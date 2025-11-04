Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

With affordable pricing at its heart, The Ordinary delivers effective formulas without wasting money on elaborate packaging and premium fragrance. Its products usually cost less than £20, but for the whole of November (with the exception of one day), the brand offers 23 per cent off in what it calls its “slowvember” sale.

As a beauty writer, I’m a huge fan of The Ordinary and have reviewed everything from its hyaluronic acid serum to its glycolic acid toner. So I’m pleased to report that its annual sale is underway. To help you decide what’s worth adding to your basket, I’ve rounded up the best deals on IndyBest’s tried and tested products.

Follow live: The latest Black Friday deals and news

The Ordinary’s best slowvember deals

The Ordinary GF 15% solution: Was £13.50, now £10.39, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary’s GF solution aims to target rough skin and minimise the appearance of testing. When mature skin expert Sabine Wiesel put the serum through its paces for a dedicated review, she praised how “after just three weeks of use, [her] dull dry skin did look more radiant and already felt much smoother.” And now you can give it a whirl for just £10.

The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser: Was £11.10, now £8.55, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

If you’ve previously been cautious around foaming cleansers, The Ordinary’s glucoside formula is evidence that you needn’t be. When beauty expert Louise Whitbread reviewed the cleanser, she was wowed at how it left her with a “refreshed, clean complexion ready for the next steps in your skincare routine, and [her] skin was left feeling soft and smooth.”

The Ordinary serum foundation: Was £6.40, now £4.93, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary’s serum foundation was discontinued between 2021 and the start of 2025. Since its return, the formula has quickly returned to its former cult status and, when senior writer Daisy Lester tested the formula, her review found that “it delivers a ‘your skin but better’ look excellently.” And now you can save even more on the affordable face base.

The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + phytoceramides: Was £9.60, now £7.39, Theordinary.com

( The Ordinary )

Finding a good moisturiser can be tough, but skincare expert Helen Wilson-Beevers was seriously impressed with The Ordinary’s revised natural moisturising factors formula. In her review, she noted how the addition of phytoceramides afforded her “a dewy glow immediately.” After use, she enjoyed how her skin felt comforted for an extended period and commended the value for money on offer. Now with 23 per cent extra value.

Best Black Friday deals on The Ordinary elsewhere

The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA for hair: Was £14, now £9.80, Johnlewis.com

( The Ordinary )

You might not be aware of The Ordinary’s haircare range, but this 30 per cent discount is sure to put it on your radar. When editor Samuel Mathewson put the natural moisturising factors + HA scalp serum to the test, he described how his “scalp felt soothed, cooled and moisturised straight away” after using. If you suffer from dandruff or irritation, this is definitely one to add to your wishlist.

The Ordinary multi-antioxidant radiance serum: Was £14, now £11.15, Beautybay.com

( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary’s multi-antioxidant radiance serum is one of the few formulas our IndyBest testers haven’t got their hands on (yet), but if you’re already shopping other brands on Beauty Bay, this 20 per cent reduction might save you paying for separate delivery via Deciem. When you take a closer look at the ingredients on offer here, the formula looks enticing to say the least, with everything from peptides to plump, to brightening vitamin C and hydrating glycerin. It’s the total package, if you ask me.

What is The Ordinary’s ‘slowvember’ sale?

The Ordinary’s ‘slowvember’ celebrations mean you can save even more money on your favourite products from the brand. The reductions don’t fall on Black Friday itself. Deciem – the parent company responsible for The Ordinary, Niod and Loopha – will have a 24-hour “blackout period” on 28 November. This is because it argues that Black Friday has become a race to offer the lowest pricing, without prioritising quality and value, so it gives its customers time to purchase thoughtfully. As for the 23 per cent, the figure was chosen solely because “it's more exciting than 20,” according to the brand.

One final thing to note: you may be able to find more lucrative deals on The Ordinary at third-party retailers such as Boots, Lookfantastic and Sephora. This is because The Ordinary doesn’t control its retail partners’ pricing, so I’ll be on hand throughout November to scour all the key websites and find you the best deals. Below, you can shop the best of The Ordinary on-site, plus a selection of outside retailers with stellar savings worth browsing.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Black Friday deals at The Ordinary

As a shopping writer of more than five years, I’ve covered the Black Friday sales a number of times. I’m across all of The Ordinary’s best-selling products and have reviewed a number of them myself, from the brand’s UV filters SPF 45 serum to its multi-active delivery essence.

When it comes to spotting a good deal, I have a good gauge on the standard pricing of popular formulas, meaning I can spot when a deal is being mis-sold or, at the other end of the spectrum, is particularly good value.

After more of the best early Black Friday deals? Why not explore the best Dyson airwrap deals ahead of Black Friday and save £100 on the i.d.