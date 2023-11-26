Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s no better time than Black Friday to save on your favourite beauty products, whether that’s foundation, moisturiser or cleanser. But as always during the sale periods, I’ve been on the hunt for discounts on my favourite haircare hero brand Olaplex. And thankfully Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale has delivered.

If you’re anything like me and love the brand’s products, listen up because I’ve spotted that all of the best of Olaplex has been reduced. Not only is my favourite shampoo and conditioner discounted, but you can also save on the bonding oil, dry shampoo and everyone’s favourite no3 hair perfector. Music to my ears.

If you’re new to the brand, chances are you’re wondering what all the fuss is about. Essentially, the brand developed the perfect formula for restoring damaged hair, which is a patented bond builder that has a rather catchy name: bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. As I wrote in my review, the single molecule works by attaching itself to the broken bonds of your hair and repairing them.

If you’re sold or simply want to stock up, keep reading for the Olaplex Black Friday deals worth buying.

Olaplex no.4 shampoo: Was £28, now £18.62 Lookfantastic.com

If you’re yet to try this shampoo, your hair is in for a treat. I find that it made my locks easier to style, but have also noticed that my hair held its curl on the days we didn’t blow-dry and straighten.

It does have a thick consistency, so you only need a very small amount of it as a little goes a long way. Case in point: one bottle lasted me four months, which is particularly impressive considering I have long, thick hair.

In terms of results, after two months of use, I noticed that my hair was much more manageable and breakages had reduced. If you’re on the fence, give it a try while Lookfanastic has reduced it, with nearly £10 off. I’m sure you’ll love it. If it’s already one of your favourite products, you may as well opt for the supersize 1l bottle, which has been reduced from £88 to £66 but is said to be worth £112.

Olaplex no.4p blonde enhancer toning shampoo: Was £28, now £18.62, Lookfantastic.com

When I reviewed the Olaplex range in 2022, I also put the brand’s purple shampoo to the test – I was very impressed and still love it today. Unlike lots of other purple shampoos I’ve used in the past, this one does not make the hair feel dry, instead boosting brightness while hydrating the locks. You don’t just need to take my word for it because it took the top spot in our review of the best purple shampoos, with the tester nothing that their hair was left “feeling salon-fresh, perfectly toned and with a lovely scent to boot”. I’d recommend using it alongside the new blonde enhancer conditioner (was £28, now £18.62, Lookfantastic.com).

Olaplex no.5 conditioner: Was £28, now £18.62, Lookfantastic.com

You can’t have shampoo without conditioner. And this one is a seriously hardworking formula that hydrates and repairs any broken bonds from the inside out. From frequent use, I’ve noticed less frizzy tresses and an increased shininess. It is worth noting that it is very thick, so go easy on application so as not to make your hair particularly greasy. If you are a frequent user of this conditioner, I’d recommend subscribing so it arrives at your door before you run out.

Olaplex no.7 bonding oil: Was £28, now £18.62, Lookfantastic.com

Another one of my favourite hair care products is this bonding oil, which quite frankly is a holy grail. It’s a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh down the locks, nor does it make them feel greasy. It absorbs with ease and leaves hair feeling perfectly shiny. The added bonus is that it smells gorgeous. While it looks like a small bottle, the product takes a long (long!) time to deplete – making it well worth the investment.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £20, Lookfantastic.com

Much like the rest of the world, I’ve been impressed with the results of this product. It has worked wonders on split ends and made my hair visibly shinier. So if you’re looking for an effective at-home solution to dry locks, add this to your basket.

Olaplex no.4d clean volume detox dry shampoo: Was £28, now £18.62, Lookfantastic.com

Last and by no means least is the no.4d, which in my humble opinion is the best dry shampoo. Unlike other formulas I’ve tried in the past, no white or powdery residue is left on the hair – quite a miracle, really. It really does make your hair look and feel as though it has been washed. And it smells good too. If you’re tempted, snap it up while you can – Lookfantastic is selling it for the cheapest price right now.

