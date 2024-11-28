Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A games console is a textbook Black Friday purchase: a big-ticket item you’ve had in your shopping basket for months but quite bring yourself to splurge on.

Fortunately, if it’s a shiny new Nintendo system you’re after, I think now is the best time to bite the bullet. Why? Because I’ve been covering tech discounts for seven years, and Black Friday 2024 has served up some of the best deals I’ve ever seen on Nintendo Switch consoles and the best Nintendo Switch games.

My pick of the bunch is an Amazon Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED. This offer includes a £20 discount on the console and a complimentary copy of New Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It’s the best deal I’ve ever seen on the OLED, and not one to be missed. If you’re just after a new game to sink your teeth into over the winter months, Argos is now selling Bayonetta 3 for just £14.99.

With rumours swirling about a mid-2025 release for the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s no surprise there are so many great Black Friday savings around. Keep reading for my handpicked guide to the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to shop now.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 – follow live

Best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now

EA Sports FC 25 , Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports, 12-month Switch Online membership and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : Was £389.99, now £269, Very.co.uk

Was £389.99, now £269, Very.co.uk Bayonetta 3 , Nintendo Switch: Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £199.99, now £173, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £173, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch 24-month online membership: Was £34.98, now £17.99, Nintendo.co.uk

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and a 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £309.99, now £289.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo has just released a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal, which includes a free copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, you’ll get an additional £20 sliced off the console’s asking price, plus the game and membership thrown in for free. Bargain. This really is the best deal I’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £324.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

If you don’t need the larger or more vibrant OLED display, then this bundle deal on the OG Nintendo Switch will serve you well. It comes with Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg-strap accessory and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, the retailer knocks off a further £10 off the console, saving you a total of £76.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports, 12-month Switch Online membership and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £308, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

If the Nintendo Switch bundle above has caught your eye, Very is making the deal even better. Not only do you get the console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, leg strap accessory and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but the retailer is also throwing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – one of the console’s best games – for just £20 more. Altogether, that’s more than £100 of savings, compared with buying the products separately.

Nintendo Switch: Timmy & Tommy’s edition with ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £199.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch Lite is the spiritual successor to the Nintendo DS. With a smaller screen, the Switch Lite can only be played in handheld mode. This bundle gets you a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free, saving you a huge £85 on the game and the membership. You can either get it in coral or turquoise, with an Animal Crossing theme.

Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £178, now £173, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Featuring a smaller 5.5in display and up to seven hours of battery life, this is the console you should be eyeing up if you just want a gaming device that doubles up as a travel companion. You can’t dock this device or play it on the TV, but it is cheaper than the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. With this discount, you’re saving £20 on the console’s RRP – I haven’t seen it this cheap since July 2023.

Bayonetta 3, Nintendo Switch: Was £21, now £14.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Looking for a new title to add to your Switch collection? Bayonetta 3 is one of the best Nintendo Switch games and is currently on sale at Argos. “Bayonetta fans will find plenty to adore and, while its absurdity may take newcomers some getting used to, it’s high-octane action at its near best,” our writer said in their review.

Nintendo N64 controller for Nintendo Switch: Was £39.99, now £27.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

If you love playing N64 games on your Nintendo Switch, why not make the experience even more authentic with this £12 saving on the full-size N64 controller for the most recent console? The controller can also be used like a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for Switch games if you just like how nostalgic it feels in your hands and want to play modern-day Switch games.

‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £37.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

One of my favourite Nintendo Switch games is currently more than 20 per cent off at Very thanks to the retailer’s Black Friday sale. In my review of the best Nintendo Switch games, I named Super Mario Odyssey one of the best to sink your teeth into due to its stunning visuals and unique twists. “It just narrowly misses out on the top spot for best Nintendo Switch game but only marginally. This really is one of the best Mario games out there,” I said.

Nintendo Switch 24-month online membership: Was £34.98, now £17.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

Nintendo is giving a free 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership to anyone who buys one 12-month membership between now and 1 December, extending a membership to 24 months. Nintendo says the second 12-month membership is for you to give to a friend, but who cares about “sharing is caring”? You can redeem them both for yourself, and get a 12-month extension for free.

‘EA Sports FC 25’, Nintendo Switch: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save 45 per cent on FC 25 for the Switch at Amazon, a game that boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your virtual boots, now’s the perfect time.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £41.99, Nintendo.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

My favourite Nintendo Switch game has just received a price cut for the first time ever. “Familiar but new, Tears of the Kingdom is breathtaking in its scope, engaging in its narrative, and the limitless freedom to explore meant we never wanted to put down the controller,” I wrote in my review. “You can craft weapons out of anything, splice objects together to build planes, sear fruits to your shield to dazzle enemies and explore for hours and hours on end.”

‘Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’, Nintendo Switch: Was £16.99, now £9.95, Thegamecollection.net

open image in gallery ( Ubisoft )

Independent games retailer The Game Collection has just discounted Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope by £7. “There’s enough meaningful changes to entice Super Mario fans that fall outside the tactical genre, while also staying true to its core appeal,” our writer said in their review of the game.

SanDisk MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £11.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 128GB of additional space, while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MB, to help load games faster. It also has a neat little mushroom design, just so you know it’s a Nintendo SD card.

Why you can trust us

I’ve been writing about all things tech for more than seven years. I’ve also been reviewing the latest games consoles and games for The Independent since joining it in 2021. This experience, and the know-how that comes with it, means I know how to seek out the best products at the best prices, finding you the Black Friday deals that are genuinely good value for money.

Looking for more recommendations? Read our comprehensive guide to Black Friday 2024