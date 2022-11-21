Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here’s a Black Friday deal that is well worth your attention, because it sees some of our favourite wireless earphones reduced by almost £100.

The deal is available at Amazon right now, and means the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones are reduced from £250 to £159. The discounted earphones are available to buy right now in either black or silver, with a matching charging case, and include free next-day delivery for Prime subscribers.

As you probably know, there’s a lot more to Black Friday than just discounted earphones. A huge range of products from loads of retailers have had their prices cut, and the sales will likely continue until at least the end of this week – especially since Black Friday doesn’t officially land until 25 November, and is then followed by the Cyber Monday sale on 28 November.

This year’s Black Friday deals range from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.

Continue reading the article below for more on how to buy the Sony earphones while they have 36 per cent off.

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones: Was £250, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

These really are a great pair of wireless earphones. When the IndyBest team reviewed them at the start of 2022, we praised their “class-leading” active noise-cancelling, as well as their “superb audio quality”.

Our reviewer also said: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and the WF-1000XM4 are the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.”

In fact, we like these so much, they are currently named as “best overall” in our round-up of the best wireless earphones of 2022 , having been awarded the full five stars. They have a claimed 16 hours of battery life, weigh just 5.7g each, and come with a charging case that can be charged wirelessly.

