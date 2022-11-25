Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is finally here. The shopping bonanza means all of your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners have slashed their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more.

Another particularly pricey item that you can save on during the Black Friday sale is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – offering huge dealson single, double, king, and super king-size beds.

Of course, the sheer amount of choice can make it difficult to navigate. But, to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals in 2022.

Where possible, we’ve included tried and tested mattresses from our favourite brands, including Hypnos and Simba. So,you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on your new top-of-the-range bed.

The best Black Friday mattress 2022 deals

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress, double: Was £1,338, now £934.15, Mattressman.co.uk

(Hypnos)

This “Hypnos mattress is incredible”, praised our writer. It took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses thanks to the fact “it’s supportive, with a nice amount of bounce-back, and is filled with plenty of natural materials that kept us from overheating”. If you’re looking to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, use the code “BLACKDEALS” at the checkout to benefit from the huge saving.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

“We were thoroughly impressed with this hybrid mattress,” noted our reviewer. With “edge-to-edge support and no trail-off towards the sides”, the “multi-zoned foam layer at the base adjusts to movements and body shape to ensure you’re held in all the right places”. This is “Simba’s second-thickest mattress, so it’s definitely at the more luxurious end of the spectrum”, so benefiting from the discount will be more than worth it.

Buy now

Brook + Wilde the perla mattress, king size: Was £3,899, now £1,754.55, Brookandwilde.com

(Brook + Wilde )

Named the best premium mattress in our round-up, Brook + Wilde’s perla received high praise from our tester: “Zoned lumbar support means you’re cradled in all the right places, whether you’re a side or a back sleeper.” With 14 layers, it is “incredibly thick and sumptuous” and is at “the top of the luxury mattress scale”. Thankfully, by entering the code “CYBER55’, you can save a very sizeable 55 per cent on this mattress.

Buy now

Dusk cool gel foam 2,000 pocket-sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £449, now £349, Dusk.com

(Dusk)

Despite the fact Dusk is relatively new to the mattress game, it “hasn’t stopped the brand from creating a seriously decent mattress”, noted our review. It was one of the best hybrids our writer tested for “fantastic edge-to-edge support” and the comfort levels “makes it hard to get out of bed, in the right way”. If this sounds like something you’re in need of, make sure to enter the code “BF20” at the checkout to benefit from an additional 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Brook + Wilde the elite mattress, double: Was £1,299, now £584.55, Brookandwilde.com

(Brook+Wilde)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best mattresses for back pain, our writer noted that it boasts “support at the neck, shoulder, hip and leg”. The brand’s “‘wave’ technology ensures exactly the right level of pressure distribution to keep our spines nice and straight as we slumber”. Our writer added that “this one’s on the more expensive side but well worth the investment”, so the 55 per cent discount (when you use the code “CYBER55” at checkout), makes it particularly good.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress, double: Was £799, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

(Dormeo)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our tester found Dormeo’s octasmart mattress to be firm and supportive. “The octasprings inside are a bit different from traditional mattress springs – they’re biodegradable, for one. They also help to isolate movement, and we found we weren’t woken by our co-tester getting in and out of bed,” they said. “It’s a great, ache-free option for side sleepers, as there are three zoned areas on the mattress with targeted support for your back, shoulders and hips.” Right now, you can save a whopping £400 on the mattress for Black Friday.

Buy now

Emma premium mattress, double: Was £1,099, now £494.55, Emma-mattress.co.uk

(Amazon)

Luckily, everyone’s favourite bed-in-a-box brand Emma is offering up to 60 per cent off across its website, which is quite something. This mattress is currently reduced by 55 per cent and it received rave reviews in our guide to the best mattresses. The “isolation was excellent, but we were also impressed with how well it regulated our temperature”, praised our tester. If you want to sleep in a “bubble of bliss”, this is the bed for you.

Buy now

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, king size: Was £1,099, now £549.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

Are you suffering from a bad back? This mattress by Otty featured in our review of the best mattresses for back pain. Our writer noted that the design “combines springs and foam to ensure the most comfortable sleep – and while it’s a great all-rounder, it’s one for back-pain sufferers too, thanks to its multiple layers of support”. It’s good news if you don’t like your mattress to feel too hard, because this one was rated 7 out of 10 for firmness, and it also “minimises motion transfer, which is music to the ears of bed-sharers of different weights and sizes”.

