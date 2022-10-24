What to expect from Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in 2022

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is less than a month away, and you’ll soon be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.

If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.

The sale event usually begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, lasting four days until the following Monday, but most retailers have binned the customary timeline. Nowadays, Black Friday essentially lasts the entire month of November.

Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while we expect interest in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X to remain high, deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED are always the most appetising. Those other two consoles? Pfft, they might not even get a penny off.

We expect Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be available far and wide – from Amazon to Very to Currys, and we’ll be on hand throughout the entirety of the event, sniffing out the best deals, so you don’t have to. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know and what Switch deals we could see.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday will officially start on 25 November and end on Cyber Monday on 28 November. Those are the official dates but nobody follows rules anymore.

Last year, Amazon started its pre-Black Friday price-cutting in early November, and it’s also just held its second Amazon Prime Day (called the Prime Early Access Sale) in mid October.

Retailers slash prices so early now, we’ve started an office petition encouraging everyone to call it Black November, because that’s what it’s become in 2022. See you all in 10 years’ time for Black Autumn.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2022?

We reckon Nintendo Switch deals will start dropping in the first week of November. Last year, retailers dropped some deals on Nintendo Switch games on 3 November, with bundle deals on the console itself following a week later. We’re expecting Switch deals to drop at the same time in 2022.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in 2022

Expect more deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Last year, there weren’t many deals on the OLED model, which made sense, considering it was less than two months old at the time.

But there are increasingly better and more Switch OLED deals surfacing as the months go by. It was discounted in the January sales, it was discounted in the Prime Day sale in July, and it was discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale earlier this month. The lowest we’ve seen it drop to was £284 during the first 2022 Prime Day this summer. Obviously, it sold out super quick.

Games are almost certainly going to go on sale this year, with deals on the new Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet games expected to be a big highlight, but all the classics, including Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe should get a discount here and there as well. We’re also expecting to see deals on joy-cons, Nintendo Online subscriptions and other Switch peripherals.

Bundle deals are also very popular, so expect lots of cheap games and subscriptions to come with the Nintendo Switch OLED and OG Nintendo Switch. The one anomaly is the Nintendo Switch lite – the cheaper, fully handheld console hasn’t gone on sale since Prime Day 2020 – yep, that far back, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for Switch lite deals, too.

What were the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals last year?

In 2021, the best Switch OLED Black Friday bundle deal included a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King at Game, which was selling it for £319.99 instead of £347.99.

There was a similar deal at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale, if you want an idea of a more recent deal. Amazon was selling the Nintendo Switch (OLED with Pokemon Legends Arceus for just £299 – that meant you received the console for £10 less than normal and got Arceus for free.

Most retailers stocked a deal on the OG Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership last Black Friday. It saw the bundle drop down to £259.99, meaning you essentially paid full price for the console but got Mario Kart and an online membership for free.

Asda was also selling the Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue for just £229.99 – £30 less than the asking price – and was one of three supermarkets, along with Tesco and Morrisons, selling the standalone console for cheap.

Loads of new Switch games also had small but noteworthy discounts. WarioWare: Get it Together,which had only just launched during last year’s Black Friday, was reduced by £5 at Currys. There were also discounts to be found on a games bundle with Ring Fit Adventure and Nintendo Switch Sports during the July Prime Day sale, seeing the two games drop from £109.99 to £72.94.

In terms of accessories, we saw a pair of Nintendo Switch joy-cons drop from £74.99 down to just £57.95 at Amazon, while carry cases and headsets also saw significant reductions.

Bookmark this page because we’ll be bringing you all the best Nintendo Switch deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, as well as the best deals during the event itself. Stay tuned!

