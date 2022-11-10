Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biggest and best shopping event of the year, Black Friday is very nearly here. It is the perfect time to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, toys and fashion.

Another huge category is jewellery. You can expect impressive discounts from the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Very, Monica Vinader, Missoma and more, but you may also be waiting eagerly for Pandora’s sale, to get your sparkle for less.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Owing to its affordable yet high-quality pieces, the brand is a mainstay on Christmas wish lists year after year. Just like you, we can’t wait for Pandora to announce its Black Friday sale.

To give you a bit of an idea of what you can expect, we’re here to answer all of your burning questions. So, whether you’re after a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet, read on for our predictions on Pandora’s Black Friday sale.

Read more:

Does Pandora take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Last year, the jewellery brand took part in Black Friday – with a whole Black Friday homepage on its website. We’re predicting the same will happen again this year. Last year, the sale ran from Thursday 25 November until Cyber Monday.

How much is Pandora’s Black Friday discount?

In 2021, Pandora offered 20 per cent off its jewellery – including on its popular collection of charms, bracelets and necklaces. The discount was available directly on the Pandora website rather than through other retailers.

What was in Pandora’s Black Friday sale last year?

The 20 per cent discount was applied to the majority of its jewellery online, and its Black Friday sale served as a great way to reduce the price for those looking to stock up on a number of charms.

There were only a few exclusions to the blanket discount, notably its outlet products, the brilliance collection and the dreams of the future crayon dangle charm.

When is Pandora’s Black Friday sale in 2022?

Pandora has not announced yet when its Black Friday sale will start this year – but, based on last year, we anticipate it will start its event the day before Black Friday.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday initially started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer across tech, gaming, TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty and fashion.

When is Black Friday in 2022?

The official date for Black Friday is Friday 25 November. However, a huge number of brands and retailers have already kicked things off, notably Currys, Argos, Very, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots, really ramping up the excitement for the big day itself.

