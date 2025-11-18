Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

It’s-a me, savings. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to join the Mario party and bag a Nintendo Switch console. Every year, retailers up and down the country slash prices on consoles, bundles, games and accessories, making it the perfect opportunity to level up your setup or expand your collection.

It’s officially Black Friday month, and this year marks the first sales event with the Nintendo Switch 2 on shelves. Typically retailers slash prices on older models, but this year I’m pleased to see that many have opted for bundle deals with the new console included. While the savings aren’t chunky, it’s rare to even see an offer so soon after launch.

You’ll also spot a few discounts on Switch 2 games, accessories and the remaining stock of the Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles. Nintendo has also kicked off its own Black Friday sale on the Nintendo eShop, with half-price games up for grabs. These are all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to snap up now.

Best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals:

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385, EE.co.uk

Was £395.99, now £385, EE.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World : Was £429, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £429, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £409, Currys.co.uk

Was £432, now £409, Currys.co.uk Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Sports and 12-month Switch Online membership: £294, now £230.66, Amazon.co.uk

£294, now £230.66, Amazon.co.uk Super Mario Party Jamboree and Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch 2 edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Sound the alarm. EE has just discounted the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console, making it the first retailer to do so since the console first launched over the summer. Sure, it’s only an £11 saving, but to get a discount on the console this early in its life cycle is absolutely unheard of. It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system, as I noted in my Nintendo Switch 2 review. The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’: Was £429, now £409.99, Argos.co.uk

( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch 2’s official bundle with Mario Kart World has just received its first ever price cut ahead of Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the price of the bundle to just £409, a saving of £20. That essentially means you pay just £10 for the game. Mario Kart World sees big updates to its predecessor, which tech critic Steve Hogarty put to the test in his review.

“Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes,” he said. “The maximum number of racers is also doubled to a chaotic 24 karts, and a new Battle Royale-style knockout mode sees players competing to stay in the race, with slower racers knocked out each lap.”

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £439, Very.co.uk

( Very )

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza for just £25 each – that’s half-price for the two games. Both appear on my and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock’s list of the best Switch 2 games.

Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB: Was £209, now £195.95, Backmarket.co.uk

( Nintendo )

Not only does a refurbished Switch OLED save you £90 versus buying a brand-new one, but with Back Market's extra 8 per cent discount (using code "GIFT4UUK"), you'll benefit from a saving of more than £100, compared with buying a fresh-out-the-box device. When I put the OLED through its paces, I loved the sleek, modern feel of the console with its premium glass display. This Back Market early Black Friday discount ends on 23 November, so act fast if it's a deal you want to snap up.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and two Goji Joy-Con racing wheels: Was £432, now £409, Currys.co.uk

( Currys )

Like Amazon, Currys has slashed the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle by £20 for Black Friday. But to sweeten the deal even further, the retailer is also throwing in two pairs of Goji Joy-Con wheel attachments for absolutely nothing. If you’re a die-hard Mario Kart fan and want it to feel like you’re actually racing around the circuit in your living room, this is the bundle to get.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Pokemon Legends: Z-A’: Was £454.99, now £429.99, Very.co.uk

( Argos )

This bundle pairs the Nintendo Switch 2 console with the all-new Pokemon Legends: Z-A game for just £430, meaning you’re getting the game for just £30 instead of the usual £55 when bought separately. “There’s a new active battle system, and the game takes place entirely within Lumiose City – the heart of the Kalos region first introduced in Pokemon X & Y,” we said in our roundup of the best Switch 2 games. “Don’t be put off by the single setting, though. Lumiose feels expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do. Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokemon fans hooked long after the credits roll.”

'Super Mario Party Jamboree' and 'Jamboree TV' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Was £67, now £55, Ee.co.uk

( EE )

EE has discounted one of the first OG Switch titles to get an official Switch 2 upgrade: Super Mario Party Jamboree. Plus, the new Jamboree TV: Switch 2 Edition adds a full extra mode built around the console’s upgraded hardware. It features 20 new mini-games that use the Switch 2’s camera, microphone and motion controls – your face can even appear on screen.

Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller: Was £74.99, now £67.99, Ee.co.uk

( Nintendo )

If you want to take your Nintendo Switch 2 experience up a gear, I highly recommend picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller. Currently on offer with a modest saving of £7 at the EE Store, the all-new pro controller includes a new chat button, mappable GL and GR buttons and an audio jack for wired headphones. It's a more comfortable controller for Switch gamers.

‘EA Sports FC 26’, Nintendo Switch 2: Was £49.99, now £27.85, Amazon.co.uk

( EA )

Football fans can save a huge 54 per cent on the latest entry in EA’s football series this Black Friday. EA Sports FC 26 is the most realistic-looking instalment in the franchise yet, with improved animations, sharper visuals and new gameplay that makes every match feel more authentic. There are now new manager career live challenges, where players can earn rewards by tackling real-world scenarios, and alternative storylines that can span from quick sessions to full multi-season campaigns.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ digital deluxe edition: Was £59.99, now £8.99, Nintendo.com

( Nintendo )

Harry Potter fans, Nintendo has just slashed the price of Hogwarts Legacy by a huge 85 per cent in its Black Friday sale. The game takes place a whole century before Harry Potter steps foot inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and several decades before the rise of Lord Voldemort, seeing gamers take the role of a fifth-year student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

As always, Black Friday will take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 28 November. Officially, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (1 December), but no one really sticks to the official dates anymore.

For years now, Black Friday has pretty much lasted throughout the month of November, and that’s not changing in 2025. Currys, Argos and Very have all started their Black Friday sales early this year. You can expect expect deals to land on the the official My Nintendo Store from 20 November.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to expect in 2025

Last year’s Nintendo Black Friday deals weren’t particularly exciting. The only discounts available were on bundles, which were lacklustre compared with the year before.

The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 12 months of Switch Online for £289.99 was the highlight but, beyond that, the price cuts were lacking. The Lite dropped by little more than a tenner at most shops, Super Mario Odyssey went down to £37.99, but I didn’t see the original console get any discount at all.

That’s why I think this year could be the big one for Nintendo Switch deals. Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, retailers have every reason to clear their shelves of the Nintendo Switch OLED and original console, and that should hypothetically translate into the best discounts we’ve seen.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see Nintendo Switch 2 deals, however. In fact, Very has already slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 console by £20 ahead of Black Friday, almost guaranteeing bigger discounts on the next-gen machine later next month. I’m also hoping to see new bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch 2, potentially a bundle deal that throws in Mario Kart World and a three-month Switch Online membership for the same price as the console on its own.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Nintendo Switch deals

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been covering tech deals for close to a decade in the industry. He’s also reviewed everything from the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 to the best Nintendo Switch games, so he knows what’s good, and when something’s an actual bargain.

