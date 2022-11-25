Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gamers, we hope your joy-con fingers are ready because Black Friday is finally here. Over the next four days, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.

If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.

Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while interest in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X remain high this Black Friday, deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED continue to be the most appetising. Those other two consoles? Pfft, we’re not even expecting to see a penny off.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are going to be available far and wide – from Amazon to Very to Currys to Argos, as well as supermarket chains such as Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.

We’ll be on hand throughout the entirety of the event, sniffing out the best deals, so you don’t have to. Below, you’ll find our constantly updated list of the best Nintendo Switch deals for you to save big this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch and ‘Mario Kart 8’: Was £336.99, now £259, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

This is a great deal for any gamers looking for a Switch and Mario Kart bundle. The deal, which is reduced by 23 per cent, includes the Switch console with red and blue controllers, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Although not the latest OLED model, the regular Switch is still a highly versatile game console that can be used portably with its integrated 6.2in display, or hooked up to a TV and played at home. There’s 32GB of storage and an HDMI cable for connecting to a television or monitor.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ bundle: Was £341.99, now £299, Very.co.uk

(Very)

One of the cheapest Switch OLED bundles we’ve managed to spot this month is the console with a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports. If you remember the glory days of the Wii and the original Wii Sports, this is a similar offering with fan favourites such as tennis and bowling making a grand return, along with new sports such as football and volleyball. The game even comes with a legstrap, so you can take part in the ‘penalty shootout’ mini-game by strapping a controller to your leg.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal.

In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows on from Kingdom Mario + Rabbids Battle (£25.20, Amazon.co.uk) and sees the famous plumber and his friends jet off away from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new galactic setting to save their Spark companions.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch neon console and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £316.97, now £259.99, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Now that Nintendo has started launching its Black Friday deals, there’s a big saving to be had on the original console along with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained Nintendo’s hottest-selling game on the Switch since it first launched in 2017, and for good reason. It improves on the classic Mario Kart formula in just about every conceivable way, with plenty of tracks, characters and karts to choose from. The Nintendo Switch online subscription will also mean you can take your races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’: Was £309.98, now £289.98, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Don’t care for the larger screen, more-vivid colours or improved kickstand on the Nintendo Switch OLED? Argos is also offering the OG Nintendo Switch with the same Mario + Rabidds: Sparks of Hope deal, knocking off a significant £20 from the game’s usual price.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’: Was £49.99, now £42, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The latest ’mon-catching games are finally here and you can pick up a copy of Scarlet or Violet at a generous 16 per cent discount right now at Amazon.

Scarlet and Violet follow the tried-and-tested formula of new Pokémon releases by having two separate versions to choose from. More than simply a different choice of box, each game has characters and monsters unique to each, meaning that, if you want to “catch them all”, as the old adage goes, you’ll need to trade locally or online with someone that has the other version of the game.

Buy Pokémon Scarlet

Buy Pokémon Violet

‘Splatoon 3’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The ecommerce giant has put the competitive splat-em-up Splatoon 3 game on sale this Black Friday. Released just two months ago, you can already save 26 per cent at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games, our writer said: “It’s one of the most enjoyable and accessible multiplayer experiences currently available on the Switch. By sticking to its guns (or paint rollers), Nintendo has crafted a competitive shooter with near-universal appeal in both its presentation and simplistic take on team-based deathmatches.”

Buy now

‘Fifa 23’ for Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

If you’re enjoying the World Cup, you’ll be keen to capitalise on this deal from Very, where Fifa 23 for Nintendo Switch is reduced by £5. As well as the domestic men’s game, Fifa 23 includes women’s club teams for the first time, cross-play features and both the men’s and women’s World Cup. Cross-play means you can play against friends who own Fifa 23 on different consoles, and there’s also a new risk-vs-reward shooting mechanic, refreshed free kicks, penalities and corners, and more-realistic physics.

Buy now

‘Ring Fit Adventure’ and ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £109.98, now £83.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Fitness games have been synonymous with Nintendo since the days of the Wii Fit, and Ring Fit Adventure is the natural evolution of the fitness game. Earlier this year, Nintendo also released Nintendo Switch Sports – the spiritual successor to Wii Sports, and both are on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle at its cheapest ever price.

“Rather than taking up space on your living room floor with a pair of bathroom scales, Ring Fit Adventure uses a Pilates ring-type device and leg strap to help you perform a range of aerobic exercises,” our writer said in their review of the best Nintendo Switch games. “What also makes this game stand out is its framing as an RPG in single player mode. Like an RPG, you wander a path by jogging on the spot and fight monsters with ab-crunches, squats and stretches.”

Nintendo Switch Sports was also a particular favourite, with our reviewer calling it “a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago.”

Buy now

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ and Sunbreak set: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

In this Black Friday deal, Currys has knocked off a healthy £10 from the Monster Hunter Rise game with the Sunbreak set expansion – downloadable content that usually costs £39.99 when bought on its own. The action-adventure roleplaying game is the sixth instalment in the Monster Hunter series and sees you become a legendary hunter, exploring maps and taking down fearsome monsters with a variety of weapons.

The Sunbreak set is a big in-game Monster Hunter Rise expansion pack that launched in June. It features a new story, new hunting grounds, new and returning monsters, and you’ll also receive special layered armour sets for your friendly Palico and Palamute allies.

Buy now

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: Was £40.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has 63 per cent of this SanDisk storage card for the Nintendo Switch. It has a huge 128GB capacity for instantly adding more storage to your Nintendo Switch console, meaning more games and digital content on the go. Since the console has 32GB of storage on its own, adding the card will increase this to a far more useful 160GB. This is such a good deal, it’s only £1 more than a 64GB card with half the capacity.

Buy now

Orzly carry case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £14.99, now £9.32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Although the Nintendo Switch is super versatile and portable, you can easily damage it or the screen in transit. With this deal on the Orzly carry case, you won’t have to worry. “Lightweight yet with a hard EVA shell, it’ll keep the device protected from any knocks with a soft inner material that keeps the screen and plastic exterior safe from scratches,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Switch accessories. “The case also has a handle for carrying purposes, plus there’s room to fit your extra joy-con controllers and a selection of games, cables, and other accessories too. It’s all suitably well designed to be subtle yet safe.”

Buy now

When did Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

Currys and Argos launched early Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games and consoles at the start of the month, but now everyone has kicked off their savings.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in 2022

Expect more deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Last year, there weren’t many deals on the OLED model, which made sense, considering it was less than two months old at the time.

But there are increasingly better and more Switch OLED deals surfacing as the months go by. It was discounted in the January sales, it was discounted in the Prime Day sale in July, and it was discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale in October. The lowest we’ve seen it drop to was £284 during the first 2022 Prime Day this summer, but Smyths Toys has already smashed through that low this Black Friday by slapping on a £269.99 price tag.

Games are almost certainly going to go on sale this year, with deals on the new Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet games already discounted, but so are all the classics, including Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We’re also expecting to see deals on joy-cons, Nintendo Online subscriptions and other Switch peripherals.

Bundle deals are also very popular, so expect lots of cheap games and subscriptions to come with the Nintendo Switch OLED and OG Nintendo Switch. The one anomaly is the Nintendo Switch lite – the cheaper, fully handheld console hasn’t gone on sale since Prime Day 2020 – yep, that far back, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for Switch lite deals, too.

Bookmark this page, because we’ll be bringing you all the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday. Stay tuned!

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less