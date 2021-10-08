Black Friday brings a great opportunity to snag an impressive deal on Pandora items, whether you’re buying them for yourself or getting them bought for you. And a lot has changed for the brand recently.

In the past 12 months Pandora became one of the first major jewellery brands to pledge changes to its mining practices and business going forward by becoming entirely carbon neutral by 2025.

As part of that pledge, in May 2021, the brand unveiled its first ever lab-grown diamonds. The company, from Denmark, has now committed to only using these diamonds going forward meaning that rather than relying on supplies from mines, it will manufacture its own.

The new collection starts from £250, including rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. While diamonds might be forever, that doesn’t mean our budget today can always stretch to cover them. Pandora also recently launched a range aimed at Gen Z which we’ve reviewed by getting a Noughties kid to tell us what they thought.

Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November this year, and will run until the following Monday (29 November). Although, in recent years, the whole sale period has begun at the start of November and covered weeks rather than days. And we anticipate this year’s event will be even bigger.

Read more:

So what can you expect and how much are you realistically going to save?

Does Pandora take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Last year Pandora did take part in Black Friday – with a whole Black Friday homepage on its website. We expect the same will happen again this year. The sale lasted for an entire week, which also included Cyber Monday.

How much is Pandora’s Black Friday discount?

In 2020, Pandora offered 20 per cent off all jewellery– including the very popular Disney collection, Harry Potter golden snitch pendant, and the birthstone rings.

This was available directly on the Pandora website rather than through other retailers.

What was in Pandora’s Black Friday sale last year?

This 20 per cent off applied to a range of rings, necklaces, charms, and bracelets and was a great way to reduce the price if you plan on stocking up on a number of charms.

There were only a few exclusions to the blanket discount, including the Star Wars collection and anything that isn’t jewellery.

When is Pandora’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Pandora has not announced yet when its Black Friday sale will start this year – but based on last year we anticipate it will start its early deals around a week before the main event.

How much is Pandora’s delivery on Black Friday?

Free standard delivery is only offered to Pandora club members. Otherwise, the cost of standard delivery is £2.99 (takes two to three working days) and £5.99 for next-day delivery.

While there is no confirmed price for Black Friday delivery, Pandora’s standard delivery options are either with Royal Mail or Yodel.

All Pandora brilliance jewellery will require a signature upon delivery for security reasons and will be delivered via Royal Mail Special Delivery service which is a tracked and insured service that is provided by Pandora free of charge.

Voucher codes

For discounts on jewellery and offers on other accessories, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Want to know more about lab-grown diamonds? Read our review of the Pandora range

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.