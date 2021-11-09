This year’s Black Friday – aka the biggest and best sale event – is already set to be a corker. A number of our favourite brands and retailers have kicked things off early, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Boots slashing the price of big-name products across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, laptops and more.

We’ve also got our eyes on our favourite one-stop shop for everything from lipsticks to lampshades: Very. Its Black Friday sale is one of the most highly anticipated discounting events of the year, so, we’re glad to report that the retailer has launched its sale nice and early.

There is a range of whopping discounts already up for grabs, whether that’s on a Shark vacuum cleaner, a 4K TV or a new gaming console.

And with Christmas rapidly approaching, now is the time to get something for the whole family for less, be that a new toy for the little one in your life or a KitchenAid for the avid baker.

So whether you’re on the hunt for some sandals or a soup maker, keep reading below for all our top tips on how to get what you want for less in the Very sale.

Read more:

Does Very take part in Black Friday?

Very’s offers some of the most competitive Black Friday deals around, and thankfully, it’s already launched its shopping bonanza with a number of early discounts and savings on everything from a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner (was £379, now £219, Very.co.uk) to an Apple MacBook air (was £1,279, now £1,149, Very.co.uk).

If you’re looking to update your home cinema, this Toshiba 43UL2163DBC 43in 4K ultra HD TV (was £379, now £279, Very.co.uk) has been reduced by a whopping £100.

For more Very discounts, follow our Black Friday liveblog for the latest updates, and bookmark our ultimate guide to the best Black Friday offers which we’ll be updating across the event.

Does Very take part in Cyber Monday?

Many retailers are combining both Black Friday and Cyber Monday (29 November) for a full weekend of deals both online and in-store.

And with Very’s extensive array of inventory, we’re confident that the retailer will be following suit to give everyone a fair chance to scout through the huge amount of products.

How much is Very’s Black Friday discount?

Last year Very surprised everyone with huge savings of up to £1,000 on big-ticket items and this year it’s promised, via its dedicated Black Friday webpage, that the event will be “bigger, better and more exciting than ever before” with “hundreds more amazing deals on all your favourite brands”.

While last Black Friday will be hard to beat, we’re already seeing some whopping deals and discounts on big-ticket items.

But remember, a sale this big can be easy to get lost in, so have a look through beforehand and be sure to save anything you truly love to your saved items for speedy shopping without the next-day guilt. Or bookmark this page, as we’ll be using our expertise to bring you the very best discounts.

How much is Very’s delivery on Black Friday?

Very is yet to say whether delivery fees will also be discounted over the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we’ll presume charges will be as normal.

For all orders over £30, click and collect is free, and with over 1,000 Collect+ stores or post offices to choose from, you can be safe in the knowledge that your parcel will arrive safe and sound, even if you’re not home. Any order under £30 will carry a £3 delivery charge.

Standard delivery to a home address, whether from a Very warehouse or the supplier directly, is £3.99, or £4.99 for a nominated day.

Now, larger items – think TVs, sofas and “white goods”, aka dishwashers and tumble dryers – have a bit of a different setup, as your local post office may not want 20 fridges clogging up their back room.

Standard delivery of TVs and white goods is £6.99, £16.99 for express and £21.99 for next day.

For furniture, standard delivery ranges between £19.99 and £29.99, express delivery is £29.99 or £39.99, and next-day delivery is £34.99 or £44.99, depending on size.

For the full lowdown on delivery rates, be sure to check out Very’s delivery page.

