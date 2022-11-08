Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is back with a bang. The biggest shopping event of the year has returned for 2022 and the deals at online retailer Very have kicked off already.

The annual sale period is a chance to bag bargains across everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, fashion and toys.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Every year, big-name brands such as Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid and Nintendo take part, but increasingly, more and more retailers are getting in on the action – last year, we saw the likes of Asos, Gymshark and Pandora drop impressive deals too.

Very is a big contender in the mix, and its Black Friday sale has already begun, with savings to be found across its tech, home appliances, gaming, beauty, toys and furniture departments.

To help you navigate the sale chaos, we’ll be on hand to bring you the best offers across the Very Black Friday sale.

Best early Very Black Friday deals 2022

Samsung Galaxy watch 4 classic, 42mm, Bluetooth: Was £349, now £149, Very.co.uk

Crafted from stainless steel, the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 classic is a premium smartwatch that complements your busy lifestyle and comes packed with a host of features designed to help you stay connected and set daily goals. You can save a whopping £200 with this early Black Friday deal from Very.

In our review of the watch, our tester described it as “outstanding” and was particularly impressed by its ability to measure body composition. “Rather than considering your overall weight, you see a more detailed breakdown of the ratio of muscle, fat, bone and water in your body,” they said. “This is especially helpful for weight training and tracking muscle gain, situations where your apparent weight can remain stable while your actual body shape is changing.”

Dyson V10 absolute vacuum cleaner: Was £429, now £329, Very.co.uk

Dubbed a “powerhouse cordless vacuum that’s worth the investment” by our IndyBest team, this Dyson V10 model is reduced by £100 in the Very Black Friday sale. In our review of the vacuum cleaner, our tester described it as “sleek and impressively lightweight”. Their overall verdict? “There’s no denying it’s an expensive piece of kit, but it’s not the most expensive Dyson out there right now, by some way, and, in our book, the outcome warrants the spend, if you’re able to splurge on something really top of the range.

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch: Was £259.99, now £159, Very.co.uk

One of our favourite brands, we’ve already put together a guide to the best Garmin smartwatches and this particular model, now with a £100 saving, is everything you need to track your fitness goals, monitor your sleep and store data on activities. It also boasts music storage, on-screen workouts and provides free 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans.

Samsung Galaxy tab S8 ultra 14.6in: Was £999, now £799, Very.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new tablet, don’t miss out on this £200 saving on the Samsung Galaxy tab S8 ultra. When we reviewed the device, our tester sang its praises for everything from its picture quality to versatile uses: “The Galaxy tab S8 ultra is defined by its titanic 14.6in display. It’s a spacious canvas for on-the-go creatives in need of a portable and powerful device, as well as for hybrid workers who want all of the flexibility and fun of a tablet without compromising on desktop real estate.”

Amazon Echo dot, two-pack bundle: Was £79.99, now £29.99, Very.co.uk

Looking for a smart speaker? How about two for £29.99. Very has just slashed the price of Amazon’s third-generation Echo dot smart speakers by £49.99. With a pair of these Alexa smart speakers, you can ask an endless series of questions, start timers, set up a home intercom system, or use them to create a stereo pair when listening to music. They’re handy little things, and now they cost just £14.99 each.

Lego Minecraft the llama village house set: Was £115, now £80, Very.co.uk

Leave this Lego set under the Christmas tree and you’ll be sure to see little faces light up on 25 December. This Minecraft village is reduced by £35 and comes with 1,252 pieces to enjoy playing with. Designed for children aged nine and above, it’s a chance to put your construction skills to the test, and features numerous Minecraft figures, including a llama herder, llama knight, savannah villager, blacksmith villager, pillager and a vindicator, plus a llama, baby llama and a lamb.

Tassimo happy pod coffee machine and Costa coffee pods bundle: Was £139.99, now £48, Very.co.uk

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of Tassimo – so much so, we’ve rounded up the brand’s best coffee machines. When we reviewed the Tassimo happy machine, our tester said: “Eye-catching and compact, with a choice of 36 pods, the happy will dispense your drink quickly with a one-touch operation. Very easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe parts, the fact the happy has such a small footprint means it can unobtrusively sit in the corner of a break room or even on your desk.” In this Very bundle, you’ll also receive 64 Costa coffee pods to whip up lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and more.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday 2022 officially kicks off on 25 November, and runs across the whole weekend. It originally began in the US as a one-day sale after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season, but has since expanded across the Atlantic.

However, in a bid to stay competitive, retailers and brands often unveil deals weeks before, with offers launching earlier and earlier every year. This year, we’ve already seen Boots, Dyson and Currys slashing prices across popular products. And of course, Very’s started its Black Friday sale too.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the final day of the sale, which falls on Monday 28 November this year. It’s your last opportunity to score some savings before the Boxing Day sales.

Don’t worry about trawling through hundreds of pages of deals, our team of experts will be spotlighting the biggest and best offers to shop throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When will Black Friday deals start to become available?

For some retailers, the beginning of November marks the starting point of their Black Friday sales – this year, Very, Currys, Dyson, AO, Superdrug and Boots have kicked things off.

Looking for some extra inspiration? Take a look at our Black Friday shopping guides.

What were the best Black Friday Very deals from last year?

Last year, there was no shortage of deals to shop and customers were spoilt for choice across thousands of products reduced in price.

The Apple MacBook pro, M1, 2020, 13in (£1,149, Very.co.uk) came down from £1,299 to £1,159 - that’s a £140 saving.

The laptop earned a spot in our guide to the best laptops for high-end performance, with our reviewer saying “unlike the air, there is a fan in this model, which means the fast performance can continue for even longer”, adding that the “pro includes a slightly more powerful graphics chip”.

There was also £170 to be saved on the Shark cordless vacuum cleaner with anti hair wrap IZ201UK (£429, Very.co.uk), a top-rated appliance for keeping your floors sparkling clean.

Reduced from £349 to £179 last year, it boasts a 60-minute run time, a removable battery, and an LED smart display to let you know how much battery you have left. Perfect for hardwood, carpet and upholstery, it’s designed to suck up pet hair, dirt and spillages with ease. A similar Shark model, the IZ201UKT cordless vacuum, appeared in our guide to the best cordless vacuums, so the brand has our IndyBest stamp of approval.

What deals can we expect from Very in this year’s sale?

As Very is a third-party stockist for leading brands across home, tech, beauty and fashion, there are often thousands of prices slashed across coveted items such as Apple MacBook, Beats headphones, Samsung washing machines and more.

For 2022, we’re expecting more of the same, with popular home and tech appliances expected to get hefty discounts, including vacuum cleaners, TVs, laptops and coffee machines.

