It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started!

Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.

Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will be hugely popular this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK on 8 October.

Gaming deals this Black Friday will be available far and wide, with general retailers like Amazon, Very and Currys having already started the Black Friday sales early. Studio also currently has reductions on a selection of Lego series games for the Nintendo Switch right now.

Read more:

The best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021 deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re not biased or anything, but the red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is the best colour variant out of all of them, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting Joy-Cons, as well as the black Switch dock. It’s an early Black Friday deal not to be missed.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch grey bundle with ‘Just Dance 2022’: Was £329.98, now £293.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The classic grey Nintendo Switch, bundled with everyone’s favourite game to groove to – Just Dance 2022 – is also discounted in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Just like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, this one is also the lowest in price we’ve ever seen it – it only went as low as £308.99 in the past, but it is now a whole 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch grey bundle with PDP gaming headset: Was £309.98, now £268.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Nintendo Switch console in the classic grey colourway comes bundled with a PDP gaming headset. With this versatile game console, you’ll be able to blast red shells in either tabletop mode, handheld or on the big screen, plus it comes with a gaming headset, featuring 40mm audio drivers and a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone. It has the biggest reduction out of all the Nintendo Switch bundles on Amazon, giving you a saving of £40.99.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch lite grey bundle with Turtle Beach recon 70 headset: Was £229.98, now £213.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Nintendo Switch lite is the handheld version of the wildly popular Switch console. It features a 5.5in touch screen, which is compatible with Switch games that offer Handheld mode, making it perfect for those long car journeys. While a saving of £15.99 might not sound like a lot, Switch consoles are rarely ever on sale, so this is a steal from Amazon. Plus, it comes with a Turtle Beach recon 70 gaming headset which featured in our round-up of the best gaming headsets. It boasts 40mm speakers, a flip-up microphone.

Buy now

Orzly carrying case for Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The older model of the Orzly Nintendo Switch carrying case features in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. This one is essentially the same, but now fits the new Nintendo Switch OLED as well. “Lightweight yet with a hard EVA shell, it’ll keep the device protected from any knocks with a soft inner material that keeps the screen and plastic exterior safe from scratches,” our reviewer wrote. “The case also has a handle for carrying purposes, plus there’s room to fit your extra joy-con controllers and a selection of games, cables, and other accessories too.”

Buy now

‘Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond’ with gold Pikachu wired headset, pre-order: Was £79.98, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The remake of Pokemon Diamond is very nearly here - after a long, 15 year wait. Releasing on November 19, the game will take you back to the Sinnoh region as you battle your way past gym leaders to get to the Elite Four and catch the legendary Dialga. Now, you can pre-order it from Amazon for even less and get a gold Pikachu gaming headset to boot. The headset features a memory foam headband and ear pads, which assist with making extended gaming sessions more comfortable.

Buy now

Switch pro controller: Was £54.99, now £29.74, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Getting annoyed with that Joy-Con drift? Hands cramping up from trying to play Mario Kart with just one tiny Joy-Con? The Nintendo Switch pro controller might be the accessory for you. It’s more like a traditional two-handed controller, but also supports all series of Amiibo models and a multi-speed turbo mode, so you can fire more bullets rather than bashing the A button. The controller is currently 46 per cent off in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

‘Lego Harry Potter Collection’: Was £27.99, now £24.99, Studio.co.uk

(Studio)

Lego Harry Potter fans, rejoice. Studio has slashed the price of the entire Lego Harry Potter Collection on the Nintendo Switch. With this game, you can play through both Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, remastered on one game card.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2021?

First, let us cover the basics. Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, which itself falls on the fourth Thursday of November. So for 2021, this means Black Friday is 26 November.

It used to be a case of shops offering great discounts on a wide range of products, in-store and for one day only. But online shopping has taken some of the bricks-and-mortar exclusivity away, and now you’ll see retailers like Amazon holding Black Friday events that last an entire week, or even longer.

What is Cyber Monday?

Then there’s Cyber Monday, which began as the online version of Black Friday and takes place after the weekend. But, again, online shopping has caused all four days to blur together and Black Friday deals tend to cover the week, weekend, and roll into Cyber Monday too, which for 2021 is 29 November.

Will Nintendo Switch go on sale for Black Friday?

Almost certainly. While we can’t predict exactly what the deals and discounts will look like, we can say it is highly likely that some retailers will offer money off the Nintendo Switch console.

As an example of what these deals might look like, this year’s Amazon Prime Day saw the Nintendo Switch lite reduced from £199.99 to £179.99. Not a massive deal we admit, but £20 off shouldn’t be sniffed at. There was also £10 off the Ring Fit Adventure game and £5 knocked off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

But that was just Amazon Prime Day. For Black Friday 2021 we’re hopeful that more retailers will get involved and cut Nintendo Switch prices even further.

We’d like to think some retailers will even offer deals on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, but with that console only coming out on 8 October, we would advise IndyBest readers not to hold their breath.

How much will the Nintendo Switch cost on Black Friday?

The regular Nintendo Switch currently has a retail price of £279.99, but can be picked up for slightly less (£259, Currys.co.uk), while the Nintendo Switch lite carries a retail price of £199.99 and is currently available with modest discounts (£194, Amazon.co.uk). We expect to see both of these discounted further for Black Friday, along with deals on bundles with games and accessories to boot.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED, which has an improved OLED display was released on 8 October and costs £309.99. It is unlikely that the Switch OLED will feature in any Black Friday deals in 2021, because it’s just too new and pent-up demand for the console will see it sell well at its full retail price.

If we are very lucky we might just see the odd retailer include the Switch OLED in a bundle at a slightly discounted price, but we really can’t guarantee it at this stage. A reduced Switch OLED would surely be one of the big surprises of Black Friday 2021.

Does Tesco sell Nintendo Switch consoles?

Yes and no. Tesco is in a slightly strange situation where it stocks the Nintendo Switch in some stores, but only sells games online, and just 17 titles at that. At least for now.

That might well change now that the Switch OLED is released. We have seen evidence of this change in recent weeks, with some stores reducing Nintendo Switch prices and marking the consoles as “clearance”, likely in a move to clear stock to make room for the new Switch OLED. In some cases we have seen the Nintendo Switch in Tesco stores at under £200.

But for now, the supermarket’s online store only stocks Switch games, including Pokemon Sword (£40, Tesco.com) Animal Crossing New Horizon (£40, Tesco.com)and Fifa 22 (£35, Tesco.com).

What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals were there last year?

Black Friday 2020 saw Currys PC World reduce a Nintendo Switch bundled with Super Mario 3D All-Stars from £324.98 to £299, and there was a £10 saving on a Switch lite bundled with Animal Crossing.

Meanwhile, Amazon discounted the Nintendo Switch lite from £199 to £189.99, and a bundle with a Switch lite, Animal Crossing and three months of Nintendo Switch Online was £209.99, representing a saving of £35.99 over buying everything separately.

As for accessories, Currys reduced a set of purple and orange Nintendo Switch joy-con controllers from £69.99 to £63.99, and Amazon offered a huge saving on a 256GB Nintendo Switch memory card by SanDisk, cutting the price from £77.99 to £39.99.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TV, appliances, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.