The Cyber Monday deals are finally here. With huge savings to be had at the likes of Currys, Very, Argos and John Lewis, the last day of this annual sale event is a final opportunity to snap up discounts across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and much more.

Whether you’ve got your eye on a specific item or are simply looking to bag a bargain throughout Cyber Monday, our expert shopping team here at IndyBest will be spotlighting the best discounts and biggest savings.

Cyber Monday 2022 deals - live updates

Home appliances are unsurprisingly a top category, and Ninja is often one of the most popular brands, with its food processors, grill ovens and multi-cookers greatly reduced, both directly by the brand and via third-party stockists.

Ninja’s multi-cooker and multi-function oven is currently discounted and it has an air-frying function. There are also a few limited edition pieces up for grabs this sale season, with freebie accessories as part of the Cyber Monday bundle. Sound like something you’re after? Read on for all of the best Ninja Cyber Monday deals.

Best Ninja Cyber Monday deals 2022

Ninja zerostick 28cm non stick aluminium possible pan: Was £129.99, now £97.49, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Many of our kitchen drawers are full of pots and pans for different purposes, but this multi-purpose pan from Ninja does it all. It can be used for steaming, simmering, roasting, braising, baking, sauteing, searing, boiling and frying – yes, really. The space-saving design also features a handy spatula stored in the heat-tempered glass lid, and it’s also oven-safe up to 260C and suitable for all hob types.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £229, now £199, Very.co.uk

(Ninja)

Given energy bills are currently soaring, it’s no surprise air fryers are a hot commodity. Very has reduced the price of the foodi max on its Cyber Monday sale and this is a saving worth snapping up. When we reviewed this model, our tester described the Ninja foodi max multi-cooker as the “biggest and most function-packed model” the brand does. They also found the “air fryer basket rendered perfect sweet-potato fries in no time”. What’s not to love?

Buy now

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker 6L OL550UK: Was £279.99, now £219, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja )

Not a fan of the copper design? Ninja has knocked £50 off the brand’s 11-in-1 multi-cooker with its intelligent smartlid. It can pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, grill and it also features two innovative combi-steam mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking, which apparently makes it quicker to cook. Ninja says that it’s large enough to feed four people and cook and crisp a whole 2kg chicken.

Buy now

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender with auto-iQ BN800UK: Was £199, now £125, Currys.co.uk

(Very)

This large piece of kit is as multi-purpose as it gets for a kitchen appliance. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best food processors, it can be used for pretty much anything, whether it’s dips, drinks, doughs or desserts. Our tester sung its praises: “The perk to this particular appliance is its 3-in-1 USP, offering itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender. We loved the automatic one-touch for blending and processing as these programmes really took time out of our food prep tasks.”

You can also find a swanky copper version from the Ninja website (was £199.99, now £149.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk) and for just 99p more than the standard black model, the limited edition product also includes a coffee and spice grinder, as well as an apron.

Buy now

Ninja zerostick stackable two-piece frying pan set: Was £89.99, now £71.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

It’s not always about fancy gadgets – sometimes a classic non-stick pan is exactly what is missing from your kitchen cupboard. If that’s the case, you’ll be glad to hear Ninja has reduced its zerostick frying pan sets for Cyber Monday, too. If you’re short on space, this two-piece set could be perfect – and with 20 per cent off, it’s a nice little deal for all the cooking to be done over the holidays.

Buy now

Ninja food processor with auto-IQ BN650UK: Was £99.99, now £75.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re rustling up soups or blending a healthy smoothie for breakfast, this Ninja food processor is a kitchen-counter must-have. Helping with precise food prep, the auto-IQ technology does all the hard work for you. Touted as being durable and powerful, it’s a worthy addition to your collection of appliances.

Buy now

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker (five tub bundle): Was £216.98, now £149.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

This ice cream maker comes with five tubs, so you can whip up ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, fruit sorbets and smoothie bowls galore. Perfect if you have a sweet tooth, it’s an IndyBest tried-and-tested model too, having featured in our guide to the best ice cream makers. Our tester said: “The machine itself looks more like a coffee maker, with a vertical profile that saves space on the countertop. The recipe book that comes with the machine has ideas for each setting and we enjoyed making the frozen yoghurt and a super-simple no-cook Nutella-based pudding that has quickly become a hit.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi 8-in-1 possiblepot: Was £129.99, now £97.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

From steaming, simmering and roasting to braising, baking, sauteing, searing and boiling, Ninja’s possiblepot offers a whopping eight ways of cooking. Oven save up to 260 degrees, go from hob to oven and straight to the serving table. With its 6.6l capacity, rustle up meals for the entire family while its zero chip, flake or peel design helps to ensure durability. A great gift for the culinary lover in your life, Amazon has reduced Ninja’s possiblepot by 25 per cent for Cyber Monday.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and steak knives bundle: Was £339.98, now £299.99, Ninja.co.uk

(Ninja)

A bundle serving up an almost £40 saving, this duo includes both the Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer and a six-piece Ninja foodi staysharp steak knives set. The perfect combo to prep and cook food, this grill has six cooking functions, including an air fryer option, alongside bake, roast, grill, reheat and dehydrate modes. Additional features cover a digital cooking probe to monitor food temperature, while you’ll find an apron and stainless steel skewers in the bundle too.

A Cyber Monday deal to instantly upgrade your culinary set-up, the knives are also made from stainless steel, and have ergonomic handles that should offer a comfortable grip.

Buy now

Ninja zerostick stainless steel cookware bundle, six-piece set: Was £314.98, now £219.99, Ninja.co.uk

(Ninja)

Sliced in price by almost £100, this six-piece set includes an array of stainless steel pans in 16cm, 18cm, 20cm, 24cm and 26cm sizes. Most come complete with tempered glass lids too, and they span across three saucepans, a milk pan, frying pan and a sauté pan. Made using a “zerostick” finish, Ninja says this is tougher than traditional non-stick pans, while they should be scratch resistant, safe for use with metal utensils, and dishwasher-safe too.

Suitable for all hob types, the discounted pans are described as oven-safe up to 260C, and they have a 10-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Buy now

NinjaFoodi 3-in-1 toaster, grill and panini press: Was £149.99, now £129.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

If your kitchen is lacking a toaster that flips to grill, bake and press as well, then why not get it at a Cyber Monday bargain discount, as there’s currently £20 off. The ultimate space-saver, you can grill all of your breads and make paninis and toasted sandwiches from the comfort of your own home. Poor Pret...

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

