bucket first.

It’s a great opportunity to find savings on pushchairs, bedroom furniture, beds, bouncers and more. But, if you already have all of the hefty bits, take a look at the cute clothing, toys, feeding supplies and more.

For all major news announcements, we’ll be running a real-time liveblog across Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, reporting on the biggest and best deals we can find. So, be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest updates.

When will Mamas and Papas Cyber Monday 2022 sale start?

Whether Mamas and Papas will have a separate Cyber Monday sale, or simply extend the Black Friday bargains to stretch over the weekend, we don’t yet know. But, we’re quietly confident we’ll be seeing these discounts last until 28 November – at the earliest – and will be sure to update you as soon as we have more information.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance and baby tech discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section