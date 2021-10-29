Landing on 26 November, Black Friday 2021 isn’t that far away. The shopping event of the year will be with us before we know it, bringing deals and discounts on technology, home appliances, gaming, toys, beauty and more. These sales will come from a wide range of retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners.

For now, read on to find out about the best Sky TV and broadband deals coming this Black Friday – and remember, the shopping event isn’t just a single day anymore. Retailers and companies like Sky often get started a few days early, offering discounts right across the weekend, and sometimes even for the entire week (or in Amazon’s case, the whole month), giving you plenty of opportunities to snap up a bargain.

Here at IndyBest we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find in the run-up to the weekend and during the event, using our shopping expertise to identify the most eye-popping discounts.

Does Sky take part in Black Friday?

It certainly does, and for the shopping bonanza we’re expecting to see deals on both Sky’s television and broadband services. We should also see discounts across Sky Mobile too, so if you’re in the market for a new TV deal, broadband package or smartphone tariff, it’s worth waiting to see what Sky, and other providers, will come up with for Black Friday.

Remember, Sky services are usually sold as 12- or 18-month contracts. If you prefer to remain flexible, then Sky’s sibling Now will be offering Black Friday deals on its own TV streaming packages, all of which are available on rolling one-month contracts.

Read more:

Sky’s Black Friday offers tend to be geared towards new, rather than existing customers. So if you already have a Sky contract, there might not be many discounts for you. That said, if you have been with Sky for several years, there is no harm in calling up and asking them to match a Black Friday deal you’ve spotted.

All eyes will be on Sky glass, the company’s new all-in-one TV subscription service that bundles a TV with integrated Sky box, plus a TV subscription, for a monthly fee. Sky glass also does away with the need for a satellite dish, as all content is streamed through your router.

Does Sky take part in Cyber Monday?

Yes, we fully expect Sky to take part in Cyber Monday too. Remember, Cyber Monday used to be the online equivalent of Black Friday, which itself was a sales event that only happened in physical stores. But times change, and now the Black Friday event tends to happen online as much as offline, and many deals run for the entire week, then cover the weekend and carry right on into Cyber Monday, too.

For 2021, Cyber Monday falls on 29 November. But, as in previous years, we expect deals to begin a week, a fortnight, or perhaps even a month early – just as Amazon did in 2020.

In previous years, Sky has offered the same discounts across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We expect the same thing to happen in 2021, but can’t fully rule out Sky saving some web-only deals for 29 November.

When will Sky Black Friday 2021 deals start?

Chances are Sky will start to roll out its Black Friday deals ahead of the big day itself. A lot of retailers do this now, with some slashing prices for the entire week. We might see Sky’s discounts kick off on 22 November, at the start of Black Friday week, and run right through until Cyber Monday, seven days later.

We don’t know exactly what time of day Sky’s deals will begin, but this information should come to light ahead of the sales going live in November. Chances are they will hit the website at midnight, or early on the first morning of the event.

What were the best Sky Black Friday deals last year?

Sky had a lot of TV, phone and broadband deals for Black Friday 2020. Some of the company’s TV packages were discounted by a massive 50 per cent, saving customers almost £60 a month.

There was also a deal that offered Sky broadband for just £10 a month, and another where broadband was available without the usual £19.95 set up fee. Some packages included unlimited anytime calls for free, which normally costs £10 a month.

If you haven’t yet got a Sky TV package, Black Friday is a great time to sign up and place your order. In 2020, Sky cinema could be added for £9.50 a month and Sky sports was £15 a month – both representing a 50 per cent discount – while upgrading channels to HD was reduced from £5 to £2.50 a month, and Ultra HD was also halved, to £5.

