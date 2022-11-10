Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Pandora Black Friday sale 2022: The jewellery deals to expect this year

Whether you’re after a new necklace or a set of charms, here’s everything you need to know

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:26
<p>The brand is a mainstay of Christmas wish lists</p>

The brand is a mainstay of Christmas wish lists

(iStock/The Independent)

The biggest and best shopping event of the year, Black Friday is very nearly here. It is the perfect time to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, toys and fashion.

Another huge category is jewellery. You can expect impressive discounts from the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Very, Monica Vinader, Missoma and more, but you may also be waiting eagerly for Pandora’s sale, to get your sparkle for less.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Owing to its affordable yet high-quality pieces, the brand is a mainstay on Christmas wish lists year after year. Just like you, we can’t wait for Pandora to announce its Black Friday sale.

To give you a bit of an idea of what you can expect, we’re here to answer all of your burning questions. So, whether you’re after a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet, read on for our predictions on Pandora’s Black Friday sale.

Read more:

Does Pandora take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Last year, the jewellery brand took part in Black Friday – with a whole Black Friday homepage on its website. We’re predicting the same will happen again this year. Last year, the sale ran from Thursday 25 November until Cyber Monday.

How much is Pandora’s Black Friday discount?

In 2021, Pandora offered 20 per cent off its jewellery – including on its popular collection of charms, bracelets and necklaces. The discount was available directly on the Pandora website rather than through other retailers.

What was in Pandora’s Black Friday sale last year?

The 20 per cent discount was applied to the majority of its jewellery online, and its Black Friday sale served as a great way to reduce the price for those looking to stock up on a number of charms.

There were only a few exclusions to the blanket discount, notably its outlet products, the brilliance collection and the dreams of the future crayon dangle charm.

When is Pandora’s Black Friday sale in 2022?

Pandora has not announced yet when its Black Friday sale will start this year – but, based on last year, we anticipate it will start its event the day before Black Friday.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday initially started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer across tech, gaming, TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty and fashion.

When is Black Friday in 2022?

The official date for Black Friday is Friday 25 November. However, a huge number of brands and retailers have already kicked things off, notably Currys, Argos, Very, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots, really ramping up the excitement for the big day itself.

Voucher codes

For discounts on jewellery and offers on other accessories, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in