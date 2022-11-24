Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Friday officially kicks off tomorrow – but the sales extravaganza has already landed in Ugg land. The brand’s boots and slippers are always top of our wish list during the winter months, and now you can save up to 30 per cent on selected styles.

The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop ahead of time, with stellar savings on footwear brands found at retailers such as Very, Amazon and John Lewis, to name a few.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals.

Whether you’re looking to earn Santa points by picking up an excellent present for a loved one or fancy spoiling yourself, Black Friday offers the perfect opportunity to save on a pair of Uggs. If you’ve set out to bag a sheepskin bargain, here’s everything you need to know, including the best deals to shop now.

Read more:

Best Ugg Black Friday deals

Ugg essential mini boot: Was £150, now £119.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Ugg’s mini boots have experienced somewhat of a renaissance recently. Comfortable yet practical, the cosy shoes are crafted from suede with the brand’s signature sherpa fleece lining interior. With their rubber outsole, they’ll take you from the sofa to the shop. Only a few sizes remain in the classic chestnut finish, but the black (was £150, now £119.99, Ugg.com) is still available in sizes three to nine.

Buy now

Ugg oh yeah slide: Was £80, now £30, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

There’s a saving of more than 50 per cent up for grabs on this pair of oh yeah slides – and they’re selling fast. The oversized slippers are characterised by their cosy sheepskin design, versatile outdoor sole and elastic strap. These became popular during the pandemic for good reason, with our tester saying: “Super-soft to the touch, they are designed with an open toe that keeps your feet cool and cosy at the same time, making them ideal for anyone who tends to overheat when wearing slippers.”

Buy now

Ugg fuzz sugar terry slide: Was £100, now £61.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Elevate your lounging with this pair of Ugg slider slippers. Featuring a closed toe upper with a wool finish, the foam sole makes them a great pair for quick errands. Plus, they’re crafted with sustainability in mind, using low-impact materials. Right now, you can save almost £40 on the slip-ons.

Buy now

Ugg essential short boot: Was £170, now £134.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

When thinking of Ugg, the brand’s essential short boot is the image that comes to mind for most. For Black Friday, you can save £35 on the cult shoes, which are still available in all sizes. Distinguished by their mid-calf height, suede outer and plush shearling lining, to keep feet toasty during the colder months, they’re a casual-wear classic.

Buy now

Ugg scruffette II slipper: Was £80, now £56.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg )

You can save £23 on one of Ugg’s bestselling slipper designs for Black Friday. Crafted from soft suede, the slip-ons boast a sheepskin collar, cosy shearling lining and moulded rubber outsole. Perfect for lounging or working from home, they’re a soon-to-be winter essential.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday is on Friday 25 November this year, and it always lands the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. The sale event extends across the entire weekend, right through until Cyber Monday. However, many brands offer big savings before the day itself and there are deals to spot in the lead-up too.

When is Cyber Monday 2022 and does Ugg take part?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, which this year is Monday 28 November. It marks the last day of this annual sales extravaganza and a final opportunity to bag a bargain. Ugg is set to run reductions across the entire Black Friday weekend, right through to Cyber Monday. In fact, Ugg has stated on its website that the sale will run until Tuesday 29 November at 5:30am.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across clothing and accessories, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less