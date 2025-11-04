Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

It’s-a me, savings. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to join the Mario party and pick up a Nintendo Switch console. Every year, retailers up and down the country slash prices on consoles, bundles, games and accessories to record lows, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup or expand your collection.

It’s officially Black Friday month, and Nintendo Switch discounts are about to start rolling in. With it being the first Black Friday since the release of the new Nintendo Switch 2, I’m expecting to see price cuts on the previous generation. While I’m hopeful for offers on the latest console, I predict that the biggest savings will be on the Nintendo Switch OLED, original console and Nintendo Switch Lite, with retailers trying to shift older stock by reducing them to all-time lows.

That said, I’m already starting to see Switch 2 bundle deals get carted out, as well as price cuts on the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and Switch 2 accessories this Black Friday. These are all the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to shop now.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

As always, Black Friday will take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 28 November. Officially, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (1 December), but no one really sticks to the official dates anymore.

For years now, Black Friday has pretty much lasted throughout the month of November, and that’s not changing in 2025. Currys, Argos and Very have all started their Black Friday sales early this year. I’m also expecting the official My Nintendo Store to join in on the fun in mid-November.

Best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with ‘Mario Kart World’: Was £429, now £409, Amazon.co.uk

( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch 2’s official bundle with Mario Kart World has just received its first ever price cut ahead of Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the price of the bundle to just £409, a saving of £20. That essentially means you pay just £10 for the game. Mario Kart World sees big updates to its predecessor, which tech critic Steve Hogarty put to the test in his review. “Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes,” he said. “The maximum number of racers is also doubled to a chaotic 24 karts, and a new Battle Royale-style knockout mode sees players competing to stay in the race, with slower racers knocked out each lap.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £459, Very.co.uk

( Very )

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza for just £30 each – that’s basically half-price for the two games. Both appear on my and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s list of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch with ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ and 12-month Switch Online membership: £294, now £244.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Still one of the best bundle deals around, this deal pairs the regular Nintendo Switch with a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a 12-month Switch Online membership, meaning you don’t have to pay extra to start gaming online. Plus, you get a free game to play right out of the box. That’s a saving of around £50 compared with buying all three items individually.

'Super Mario Party Jamboree' and 'Jamboree TV' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Was £67, now £49.99, Ee.co.uk

( EE )

EE has discounted one of the first OG Switch titles to get an official Switch 2 upgrade: Super Mario Party Jamboree. Plus, the new Jamboree TV: Switch 2 Edition adds a full extra mode built around the console’s upgraded hardware. It features 20 new mini-games that use the Switch 2’s camera, microphone and motion controls – your face can even appear on screen.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to expect in 2025

Last year’s Nintendo Black Friday deals weren’t particularly exciting. The only discounts available were on bundles, which were lacklustre compared with the year before.

The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 12 months of Switch Online for £289.99 was the highlight but, beyond that, the price cuts were lacking. The Lite dropped by little more than a tenner at most shops, Super Mario Odyssey went down to £37.99, but I didn’t see the original console get any discount at all.

That’s why I think this year could be the big one for Nintendo Switch deals. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, retailers have every reason to clear their shelves of the Nintendo Switch OLED and original console, and that should hypothetically translate into the best discounts we’ve seen.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see Nintendo Switch 2 deals, however. In fact, Very has already slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 console by £20 ahead of Black Friday, almost guaranteeing bigger discounts on the next-gen machine later next month. I’m also hoping to see new bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch 2, potentially a bundle deal that throws in Mario Kart World and a three-month Switch Online membership for the same price as the console on its own.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Nintendo Switch deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been covering tech deals for close to a decade in the industry. He’s also reviewed everything from the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 to the best Nintendo Switch games, so he knows what’s good, and when something’s an actual bargain.

