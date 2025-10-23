Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The biggest sales event of the year, Black Friday is fast approaching (it lands on Friday 28 November, FYI) and for parents like me, it’s the perfect time to tick off those big-ticket Christmas presents for the kids, like the Toniebox.

It’s of the most sought-after gifts for children of all ages, from babies just discovering music to older kids who love independent listening. Plus, it’s screen-free, simple enough for toddlers to use on their own, and packed with charming character figures (known as Tonies) that bring stories and songs to life. It’s no surprise that it’s a firm IndyBest favourite, featuring in nearly all of our age-based gift guides for children – and often securing the top spot.

As a parent myself to a three-year-old, I can say from experience just how loved this little box is. My daughter received her Toniebox for her first birthday and still listens to it daily. It’s brilliant for winding down at bedtime, keeping her entertained during quiet time, and even makes long car journeys much calmer.

With the launch of the new Toniebox 2 (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk), which arrived in the UK in mid-September 2025, I’m fully expecting to see discounts on the original model come Black Friday. For now though, there are already a few bundle offers on both versions of the audioplayer with small savings, as well as some Tonies figures currently on sale.

I’ll be keeping this page updated with all the latest Toniebox Black Friday deals and offers as they drop, so do keep checking back. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up the best Toniebox deals and bundles to shop right now.

The best early Black Friday Toniebox deals to shop now:

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 28 November, with the sales event running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, the deals season starts much earlier, and we expect the first offers to begin landing from the start of November.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Here at IndyBest, our team of experts track the price of popular products year-round, so we know to spot a genuinely good deal from a dud. When it comes to guiding you through Black Friday deals on the Toniebox, Sarah Jones knows her stuff. As IndyBest’s assistant editor with nearly a decade of experience testing a wide range of products, she has honed an expert eye for quality, value, and usability.

Beyond her professional expertise, Sarah is a parent herself, giving her firsthand insight into what truly matters when it comes to toys and gadgets like the Toniebox. She knows how to spot products that are worth the investment and can identify the best deals to make sure shoppers get real value this Black Friday.

