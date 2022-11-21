The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save almost £100 on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones for Black Friday
Some of our favourite earphones are reduced by 36 per cent
Here’s a Black Friday deal that is well worth your attention, because it sees some of our favourite wireless earphones reduced by almost £100.
The deal is available at Amazon right now, and means the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones are reduced from £250 to £159. The discounted earphones are available to buy right now in either black or silver, with a matching charging case, and include free next-day delivery for Prime subscribers.
Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals
As you probably know, there’s a lot more to Black Friday than just discounted earphones. A huge range of products from loads of retailers have had their prices cut, and the sales will likely continue until at least the end of this week – especially since Black Friday doesn’t officially land until 25 November, and is then followed by the Cyber Monday sale on 28 November.
This year’s Black Friday deals range from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.
Continue reading the article below for more on how to buy the Sony earphones while they have 36 per cent off.
Read more
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones: Was £250, now £159, Amazon.co.uk
These really are a great pair of wireless earphones. When the IndyBest team reviewed them at the start of 2022, we praised their “class-leading” active noise-cancelling, as well as their “superb audio quality”.
Our reviewer also said: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and the WF-1000XM4 are the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”
In fact, we like these so much, they are currently named as “best overall” in our round-up of the best wireless earphones of 2022, having been awarded the full five stars. They have a claimed 16 hours of battery life, weigh just 5.7g each, and come with a charging case that can be charged wirelessly.
Voucher codes
For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:
Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section
Read more on Black Friday 2022:
How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.