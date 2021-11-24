Molton Brown could prove especially joyous when discounting its bestsellers this Black Friday, since it happens to be the brand’s 50th birthday year – we’re certainly keeping our fingers crossed.

Found in five-star hotels and countless bathrooms worldwide, Molton Brown is one of life’s little luxuries that makes your day sweeter. Stocking everything from hand wash to haircare sets and candles, there really is something for everyone from the range.

Leaping Bunny-approved, the products are also cruelty-free, meaning no animals are tested on at any stage during the manufacturing process. That means this British-made staple is suitable for vegans and animal lovers, too.

With Black Friday right around the corner, November could be a great opportunity to restock your favourites, buy yourself a treat, or get a headstart on the Christmas shopping for friends, families or colleagues – because whose mum isn’t a Molton Brown fan?

Officially taking place on 26 November – the last Friday of the month – Black Friday is one of the most highly anticipated sales events of the year. Here at IndyBest, we’re tracking down the hottest deals across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, home appliances and more – as well as from some of our favourite retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Boots, to name a few. All of our guides are continuously updated as we find the top discounts, just like for Molton Brown below.

Read more:

Does Molton Brown take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Molton Brown is yet to share any information yet on whether it will be taking part in Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year, and, if so, what discounts we could expect to see. But, historically speaking, yes, the brand does usually take part and we have no reason to presume that this year will be any different.

Will other retailers have deals on Molton Brown products?

Of course, being such a household name, Molton Brown products are also stocked by some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Very, Fenwick and Feelunique. And the good news is, all of these retailers have confirmed on their websites that they will be taking part in Black Friday, meaning there’s an even better chance of getting your hands on something from Molton Brown for less this year.

What Molton Brown offers were available last year?

Last year Molton Brown’s Black Friday sale ran from the morning of Black Friday until midnight the following Monday, often referred to as Cyber Monday. Almost everything on the site received a 25 per cent price cut and a selected handful of goodies had discounts as big as 50 per cent.

Some of our favourite discounts included the orange and bergamot aroma reeds, which featured in our best reed diffusers round-up earlier this year, reduced by 25 per cent (£45, Moltonbrown.co.uk); the Russian leather 50ml fragrance gift set was also reduced by 25 per cent (£82, Moltonbrown.co.uk) and the mesmerising oudh accord and gold hand lotion, you guessed it, was reduced by 25 per cent (£24, Moltonbrown.co.uk).

And for Christmas gifts, a great range of festive stocking fillers also got a cost cost. Although no longer available on the site, this year’s gifting options are just as fab, and will hopefully receive the same Black Friday treatment.

How much is Molton Brown’s Black Friday discount?

Many retailers keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to exactly what discounts will be available, so we may not find out exactly how much is to be saved until the sale launches. But as soon as we do, we at IndyBest aim to be the first to let you know, so be sure to check back here regularly for all the latest news.

When is Molton Brown’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, the last Friday of November.

Looking at Molton Brown’s Black Friday history, the brand does seem to stick to the traditional Friday sale launch. But some retailers, including those big third-party players, are likely to start discounting a whole week or more before, so staying up to date really is essential. Luckily our team here at IndyBest are doing that for you – so relax, have a cuppa, and check back with us for all the latest updates.

What is the most popular Molton Brown fragrance?

Now, this one is tricky, because everyone we know has a different favourite when it comes to the Molton Brown collection. And with bestsellers including the re-charge black pepper, coastal cypress and sea fennel, orange and bergamot and a handful more, there is no one answer.

Earlier this year we included the fiery pink pepper fine liquid handwash in our best luxury handwash round-up, and the orange and bergamot aroma reeds in our best reed diffusers round-up, so even our team here at IndyBest are fighting over this question.

And if that answer isn’t good enough, this stocking filler gift set may be the perfect buy as it includes 10 x 50ml bottles of the household favourites (£40, Moltonbrown.co.uk).

Is Molton Brown made in UK?

Yes! Founded as a hair salon at 58 South Molton Street, London, in 1971, Molton Brown is a British-born brand.

As popularity grew for the luxury hand wash and bath and body products, the founders started to produce the Molton Brown collection in their country home, Motts Hall in Elsenham. They even started to grow the herbs in their garden, and dry them out in the barn.

Today, the majority of Molton Brown’s products are still made in Elsenham, but unsurprisingly no longer in the home kitchen – the facility is just a couple of miles away from Motts Hall.

What is the original Molton Brown scent?

Introduced in 1984, the first signature scent was the ever-popular orange and bergamot, then called the orange grove bath and body. So if you’re looking for a truly authentic slice of Molton Brown, then you know what to go for. Just imagine how nice the kitchen at Motts Hall must have smelled

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.