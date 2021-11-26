The humble microwave has been a kitchen staple for the past five decades – unless you were one of the lucky families who could afford the once expensive contraption a few years earlier. But, since the original 1.8m tall design, the kitchen necessity has come a long way.

Now with some models featuring a steamer, grill or even combination technology, the countertop wonder is capable of cooking, baking or steaming almost any meal you can think of. But, these fancy mod-cons do come with a bigger price tag than the basic re-heating models.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

Thankfully, Black Friday is finally here, meaning there are great discounts to be had across tech, toys, gaming, fashion, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like this microwave one below, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

So don your chef’s hat and fall back in love with this underrated machine all over again. If you’re lacking inspiration, just give “Nigella microwave” a quick Google: you’ll definitely be in for a laugh.

Or you can just stick to heating up the microwave meals for one – no judgement here, we promise! If this model doesn’t quite suit your fancy, be sure to check out our other Black Friday microwave deals.

Read more:

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £249.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hoover)

Hoover has outdone itself with this microwave Black Friday deal, which has a huge 60 per cent off, making it quite the steal.

The combination microwave features “inverter technology”, which the brand claims means it uses less energy, making cooking efficient, yet thorough, and creating a perfectly cooked meal every time.

Re-heating isn’t all this hotbox can do, though it does that brilliantly too. With a built-in grill and oven, you can rustle up meat, fish or side dishes easily and there are an impressive 32 different cooking programs to choose from. Featuring the brand’s “jet defrost technology” and a spacious 25 litre capacity, this microwave has all you need for convenient cooking.

We’re big fans of this kitchen gadget at IndyBest as it won the top spot in our round-up of the best microwaves. “This digital Hoover microwave is packed with features for a surprisingly reasonable price,” our tester said. “This microwave’s almost-silent operation, glossy black exterior and multi-functional capabilities make it an excellent addition to any kitchen for a fantastic price.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances throughout Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.