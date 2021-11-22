We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.

When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.

Consoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK on 8 October.

Gaming deals this Black Friday will be available far and wide, with general retailers like John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Amazon, Very and Currys having already started the Black Friday sales early, as well as more specialist stores like Game, ShopTo and Box.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this early Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road in no time.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Pikmin 3 Deluxe’: Was £297.98, now £269.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

Been eyeing up the colourful Nintendo Switch console this Black Friday? We’ve just spotted one of the cheapest bundle deals at Game, which will save you almost £30. It comes with the deluxe version of the original Pikmin 3 classic, where you’ll grow cute Pikmin creatures, build a squad to overcome obstacles and help find food for your starving family back on your home planet. It was only released last year and now has new side quests with Olimar and Louie.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Just Dance 2022’: Was £301, now £273.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue edition, bundled with everyone’s favourite game to groove to – Just Dance 2022 – is currently discounted in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at – it’s only ever gone as low as £293.99 in the past. It comes with the dock and two neon joy-con controllers.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with ‘Mario Party Superstars’: Was £329.98, now £289.99, Game.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Amazon is currently bundling the OG Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue with the newest entry in the Mario Party franchise – Mario Party Superstars, released on 29 October. As with all Switch models, you’ll be able to play in handheld mode, docked on the TV and in tabletop mode, plus you’ll get around 4.5 to nine hours on a single charge. Superstars contains five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. With £30.99 off, this is a Princess Peach of a Black Friday deal.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with PDP gaming headset: Was £309.98, now £268.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Nintendo Switch console in neon red and neon blue comes bundled with a PDP gaming headset. With this versatile game console, you’ll be able to blast red shells in either tabletop mode, handheld or on the big screen, plus it comes with a gaming headset, featuring 40mm audio drivers and a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone. It has one of the biggest reductions out of all the Nintendo Switch bundles on Amazon, giving you a saving of £40.99.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with Afterglow wired deluxe+ controller: Was £304.99, now £266.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our favourite Nintendo Switch colourway bundled with a snazzy controller from Afterglow is currently on sale at Amazon. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting Joy-Cons, as well as the black Switch dock. The Afterglow controller features two programmable buttons on the back, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can listen to those sweet, sweet soundtracks on the go.

Nintendo Switch joy-con battery pack accessory pair: Was £29.99, now £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you know you’re going to be away from a plug point for an extended period of time and won’t be able to charge your joy-cons for that extra-long gaming session, Nintendo’s official joy-con AA battery pack is the accessory for you. These attach directly to each joy-con and even work while playing, so you won’t have to pause the game just to charge your controllers up. You get four AA batteries out of the box, so you’ll be ready to go as soon as the accessory pack is delivered. It currently has 42 per cent off in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Orzly carrying case for Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The older model of the Orzly Nintendo Switch carrying case features in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. This one is essentially the same, but now fits the new Nintendo Switch OLED as well. “Lightweight yet with a hard EVA shell, it’ll keep the device protected from any knocks with a soft inner material that keeps the screen and plastic exterior safe from scratches,” our reviewer wrote. “The case also has a handle for carrying purposes, plus there’s room to fit your extra joy-con controllers and a selection of games, cables, and other accessories too.”

‘Paw Patrol the Movie Adventure City Calls’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This is one for the parents who have the Paw Patrol movie streaming on repeat. Adventure City Calls is currently 27 per cent off on the Nintendo Switch, so now you don’t have to merely watch pups Chase, Marshall and Skye prance around Adventure City, but actually scout around as the characters themselves. This game includes fun missions where you’ll help save the day. You’ll be rewarded with badges for collecting treats and play minigames like Pup Pup Boogie.

‘Just Dance 2022’, Nintendo Switch: Was £42, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Everyone’s favourite game to boogie down to currently has 29 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The latest instalment in the franchise will see you team up with your pals to rule the dancefloor. You can track your calories, launch into ready-made playlists tailored to your own tastes and monitor your performance with Just Dance’s easy-to-understand progression stats.

