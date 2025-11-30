The Surfshark VPN subscription has plummeted to £1.49 for Black Friday

One of my top-rated VPN services has dropped to its lowest price for Black Friday 2025. If you want to boost your online privacy, this is likely the cheapest opportunity you’ll get all year. The Surfshark deal even beats rivals like Proton VPN, NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

Already known for its budget-friendly plans, Surfshark has reduced its 24-month starter plan to just £1.49 per month, and the Surfshark One plan to just £1.59 per month. To sweeten the deal even further, Surfshark is throwing in an extra three months for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best VPN Black Friday deals so far this year.

I’ve put Surfshark through its paces several times over the years, and it always delivers strong results for speed and privacy. With the Surfshark One plan, you also get handy add-ons like antivirus, data leak monitoring, and a completely private search engine.

Surfshark VPN: Was £7.49 per month, now £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com

( Surfshark )

You can’t really go wrong with Surfshark. It’s one of the best cheap VPNs, and works on an unlimited number of devices. In my review, I praised its speed and performance and its reliability for browsing and streaming.

The Starter plan has been slashed to just £40.23 for 27 months, which works out to £1.49 per month. As well as the VPN and unlimited simultaneous connections, you also get access to Alternative ID, a feature that creates a set of fake personal details for you to use on dodgy sites, including a temporary email address.

The Surfshark One plan has been slashed to just £42.93, which works out to £1.59 per month. It adds on Surfshark Search, its private, ad-free search engine, and Surfshark’s antivirus, along with Surfshark Alert, which notifies you if your email appears in a data breach.

If you’re not fully convinced, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can cancel if you’re not fully satisfied. One thing I’d recommend doing is setting a reminder to cancel before your 24 months are up. At the end of the term, you’ll be auto-renewed onto Surfshark’s non-deal pricing, which will see you pay £202.

