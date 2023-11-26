Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion fans, rejoice, as Black Friday is finally here, and savings are in no short supply. With Asos, Coggles, Zara and Boots discounting fashion and beauty buys, it’s the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done. If shearling is topping your winter wish list – think slippers, essential mini boots, fab yeah slides and more – Ugg is, of course, a great place to start.

Despite kicking off Black Friday deals a few days in advance for VIP members and those who signed up for the sales early access, we’re now in the thick of the four-day bargain bonanza. And, with over 900 items to choose from, we truly are spoilt for choice when it comes to winter boot savings.

Below, we’ve rounded up the items we’re most excited about snapping up, from bestselling boots to snuggly sides for women, men and kids, and some have seen savings of 50 per cent.

Best Black Friday Ugg deals for 2023

Ugg women’s essential mini boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Aptly named, the essential mini boot is a wardrobe essential this season. With a saving of 20 per cent, the beige suede boot seems even sweeter and its Uggplush wool blend lining is sure to keep your feet nice and toasty. Right now, all sizes are available, although we imagine they will sell out quite quickly.

Buy now

Ugg kids’ burnt cedar classic mini platform girls’ junior boots: Was £120, now £95.99, Schuh.co.uk

(Schuh)

If you’re looking for a new pair of winter boots for the kids, these mini platforms are reduced by 20 per cent at Schuh. It’s just the burnt cedar (brown) colour that’s discounted, mind, but a saving is a saving, and the cosiness and comfort are sure to keep little ones from feeling the cold. Plus, the platform sole keeps them on-trend, without sacrificing durability.

Buy now

Ugg men's scuff slipper: Was £90, now £62.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

A 30 per cent saving is no small sum, especially when it’s on one of the brand’s bestsellers. This gorgeous green slipper shade is certainly chic and breaks up the sea of popular black and beige options. Created from the brand’s signature suede with a cosy wool lining, they’re sure to be cosy, comfortable and a fantastic Christmas present.

Buy now

Ugg women's fuzz sugar cross slide: Was £100, now £69.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Ugg slides have racked up a rather impressive number of fans over recent years, so a saving of 30 per cent should not go unnoticed. The chunky black sole is said to be incredibly comfy yet sturdy while walking outside. On top, a mix of recycled wool and Tencel creates the brand’s signature fluffy feel, keeping your feet snuggly despite the slip-on style. As a top tip, the brand recommends sizing up in this pair for a more relaxed fit.

Buy now

Ugg women's drizlita boot: Was £85, now £58.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Although Ugg isn’t best known for its waterproof boots, a 30 per cent saving on this style is sure to garner some attention. While the outside may look sleek and shiny, inside you can expect the brand’s signature sheepskin lining, which is bound to keep your feet warm and toasty during winter walks.

Buy now

Ugg men's classic mini lace-up weather boot: Was £180, now £90.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

With an impressive saving of 50 per cent, these men’s lace-up boots are quite the bargain buy. The design features the brand’s removable silicone galosh, which protects the sole from rain or snow but also keeps your toes toasty at -20C, making them a great shoe to wear whatever the weather. They also come complete with the signature Uggplush wool inner.

Buy now

Ugg classic maxi mini boots: Was £155, now £108.50, Office.co.uk

(Office.co.uk)

Created from a textile upper, these are like puffer jackets for the feet. Reduced by £46, they’re designed to weather all storms while keeping your feet warm and dry. Inside, there’s 10mm of UGGplush lining and a supportive insole for extra cushioning.

Buy now

Ugg kids short Bailey button II boot: Was £140, now £111.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Another one for the little ones, these adorable short Bailey boots have been reduced by 20 per cent. A little longer in length than the classic minis, the design is complete with a side button. Not only will they be warm and snuggly, but they’re also a sweet design.

Buy now

Ugg women's classic cardi cabled knit boot: Was £160, now £127.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Although ankle-grazing mini Uggs are all the rage right now, the classic cabled boots are a bestselling style and luckily also feature in the brand’s Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the grey, black and burnt cedar colourways, all of which are incredibly chic. And, while the outside may look like a chunky wool cable knit, the inside is soft and fluffy in classic Ugg style.

Buy now

Ugg mini platform: Was £164.99, now £129.99, Footlocker.co.uk

(Foot Locker)

Combining streetwear style with lounging comfort, these platformed version of the classic low-rise ugg boots have been trending online ever since they came out. And now Foot Locker is offering £35 off in its Black Friday sale, keeping you both cosy and cool this winter.

Buy now

Ugg women’s janey II clear crossbody bag: Was £95, now £51.99, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

As well as selling shoes, Ugg also offers a wide range of clothing and accessories, including this stylish mini crossbody bag which is currently reduced by over £40. Featuring a funky print and transparent outer layer, the bag is extremely versatile thanks to its detachable nylon strap and convenient compartments.

Buy now

What time is the Ugg Black Friday sale starting and ending?

The Ugg Black Friday sale is already live, so we encourage everyone to have a browse.

In terms of an end date, Ugg is yet to announce when the discounts will dry up, so we’d advise that you don’t wait around for too long if something truly does catch your eye. We predict that all deals will come to an end at midnight on Cyber Monday, 27 November.

