Virgin Media Black Friday deals: Best offers on TV, broadband and phone packages

With just days to go until Black Friday 2020, the pre-sales are hotting up.

This year, Amazon set the precedent by launching its early bird deals a whole month ahead of the big day, and other big players including Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Argos followed suit, meaning there’s already a huge array of deals to shop.

Luckily, here at IndyBest we’ll be doing all the hard work for you, with daily updates to our Black Friday guides that feature the best deals across tech, home appliances, fashion, laptops, TVs and much more.

Virgin Media has kicked off its Black Friday sale already, and its offering what it claims to be its lowest ever prices on broadband-only packages, TV and broadband bundles and mobile phone handsets.

Given that we’re all spending far more time at home during lockdown 2.0, now is the perfect time to update your entertainment set-up, as well as improve your internet speed and connection, as there’s nothing worse than it dropping out mid-Zoom call.

Read on for everything you need to know about Virgin Media’s Black Friday deals, as we’ve listed the best offers to enjoy until 30 November.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Broadband package deals

(Virgin)

The retailer has started its sale early, offering what it claims to be its lowest ever Black Friday prices. Available until 30 November, it’s offering savings on TV and broadband bundles, broadband-only packages and mobile phone handsets.

Its 18-month M100 Fire Broadband package is currently on offer for just £24.99 a month, with a 108 Mbps average download speed. It’s the most basic package, but is ideal for binging your favourite shows. It usually costs £44 a month.

On the other end of the spectrum, its M500 Fibre Broadband package costs £42.99 a month, a £20 saving, with a 516 Mbps average download speed that is ideal for gamers.

There’s plenty of other packages to choose from, so we’d snap up this offer now.

Buy now

TV and broadband package deals

(Virgin)

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail.

Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms. This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Buy now

Phone contract deals

(Apple)

In what the brand claims to be its lowest price ever, you can save £180 on the iPhone 11 when opting for a 36 month contract. For £25 a month and no upfront cost, you can enjoy unlimited texts and minutes and 1GB of data with this 64GB model. For more data, the 8GB package costs just £29 a month, again with no upfront cost. It’s available in three colours. Our technology critic, David Phelan, featured this model our review of the best phones of 2020, praising its powerful processor and spectacular battery life.

Buy now

Huawei P30 Lite new edition and Nintendo Switch: Save £108

(Huawei)

This phone package comes with the games console that everyone is obsessed with right now, the Nintendo Switch, so you’re getting a lot for your money here. The 36-month contract includes the 256GB phone, unlimited minutes and texts with 8GB of data for just £26 a month, or £25 a month for 3GB of data. There are 24-month contract options too. The Huwaei P30 Pro model was awarded a spot in our review of the best phones of 2020, so we can testify to the brands credentials.

Buy now

For more Black Friday deals, read our guide to the best tech offers

Related

Try our compare pages to find the best broadband deals and cheap broadband deals.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.