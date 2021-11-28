The countdown to Black Friday 2021 has officially come to an end and we’re now on to the third day of the shopping bonanza, with thousands of deals and savings on offer across a range of tech and home accessories.

For those of you looking to add a bit of clarity to your audio set up, Sonos might be your perfect match as there’s discounts available across the brands range of premium, high-definition audio equipment.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

Sonos revolutionsed the audio world when its products came to market in 2005. The brands first product, the zoneplayer, saw Sonos introduce the idea of easy to use integrated multi-room setups that connected wirelessly. It still focusses on this today and Sonos ensures simplicity and effortless setup is at the forefront of its equipment. Plug in, download the app, connect them together and away you go.

You can snap up some non-Black Friday promotional offers via the Sonos website, but we’ve spotted the below Black Friday deal from John Lewis that might tempt you into upgrading your kit.

If you’ve recently managed to secure one of the great deals on a new TV this Black Friday, then what could be better than pairing it with a new, high definition audio experience? We’re keeping an eye on the best deals so you don’t have to, so keep reading to find out more about the best Sonos savings we’ve spotted.

Read more:

Sonos beam soundbar, gen 2: Was £449, now £399, Johnlewis.com

(Sonos)

The second generation of the Sonos beam soundbar, released this year, claims to provide cinematic, panoramic sound in a relatively compact package.

You can connect it up to your television for the best possible audio experience when watching your favourite TV and movies. Or with the TV off, the Sonos beam works just as well as a standalone audio device linked up to your audio streaming service.

It works with voice control, the Sonos app and Apple Airplay 2, and of course, being a Sonos product, it links up very easily to other devices you might have in your speaker ecosystem.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we rated the original Sonos beam the “best for music” in our round up of the best soundbars. Our reviewer said that it provides “audio much bigger than the product’s looks suggest. Like the Sonos arc, the sound is good enough to serve as a fully-fledged hi-fi for music playback.” We can only assume the Sonos beam 2 will offer even better sound.

Unlike the Sonos arc ( Was £899, now £879, Johnlewis.com), the beam 2 doesn’t feature Dolby Atmos, but it is also considerably cheaper, especially when you take into account Black Friday deals.

Buy now

Sonos arc with Dobly Atmos: Was £899, now £879, Johnlewis.com

(Sonos)

This is the most premium of all Sonos soundbars, and our reviewer ranked it “best overall” in the aforementioned best soundbar round-up. In our standalone review of the Sony arc, we said that the sound was “magical” and best for cinematic quality, especially watching programmes that make the most of the spacial qualities of Dolby Atmos.

It’s a slightly larger unit than the beam (was £449, now £399, Johnlewis.com), and at 1m long it definitely stakes its claim as part of the furniture, but this makes it the ideal choice for larger homes or more spacious rooms. It features eleven high-performance drivers and a slim profile that means although large, it can be discreetly mounted below the TV. Again, like the Sonos beam, when the television’s off, streaming music and other audio through the app is a breeze and it offers crystal clear quality.

As our reviewer points out however, you’ll need a fairly advanced TV to get the Sonos arc working to the best of its ability. You’ll need a TV that supports “eARC” and “pass-through”. If your TV doesn’t support these, you’ll still be receiving enhanced Dobly sound, but it will be over Dolby Digital Plus, which is a slightly lower quality and a little more compressed.

Buy now

Sonos roam: Was £179, now £159, Sonos.com

(Sonos)

If it’s a portable speaker that you’re after, consider the new Sonos roam, which currently has £20 off via the Sonos website. While it’s not technically a Black Friday offer, this is the lowest price we’ve seen it for, making it a deal too good to miss this Cyber Weekend.

The speaker, which is as small as a water bottle, still packs in all the smarts of other Sonos speakers, and more, as it can connect to wifi and be used like any other speaker in the home, but also taken out and used on Bluetooth. Its battery claims to last up to 10 hours, or 10 days in sleep mode, and it can be charged up either with an included USB-C cable or any Qi wireless charger.

We’re yet to put the roam to the test but, as huge fans of Sonos tech, we’re confident that this small but mighty device won’t disappoint.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on speakers and other tech offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.