Buy now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £2,149, now £1,181.95, Simbasleep.com

(Simba Sleep)

This is Simba’s most advanced mattress to date, and it featured in our review of the best mattresses. The hybrid luxe boasts 10 layers, making it a particularly thick mattress. Despite all of the technology, “which does perhaps sound slightly overwhelming, we found that the reality was highly comfortable”, praised our writer. Make sure you don’t miss out on Simba’s Black Friday deal if this mattress has piqued your interest.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, king size: Was £849, now £424.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

Another firm favourite of ours is the original mattress, which our tester found to be “very comfortable, with solid support beneath the memory foam layer”, which is “thanks to the heavy-duty foam at the bottom of the mattress”. The “upper layer of foam is designed to gently support all pressure points in the body”, plus our writer found it “suited both side and back sleepers”. It “impressed even the most discerning of testers”, so you’ll sleep easy knowing you’ve got a great mattress.

Buy now

Happy Beds signature crystal 3000 pocket sprung orthopaedic natural fillings mattress, king size: Was £683.98, now £379.99, Happybeds.co.uk

(Happy Beds)

Another firm favourite for back pain, this was praised for being a “dream to sleep on”. Our tester found the personal touches to be stand-out: “Enter your weight (and your partner’s) on the site and Happy Beds will recommend a firmness rating for you,” they noted. It “uses luxurious natural materials, including silk and cashmere, while its high pocket spring count ensures it feels comfy and, importantly, really supportive”. With a huge saving for November, there’s never been a better time to relieve your aches and pains.

Buy now

Emma flip topper, double: Was £269, now £147.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

If you don’t want to invest in a new mattress, but want to make your current one feel more comfortable, this is the perfect option. Securing a spot in our review of the best mattress toppers, it has two layers of foam, and our writer found it provided “fantastic support at a time when we were suffering from various exercise-related aches and pains”.

Buy now

Aeyla the dreamer weighted blanket, double, 7kg: Was £129, now £90.30, Aeyla.co.uk

(Mela)

OK, while this isn’t technically a mattress deal, it’s a very good bedding discount, so we thought we’d shout about it. It took the top spot in our review of the best weighted blankets, thanks to the silk cover and how it feels against the skin. Better still, our tester praised: “It has yet to fail in lulling us into a deep, restful sleep, and we love how luxurious it looks, despite being reasonably priced.” Now, you can get it for less than £100 with the code BF30.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

(Simba )

When it comes to sleep essentials, Simba is the brand to know. Naturally, its hybrid pillow featured in our review of the best, with our tester noting that the pillow’s height “seemed perfect, straight out of the box”. “The feel is soft-and-gentle, yet there’s a good level of support from the core of the pillow,” they added. If this sounds like a bit of you, thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can save 35 per cent.

Buy now

Cosi Home dual control electric blanket, double: Was £79.99, now £54.99, Cosihome.com

(Cosi Home)

Searching for an electric blanket Black Friday deal? This Cosi Home design featured in our review of the best electric blankets, so you can trust it’s a good sale purchase. Our tester said they “loved the wide range of temperatures you can choose from to achieve that perfect temperature for a solid night of slumber, no matter how cold it is outdoors”. It’s “made from a soft, snug material that adds to the comfort provided by the heating elements”, and now you can save 30 per cent on the price too.

Buy now

Stompa S flex airflow pocket spring mattress, single: Was £229, now £183.20, Johnlewis.com

(Stompa)

Searching for a single mattress for your little one? This one took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses for kids, with our tester praising it for being “supportive yet comfortable”. The standout features were “the mega four-inch 1000-count pocket springs, which are well covered by a springy, comfort layer that contours the body, optimises airflow, keeps nasty bug beds at bay, and also happens to give a good level of bounce”. With a hefty 20 per cent discount, this is a no-brainer.

Buy now

Black Friday 2022

Black Friday 2022 sales are officially underway. Fear not, though, it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating this mattress guide, but also all of our others, including everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the following Monday after Black Friday, and will therefore be held on Monday 28 November in 2022. It’s traditionally an online-only event, but many deals are now also available in-store. It serves as your last chance to bag a bargain on your mattress, as well as across tech, coffee machines, air fryers, gaming, TVs and laptops.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a mattress?

You can usually find a competitive mattress deal all year round, with some brands offering anywhere between 20 and 30 per cent off. But, during Black Friday the likes of Simba, Emma and Nectar really do up the ante.

Emma for example is already offering up to 60 per cent off across its website. So we’d say that Black Friday is the best time to buy a mattress owing to the variety of deals on offer.

Is it better to buy a mattress on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is traditionally your last chance to bag a bargain. But where mattress buying is concerned, there’s no real difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday because brands will likely offer their discounts across the entire weekend – or in some cases, the whole of November.

