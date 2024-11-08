Best Xbox Black Friday 2024 deals to shop right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The month of Black Friday has finally arrived, and a number of retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday 2024 sales. Tech and gaming are hot property on Black Friday, and the Xbox deals are bound to be epic (if last year is anything to go by).

While Black Friday doesn’t officially start until Friday 29 November, the likes of Argos, John Lewis and AO have already launched some savings into the air. Amazon has also announced that it will start cutting prices on 21 November and Nintendo has already dropped Nintendo Switch bundle deals too.

But if you’re waiting to pick up an Xbox Series X, an Xbox Series S or even some new Xbox accessories or Xbox games this Black Friday, I’ve already spotted a few early discounts and savings. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday Xbox deals, plus when it’ll all take place.

When will Xbox Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Officially speaking, Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means this year the mammoth Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 29 November and end with Cyber Monday discounts on 2 December.

But that’s only half the story. Black Friday isn’t just one day, or a whole weekend anymore. It’s an entire month, and several retailers started cutting prices at the start of November.

That said, it doesn’t seem like many early Xbox Black Friday deals have dropped yet – though they should soon. Last year, Xbox announced its Black Friday deals on Wednesday 15 November and set them live two days later on Friday 17 November.

If the gaming giant sticks to the same schedule for Black Friday 2024, I reckon we could see Xbox announce its Black Friday deals on Wednesday 13 November and drop them that Friday. Third-party retailers, including Amazon, should set their Xbox deals live around the same time to compete.

What to expect from Xbox deals this Black Friday 2024

I’m expecting to see lots of new Xbox bundles at cut-rate prices this Black Friday. Last year, Xbox was giving up to £100 off Xbox Series X and Series S bundles, as well as up to 20 per cent on the Xbox wireless controller. Games also got a huge price cut, with Xbox slashing up to 75 per cent on first-party Microsoft titles.

The official Xbox store isn’t the only place you’ll be able to find a discount, however. Amazon had some incredible savings on the Xbox Series X last year.

The retailer slashed the price of the console by a huge £120, taking it down to just £359 – that was its lowest-ever price. Amazon also dropped an Xbox Series X bundle deal with Diablo 4 for just £389, and another bundle with Forza Horizon 5 and the premium edition of Starfield for just £454.98 – a £145 discount.

Microsoft also launched a. cheaper, all-digital new Xbox Series X earlier this summer in a robot white colourway with 1TB of storage, as well as a new robot white Xbox Series S. I’m hoping that both of these consoles will go on sale, given they’re not exactly new machines, just refreshed colours.

Best Xbox deals to shop now

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £455.43, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. Right now, you can save almost £25 on the console at Amazon.

Xbox wireless controller, deep pink: Was £59.99, now £35.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save £25 on the Xbox wireless controller in the deep pink colourway with this deal at Amazon. While the Series X and Series S come with one controller in the box, you’ll need a second one if you want to play with a friend on the couch. “The standard official Xbox wireless controller is ideal for most users,” our writer said in their review of the best gaming controllers. “Well priced, it feels good in your hands, with textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, so you get a more tactile experience than elsewhere.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three-month subscription: Was £32.99, now £21.99, Cdkeys.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Launched back in 2017, Game Pass is Xbox’s answer to Netflix. The service offers players a library of hundreds of games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure, including new releases on launch day, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You get access to online multiplayer, EA Play and cloud gaming on your PC. A three-month subscription currently has £11 off at CD Keys.

‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’: Was £34.99, now £17.49, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

After five years, Death Stranding has finally come to Xbox, and to celebrate, Xbox has slashed the price of the game in half. “Death Stranding is probably the most profound and thoughtful game ever made, more rich and more powerful than anything before. It is also one of the toughest, requiring hard work, loneliness and trudge,” our tech editor said in his original review of the game. “But if the game means nothing else then it is this: it is in that hard work that meaning is made.”

