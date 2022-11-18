The Meta Quest 2 deal you don’t want to miss in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday is nearly here. It serves as the best time to bag a bargain on tech and gaming devices, and we’ve just spotted an impressive deal on the Meta Quest 2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The price of the Meta quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – using the excuse of production costs and economic conditions around the world.

Owing to this price hike, we’ve been on the hunt for a very good deal. Luckily, Amazon has delivered. It has bundled the device with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, offering a particularly competitive price.

If you know somebody with the Meta quest 2 on their Christmas wish list, this is likely your best opportunity to pick one up. Read on for all the details.

Meta quest 2 + Resident Evil 4 bundle: Was £399.99, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

Securing the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough”. While it’s not the “most technically advanced virtual reality headset out there”, Hogarty noted that it’s the “first genuinely user-friendly one”.

“You don’t need an expensive gaming PC to plug it into, and there are no snaking cables to trip over. Instead, you just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space,” he added. It’s this simplicity that is one of the big reasons “behind the company’s acquisition by Facebook, now Meta”.

If you want a “VR experience without the fuss, there’s no better entry point” than this device. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of the device by £50, and has bundled it with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