PowerA Pokemon enhanced wireless controller: Was £39.99, now £27.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re on the hunt for a new wireless controller, then this deal on the PowerA wireless controller is a good pick. It lasts up to 30 hours per charge and features two mappable buttons. The Pikachu version of the wireless controller won a spot in our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, with our writer saying that setup “takes mere seconds” and “it’s robust too with anti-friction rings for smooth thumbtack controls and a build that can withstand a few frustrated blows or shoves”.

Switch pro controller: Was £54.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Getting annoyed with that Joy-Con drift? Hands cramping up from trying to play Mario Kart with just one tiny Joy-Con? The Nintendo Switch pro controller might be the accessory for you. It’s more like a traditional two-handed controller, but also supports all series of Amiibo models and a multi-speed turbo mode, so you can fire more bullets rather than bashing the A button.

PowerA Everywhere messenger bag for Nintendo Switch: Was £29.99, now £20.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Tired of lugging your Nintendo Switch, dock, cables, accessories and bulky RingCon with you everywhere you go? This snazzy Super Mario messenger bag might be just what Dr. Mario ordered, and will take the pain out of travelling. You can fit the Nintendo Switch inside it securely, and there’s also a padded compartment for cables and the dock. It also comes with a slim case if you just want to carry the Nintendo Switch around in handheld mode as well. You can currently save 23 per cent in the early Black Friday sale.

When is Black Friday 2021?

First, let us cover the basics. Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, which itself falls on the fourth Thursday of November. So for 2021, this means Black Friday is 26 November.

It used to be a case of shops offering great discounts on a wide range of products, in-store and for one day only. But online shopping has taken some of the bricks-and-mortar exclusivity away, and now you’ll see retailers like Amazon holding Black Friday events that last an entire week, or even longer.

What is Cyber Monday?

Then there’s Cyber Monday, which began as the online version of Black Friday and takes place after the weekend. But, again, online shopping has caused all four days to blur together and Black Friday deals tend to cover the week, weekend, and roll into Cyber Monday too, which for 2021 is 29 November.

Will Nintendo Switch go on sale for Black Friday?

Absolutely! While we can’t predict exactly what the deals and discounts will look like, it’s pretty much guaranteed that some retailers will offer money off the Nintendo Switch console. Look above and you can already see discounts on certain bundles.

As an example of what these deals might look like, this year’s Amazon Prime Day saw the Nintendo Switch lite reduced from £199.99 to £179.99. Not a massive deal we admit, but £20 off shouldn’t be sniffed at. There was also £10 off the Ring Fit Adventure game and £5 knocked off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

But that was just Amazon Prime Day. For Black Friday 2021 we’re hopeful that more retailers will get involved and cut Nintendo Switch prices even further.

We’d like to think some retailers will even offer deals on the brand new Nintendo Switch OLED, but with that console only coming out on 8 October, we would advise IndyBest readers not to hold their breath.

How much will the Nintendo Switch cost on Black Friday?

The regular Nintendo Switch currently has a retail price of £279.99, but can be picked up for slightly less (£259, Currys.co.uk), while the Nintendo Switch lite carries a retail price of £199.99 and is currently available with modest discounts (£194.98, Amazon.co.uk). We expect to see both of these discounted further for Black Friday, along with deals on bundles with games and accessories to boot.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED, which has an improved OLED display was released on 8 October and costs £309.99. It is unlikely that the Switch OLED will feature in any Black Friday deals in 2021, because it’s just too new and pent-up demand for the console will see it sell well at its full retail price.

If we are very lucky we might just see the odd retailer include the Switch OLED in a bundle at a slightly discounted price, but we really can’t guarantee it at this stage. A reduced Switch OLED would surely be one of the big surprises of Black Friday 2021.

Does Tesco sell Nintendo Switch consoles?

Yes and no. Tesco is in a slightly strange situation where it stocks the Nintendo Switch in some stores, but only sells games online, and just 17 titles at that. At least for now.

That might well change now that the Switch OLED is released. We have seen evidence of this change in recent weeks, with some stores reducing Nintendo Switch prices and marking the consoles as “clearance”, likely in a move to clear stock to make room for the new Switch OLED. In some cases we have seen the Nintendo Switch in Tesco stores at under £200.

But for now, the supermarket’s online store only stocks Switch games, including Pokemon Sword (£40, Tesco.com) Animal Crossing New Horizon (£40, Tesco.com)and Fifa 22 (£35, Tesco.com).

