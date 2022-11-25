Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s Black Friday, which means that the ultimate season of savings is in full swing. Retailers such as Currys, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Dyson and Boots have already kicked off the celebrations early.

Everything from TVs to air fryer deals to the best offers on tech have started appearing online, and we’ve been busy rounding up all the top Black Friday savings so far.

Now, Virgin Media has joined in on the fun, and has just unveiled some massive deals on its super-fast M350 broadband package taking it down to its lowest ever price. And there are TV package deals in there, too.

The flagship deal includes the ultra-fast M350 broadband for £27 per month, saving customers 52 per cent off the original price. That’s a £522 saving.

The company also has a bundle offer on both ultra-fast broadband and Virgin Media TV for £39 per month, saving you £540 in total. Below, we’ve outlined all the best Black Friday Virgin Media deals available for your perusal. But be warned, all of these offers will expire on 28 November (Cyber Monday).

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Vodafone )

With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households who like to stream, game and download content fast. It’s an 18-month contract. Once your contract is up, you’ll have to pay the original £56 per month price.

New subscribers to M350 broadband will also receive a free Virgin Media Stream box. Like the Sky Stream box, it brings together your favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place. There’s usually a £35 activation fee.

Buy now

Virgin Media ultra-fast M350 with Virgin TV 360: Was £69 per month, now £39 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Vodafone )

If you want to add on a Virgin Media TV package to go alongside your M350 broadband package, Virgin Media has a 44 per cent saving on this broadband and TV bundle this Black Friday. For an extra £12 per month, you gain access to BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD and Sky channels in HD – 190 channels in total, with pause, rewind and record functions available with the included Virgin TV 360 box.

Again, it’s an 18-month contract, and you’ll save £540 over the duration. It does rocket up in price when the contract comes to an end, however, so we’d potentially start looking around closer to the end of your contract as you’ll have to pay £91 per month when the 18 months are up.

Buy now

Virgin Media Gig1 fibre broadband, Virgin Media TV 360, Netflix and an O2 sim with unlimited data: Was £85 per mnth, now £79 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media )

If 365Mbps still isn’t fast enough for you, then Virgin Media’s ultimate volt bundle is also discounted this Black Friday. You get 1,130Mbps download speeds; an O2 sim with unlimited data, texts and minutes with roaming in 75 destinations; over 250 TV channels including BT Sports in Ultra HD and Sky Sports in HD and Netflix’s standard plan thrown in for good measure.

With this deal, you save £108 over 18 months. Once your contract ends, your O2 sim will remain at £25 per month (going up with the RPI) and your Virgin Media package will go up to £136, so again, it’s worth shopping around closer to the end of your contract.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and more offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners