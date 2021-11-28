Whether you love them or hate them, U gg boots are some of the most famous shoes around and they’re currently making a comeback with global fashion search platform Lyst’s quarterly report recently showing that searches for the brand’s slippers are up 242 per cent compared to 2019.

Channelling Y2K vibes, the sheepskin slippers have been a style staple for more than two decades, amassing celebrity fans like André Leon Talley, Emily Ratajkowski and Sarah Jessica Parker to name a few.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

And after collaborating with other big brands, including Jimmy Choo, Swarovski, Molly Goddard and Telfar, Ugg has well and truly cemented its place on the fashion map.

Despite their fluctuating popularity over the years, the cloud-like comfort and toasty interior of a pair of Uggs is hard to beat. So whether you want to try them out for yourself, add to your already growing collection or pick up a pair for a loved one this Christmas, there’s no better time to secure a pair than this Black Friday, with Office offering 20 per cent off these shearling slippers.

Ugg scuffette II slipper: Was £80, now £64, Office.co.uk

(Office )

A bestseller for a reason, the scuffette II slipper is dubbed an “essential” by Ugg. And with a soft suede outer, sturdy 17mm sheepskin insole and matching depth lining, that seems hard to argue with.

As the days get colder and the nights get longer, could these be the perfect winter warmer? We think so, as a similar pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s slippers, so we can certainly attest to the brand’s comfort.

While we love this cream pair, the scuffette II’s also come in soft gold (was £80, now £64, Office.co.uk) and dusty pink (was £80, now £64, Office.co.uk), meaning there’s bound to be a pair to suit even the most sceptical of slipper-lovers. And with a discount like this, it would be hard to say no.

And remember, Christmas is just around the corner, so keep that in mind as these could be an on-trend, crowd-pleaser for even the fussiest of recipients.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.