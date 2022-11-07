Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now it’s November, it means only one thing: the return of Black Friday. The biggest shopping event of the year has kicked off with some impressive savings already, at Currys, Boots, Dyson and Very, for example.

The annual sale is an opportunity to snap up discounts across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and much more.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

To help navigate the mammoth amount of deals already available and still to come, throughout Black Friday, our team of experts here at IndyBest will be spotlighting the best discounts and biggest savings.

Home appliances are unsurprisingly a top category, and Ninja is often one of the most popular brands, with its air fryers, blenders and slow cookers greatly reduced, both directly by the brand and via third-party stockists.

Read on to find out what offers are available now, and what more you can expect later this month.

What Ninja deals have launched already?

Weeks ahead of the official launch of Black Friday, Ninja appliances are already heavily discounted. Here are some of the top deals.

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £229.99, now £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Given energy bills are currently soaring, it’s no surprise air fryers are a hot commodity. Ninja has reduced the price of its foodi max on its early Black Friday sale and this is a saving worth snapping up.

When we reviewed this model, our tester described the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker as the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. They also found the “air fryer basket rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”. What’s not to love?

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender with auto-iQ BN800UK: Was £199, now £149, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This large piece of kit is as multi-purpose as it gets for a kitchen appliance. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best food processors, it can be used for pretty much anything, whether it’s dips, drinks, doughs or desserts. Our tester sung its praises: “The perk to this particular appliance is its 3-in-1 USP, offering itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender. We loved the automatic one-touch for blending and processing as these programmes really took time out of our food prep tasks.”

Ninja foodi 10-in-1 multifunction oven DT200UK: Was £249.99, now £229.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

This large-capacity countertop oven is perfect for bigger families limited on space. Boasting 10 different functions – air dry, roast, whole roast grill, bake, pizza, dehydrate, reheat, toast and bagel, it takes just 90 seconds to preheat and can whip up a family-size feast in just 30 minutes. While it’s not a huge saving, it’s well worth adding this to your basket while there’s money off.

Ninja foodi possible cookware bundle : Was £259.98, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

There’s currently £80 off this saucepan bundle in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. You’ll find a 3.8l pan with an integrated steamer and lid, a 6.6l pot with an built-in roasting rack and lid, along with a utensile to handle and serve hot food. Designed for use on all hob types, each piece is durable and dishwasher safe too. If you’re hosting this Christmas, this bundle will come in handy.

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker (five tub bundle): Was £216.98, now £189.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

This ice cream maker comes with five tubs, so you can whip up ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, fruit sorbets and smoothie bowls galore. Perfect if you have a sweet tooth, it’s an IndyBest tried-and-tested model too, having featured in our guide to the best ice cream makers. Our tester said: “The machine itself looks more like a coffee maker, with a vertical profile that saves space on the countertop. The recipe book that comes with the machine has ideas for each setting and we enjoyed making the frozen yoghurt and a super-simple no-cook Nutella-based pudding that has quickly become a hit.”

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday’s official start date is Friday 25 November and the event runs across the weekend. However, every year, we’re increasingly seeing brands and retailers launching deals as early as a month before, with more and more discounts becoming available throughout November.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

For 2022, Cyber Monday will take place on 28 November. It marks the end of the Black Friday shopping period and is your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

If you missed out on savings during Black Friday, you may find even further savings on Cyber Monday – we’ll be bringing you the best deals throughout and even have a liveblog for minute-by-minute updates.

When will Black Friday deals be available?

On Ninja’s website, it’s already released its Black Friday discounts, which so far span cookware, food processors, multi-cookers, air fryers and handheld blenders.

You’ll also find a handful of savings across Ninja third-party retailers such as Currys and Very, who have also launched their Black Friday sales extra early this year. Keep your eyes peeled for offers still to be announced from Amazon, John Lewis and AO.

If you’re a new homeowner, looking to update old appliances or shopping for a practical Christmas present for a loved one, it’s the perfect time to bag a bargain across Ninja’s entire line-up.

What were the best Black Friday Ninja deals from last year?

Last year, Ninja slashed the prices of some of its bestselling home appliances, and we’re expecting to see similar discounts this year too.

This Ninja foodi 7.5l multi pressure cooker air fryer dehydrator (£200, Argos.co.uk) came down from £229.99 to £178.99 – a £50 saving.

(Argos)

This model earned a spot in our round-up of the best pressure cookers. Our tester loved how easy it was to use, saying: “With an easy turn dial control, LED screen and countdown timer, it was a cinch to produce a melt-in-the-mouth beef casserole in half an hour.”

The Ninja foodi OP300UK multi pressure cooker and air fryer (£169, Currys.co.uk) was also reduced from £199 to £149.

(Currys)

Ideal for serving up healthy, delicious meals with minimal effort, its lid can grill, bake or air fry contents. Whether you’re roasting chicken, tenderising meat, crisping up chips or simply looking to use less oil in your cooking, this appliance can do it all.

