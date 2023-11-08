M&S Black Friday sale 2023: Our pick of the top deals to shop now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The beginning of November marks the countdown to Black Friday, the exciting annual sales event that sees massive discounts on everything from tech, TVs and laptops to beauty, fashion and jewellery.

This year, the deals bonanza officially kicks off on Friday 24 November, with offers continuing to drop across the weekend, through to the event’s final day on Monday 27 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday.

Big-name brands and retailers take part each year, with whopping savings to shop from the likes of Apple, Amazon, Boots, Currys, Dyson, Very and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, could do with a microwave, fancy investing in an air fryer or need to stock up on household essentials, Black Friday is an ideal time to save cash on big and small items. Plus, its proximity to December makes this sale one to mark in your diary, as you can pick up reduced-price Christmas presents.

When it comes to high-street stalwarts, M&S is a favourite for its clothing, home and food and drink ranges. While, in previous years, the retailer hasn’t officially taken part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, reductions do tend to pop up during this period. Keep reading for everything we know about M&S, Black Friday and the deals to shop now.

Does M&S have a Black Friday sale?

M&S has not officially taken part in Black Friday in previous years, but the retailer does offer deals across all sections at this time of year. So, we’re still holding out hope for some M&S deals across the Black Friday weekend.

When does the Black Friday M&S sale start?

Black Friday lands on Friday 24 November, but retailers tend to drop deals throughout the month. Although M&S doesn’t traditionally advertise its sales as being for Black Friday, there are some seasonal deals available now, across its own products and other brands.

Are there any M&S early Black Friday deals to shop now?

If you can’t wait for 24 November, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers available now.

Percy Pig cosy night in gift bag: Was £35, now £26.25, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Percy Pig sweets are synonymous with M&S, and this gift bag set currently comes with a 25 per cent discount. The bundle contains a selection of goodies, including a Percy Pig mug, cushion and gift bag, alongside Percy Pig pennies, fruit gums and sandwich creams. All items are vegetarian, and you can add a personal message, should this be a gift.

Buy now

Formula sleep & replenish ultimate discovery collection set: Was £25, now £15, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

If you’re looking for some skincare TLC, this relaxing set from M&S’s own brand Formula is on offer right now. You can nab a tenner off the collection of four travel-size products, which includes a sleep & replenish sleep cream, night serum, eye cream and hot cloth cleanser. This deal is ideal for those who want to try a new skincare range for less ahead of Black Friday.

Buy now

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol pawsome pup character dough set: Was £17, now £8.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Shopping for stocking fillers? You can get 50 per cent off this Paw Patrol dough set right now at M&S. Within the set are eight character shapes from the popular TV show, eight pots of dough and three tools for moulding. This is a fun, purse-friendly gift that fans of Rocky, Chase and co will love to play with.

Buy now

Crew Clothing regular fit wool blend herringbone blazer: Was £189, now £117, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Crew Clothing is one of the fashion brands stocked at M&S, and we’ve spotted a £72 saving on this wool-blend men’s blazer. Available in sizes 38-46, the smart jacket is dark grey and features a two-button fastening, two flap pockets and a breast pocket. The herringbone design is a classic style that doesn’t date, so it will see you through all seasons.

Buy now

M&S la cascata passivento wine, case of six: Was £72, now £48, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Planning ahead for party season? This wine deal covers a case of six bottles and will secure you a £24 saving. La cascata passivento is a red wine from Puglia, with a full bodied blend that is suitable for vegans. Stock up ahead of Christmas or pour yourself a tipple at home as the cold evenings set in.

Buy now

