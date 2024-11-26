Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Whoop almost needs no introduction. Beloved by top athletes and even royalty, the fitness tracker is one of the best you’ll find. Among the most high-tech and stylish, it simplifies hitting your health and fitness goals – whether that’s better sleep, a new PB or a better work-life balance – and it’s now in the Black Friday sale with £30 off.

With so many deals to choose from, knowing what to spend your money on this Black Friday can be tricky. You’ll want to make the best investment and get the best deal, but there’s an abundance of tech offers to choose from – especially across fitness and gadgets for home and beauty.

Whoop is just one of many fitness trackers but from my perspective, it’s the most advanced, the most stylish and therefore the best option if you’re looking for a way to track your health. The Whoop captures biometric data to measure strain, recovery and sleep in real-time using photodiodes and algorithmic analysis inside the app. It’s easy to use and it’s way ahead of many of its competitors.

Now discounted as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can save 13 per cent off the total price of the fitness tracker. Plus, alongside the band itself, you get a 12-month membership for the Whoop app, which offers a ton of features and access to the global Whoop community. In my opinion, the membership markdown alone makes the investment worth it. Tempted? Keep reading for everything you need to know, including how to make the most of this rare price cut.

Whoop 4.0: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery This is a fitness gadget worth investing in ( Independent )

Where other health and fitness trackers offer some insight into your health but fall short on other metrics, Whoop offers it all. It makes it easy to analyse and optimise your baselines with useful tips from the app and a ton of other high-tech features. Plus it’s lightweight and easy to wear.

Inside the app you’ll be able to measure your strain, sleep and recovery scores, track your workouts – these include things like housework and the school run, as well as your typical gym sessions and classes – and do things like track your cycle and pregnancy or menopause symptoms too.

Personally, along with the Oura ring, I think it’s the best wearable for women and you can see why in my full review of the 4.0. I found the app acted like a 24-hour coach, something I relied heavily on when trying to balance my strain and rest. I felt far more balanced and healthier after using the Whoop and now it’s part of my everyday routine, helping me know when to get more sleep, when to push harder in the gym and when to be mindful of my energy levels.

The band is aimed at anyone who wants to get a better understanding of their health, manage symptoms and take better care of themselves. So, if you’re planning on shopping for a fitness tracker, be sure to take advantage of the Whoop deal. It could save you a chunk on looking out for your health for a whole year, and it won’t be around for long.

