Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Cyber Monday sale – aka, the crème de la crème of shopping events – is officially on. Perhaps you’re after new Apple tech or discounted kids’ toys, or perhaps a new laptop for the home office. Whatever it is, now is the time to buy.

The shopping spectacular actually started as a one-day annual event in the US, but has since expanded to become a whole month’s worth of bargain deals in the UK too, which is why you may have seen Black Friday deals dropping right the way through November. But now, Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday) has landed and the sales event’s last day is running at full throttle.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Of course, there are heaps of UK brands and retailers taking part. But one of the major players, along with Boots, Argos and Amazon (of course), is Very. With discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to tech, mattresses and home appliances, the retailer is a key destination when it comes to saving on big name brands, including Dyson, Shark, Lego and Garmin.

Given the sheer volume of deals available from the retailer, you would be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed by it all. So, to help you navigate the sale chaos, our IndyBest experts are on hand to bring you the best offers across the Very Cyber Monday sale.

Best Very Cyber Monday deals 2022

Apple AirPods, second generation 2019 earphones with charging case: Was £129, now £115, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Apple’s AirPods are a cult tech favourite, perfect for listening to music with ease while on the go. Now, with £14 off and six months of Apple Music free with each purchase, these wireless earphones would make a great Christmas gift for a loved one or yourself.

Buy now

Xbox series X console: Was £449.99, now £429.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

The popular console saw stock shortages earlier this year, but luckily those have long since been resolved. And now, thanks to Very, you can save £20 on what Xbox says is its fastest, most powerful console ever.

Thousands of titles from the brand’s four generations of consoles can be played on the series X. In his review, our tech writer Steve Hogarty said, “If you’re invested in your back catalogue of Xbox games and want to see them at their absolute finest, and to be primed for what comes next, the Xbox Series X is the best way to play.” You can purchase the console alone or add in the wireless controller, a GamePass Ultimate for three months and other extras.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum with anti hair-wrap and flexology: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk

(Very)

You could save £160 on this Shark vacuum, made with anti-hair wrap technology to make sure your tresses don’t get stuck in it, and flexology to target hard-to-reach areas of the home. It also lasts for up to 40 minutes at a time, has different modes for carpet and hardwood floors, and can trap 99 per cent of dust and allergens.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch in neon red/neon blue with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-months Nintendo Online: Was £316.97, now £259,99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

There’s a big saving to be had on the original Nintendo Switch console along with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained Nintendo’s hottest-selling game on the Switch since it first launched in 2017, and for good reason. It improves on the classic Mario Kart formula in just about every conceivable way, with plenty of tracks, characters and karts to choose from. The Nintendo Switch online subscription will also mean you can take your races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.

Buy now

Ghd dry and style set, air hair dryer and original straightener: Was £238, now £149, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Ghd’s cult classic hair tools are a great, long-lasting investment, and with a saving of £89, this hair dryer and straightener set is worth getting your hands on as soon as possible. The 30-second heat-up time, 360-degree swivel cord and smooth, ceramic plates makes straightening quick and easy, and the advanced ionic technology in the dryer reduces frizz and flyaways to give a quick, smooth salon-style finish.

Buy now

Andaseat jungle 2: Was £329.99, now £189.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Gaming is a huge category during Cyber Monday – and we’re pleased to see that Very has reduced the price of this chair by £140. Promising to take your gaming to the next level, the brand claims that it has an ergonomic design with a headrest pillow and lumbar cushion, so it should provide you with plenty of support during long sessions.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 2nd generation: Was £89, now £58.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

This deal sees a saving of £30 on a brand that has been tried and tested by us here at IndyBest. If you are looking to use a video doorbell in your home for convenience, an extra level of security and peace of mind, two models from Ring landed in our round-up of the best video doorbells this year. Talking about a similar model from Ring, and “one of the better and more proficient” options out there, our tester said: “We liked the quality of the 1,080px HD video on the video 3 plus model, and the clarity of the two-way talk was excellent.”

Buy now

Lego city express passenger train: Was £124.99, now £79, Very.co.uk

(Very)

With a discount of £45, this toy train set would be a great gift to buy for children aged seven and above this Christmas. Complete with 764 pieces, including a station platform, 24 LEGO train track pieces and six minifigures, there is endless fun to be had with this toy train set.

Buy now

Beats by Dr Dre studio buds true wireless noise cancelling earphones: Was £159, now £109, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Wireless earphones are all the rage this Christmas season, and at a saving of £50, the infamous Beats buds are a great one to snap up for as a gift to yourself or a loved one. With a custom acoustic platform delivering crisp sound, noise-cancelling to stay focused and eight hours of listening time, these earphones are a perfect purchase at a more affordable price.

Buy now

Bosch Tassimo finesse, black: Was £119, now £35, Very.co.uk

(Very)

At a saving over £80, there’s no better time for caffeine-lovers hoping to nab an affordable coffee machine this saving season. With a compact size, minimal waiting time and an auto-cleaning function, this would be a great addition to any kitchen countertop. You can also purchase insurance for four years for just £4.99.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, two-pack bundle: Was £79.98, now £33.98, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Looking for a smart speaker? How about two for £33.98. Very has just slashed the price of Amazon’s third-generation Echo dot smart speakers by £46. With a pair of these Alexa smart speakers, you can ask an endless series of questions, start timers, set up a home intercom system, or use them to create a stereo pair when listening to music. They’re handy little things, and now they cost just £16.99 each.

Buy now

Garmin vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch: Was £199, now £159, Very.co.uk

(Very)

One of our favourite brands, we’ve already put together a guide to the best Garmin smartwatches and this particular model - now with a £100 saving – is everything you need to track your fitness goals, monitor your sleep and store data on activities. It also boasts music storage, on-screen workouts and provides free 5K, 10K and half-marathon training plans.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk

(Shark)

While this upright model from Shark hasn’t been tested by our IndyBest team, the brand’s vacuums have featured in both our best corded and cordless vacuum round-ups, so it’s safe to say you’ll be purchasing from a top-notch brand. Its anti-hair wrap and true pet technology help you tidy up after furry friends, and thanks to its dual brush system you can switch between carpet and hardwood floors effortlessly. You can also go portable to make cleaning the stairs a little easier. With £160 off at Very, this is a vacuum deal you could hoover up right now.

Buy now

Beats by Dr Dre Beats fit pro true wireless earbuds, Kim K special edition: Was £219, now £159, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re looking for purpose-built earbuds to soundtrack your workouts and commuting, Very has taken £60 off the Beats by Dr Dre and Kim Kardashian collaboration. The wireless earbuds are nearly identical to the Beats fit pro, which in our review, our tester described them as “a solid go-to pair of earbuds for working out”. This pair on sale, however, are available in three neutral shades, all of which benefit from this Black Friday discount. Other features include six hours of running time on a full charge, flexible wingtips for ensuring a comfortable fit, active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ, which tailors the audio of a song, podcast or radio show to the shape of your ear.

Buy now

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Very.co.uk

(Currys)

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gaming console, the Xbox series S has been heavily reduced for Black Friday. It secured a spot in our review of the best gaming consoles, so you can trust that it’s a top-performing device. Our tester noted it is “remarkably good value” and perfect for those looking for a “cheap gaming solution” and who “don’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time”. You’ll certainly make someone’s Christmas by putting this under the tree for them.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max 7.2l multi cooker OP500UK: Was £229, now £199, Very.co.uk

(Very)

With speedy cooking and multiple functions that will help elevate your culinary repertoire, Very has reduced the price of Ninja’s multi cooker by an eye-catching £100. The multi-tasking kitchen gadget has a pressure cooker function – which is said to rustle up meals 70 per cent faster than usual cooking methods – while the air crisp function will whip up fried foods with much less oil.

It’s also IndyBest tried and tested – in our review of the appliance, our tester said: “Using the pressure cooker setting, we were able to make seriously flavourful soup in 15 minutes, without stirring once. The air fryer basket also rendered perfect sweet potato fries in no time. But our favourite function on this machine has to be the steamer, as the two-tier tray really helped to double the capacity when we needed it.”

Buy now

Oral-B io10 stardust white: Was £800, now £349.99, Very.co.uk

(Oral-B)

A quick note on the weird pricing of electric toothbrushes. You might have noticed some ridiculously high prices on the latest brushes from top brands like Oral-B and Philips. These products are given an absurdly high RRP but they’re discounted by 50 per cent most of the time, making them seem more appealing to bargain-hunters.

So while this Oral-B io10 deal at Very suggests you’re saving £450 on an £800 brush, in real terms you’re saving around £70 on a brush that costs £400 most of the time. That’s still a good deal if you don’t want to settle for anything less than the most advanced brush Oral-B makes, though for everyone else, we’d suggest the Oral-B io6 (was £299.99, now £149.94, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Bosch Tassimo finesse coffee machine: Was £119, now £39, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of Tassimo – so much so, we’ve rounded up the brand’s best coffee machines. This Bosch machine, which is reduced by £80, will take up hardly any space on a countertop and allow you to whip up delicious cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolates and more. Choose from a chic beige or classic black colour to best suit the scheme of your kitchen.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday 2022 officially kicked off on 25 November and will run across the entire weekend. It originally began in the US as a one-day sale after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season, but has since expanded across the Atlantic.

However, in a bid to stay competitive, retailers and brands have often unveiled deals weeks before, with offers launching earlier and earlier every year. This year, we saw the likes of Boots, Dyson and Currys slash prices across popular products well before the big day itself. And, of course, Very’s started its Black Friday sale early too.

When does the Very Black Friday sale end?

Very’s Black Friday sale started in early November with huge discounts across the board, but like all good things, it will eventually come to an end. While we’re not sure of the exact date it will finish, we can hazard a guess that Very Black Friday sale will end after Cyber Monday. This means you’ve not got long to snap up a bargain.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name given to the final day of the sale, which falls on Monday 28 November this year. It’s your last opportunity to score some savings before the Boxing Day sales.

Don’t worry about trawling through hundreds of pages of deals, our team of experts will be spotlighting the biggest and best offers to shop throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Looking for some extra inspiration? Take a look at our Black Friday shopping guides

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less