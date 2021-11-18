Black Friday brings a great opportunity to snag an impressive deal on everything from laptops, TVs and games consoles to mattresses, home appliances, beauty and kids’ toys.

Some of our favourite fashion and jewellery brands have already dropped offers, with the likes of Asos, Monica Vinader and River Island kicking things off early.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

But now our attention is on Pandora. A lot has changed for the brand of late: in the past 12 months it has become one of the first major jewellery brands to pledge changes to its mining practices and business, aiming to be entirely carbon neutral by 2025.

And as part of the pledge, it unveiled its first-ever lab-grown diamonds and committed to only using these going forward, instead of relying on supplies from mines.

Owing to its affordable yet high-quality jewels, the brand is a mainstay on Christmas wishlists year after year, and we’ve all been waiting for Pandora to announce its Black Friday sale.

Read more:

So, whether it’s a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet you’re after, read on for a first look at the deals the brand will be offering.

What is Pandora’s Black Friday sale for 2021?

The nation’s favourite jewellery brand is taking part in Black Friday 2021, and this year it’s given IndyBest an exclusive sneak peak at its deals. We can confirm that the brand is offering a whopping 20 per cent off its jewellery from Thursday 25 November.

While a few exclusions do apply, including its outlet products, the brilliance collection and the dreams of the future crayon dangle charm (£55, Pandora.net), there are still plenty of items on sale. On our wishlist is the Pandora moments slider bangle (£125, Pandora.net), which looks like the ideal way to add some subtle glam to an outfit, and will be reduced to just £100.

Similarly, we think the pavé heart hoop earrings (£50, Pandora.net) would be a great addition to any ear party. They’re the perfect gift for anyone who’s after some added sparkle to take them into the new year, particularly when the 20 per cent discount will make them just £40.

For more shopping inspo, we’ve also got eyes on the sparkling wishbone ring (£35, Pandora.net), which is a simple design that can be worn alone or stacked with other rings to create more of a statement – and it will only cost £28 during Black Friday.

These deals will be available from Thursday 25 November directly on the Pandora website rather than through other retailers.

What was in Pandora’s Black Friday sale last year?

The jewellery brand offered a similar deal last year, with 20 per cent off a range of rings, necklaces, charms and bracelets.

There were only a few exclusions to the blanket discount, including the Star Wars collection and non-jewellery items.

How much is Pandora’s delivery on Black Friday?

Free standard delivery is only offered to Pandora club members. Otherwise, the cost of standard delivery is £2.99 (two to three working days) or £5.99 for next-day delivery with either with Royal Mail or Yodel.

All Pandora brilliance jewellery will require a signature upon delivery for security reasons and will be delivered via Royal Mail Special Delivery service, which is a tracked and insured service, free of charge.

