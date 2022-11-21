Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Friday sales have been in full swing this month but as we approach the actual day itself (25 November), we’re starting to see the real bargains emerge from the woodwork.

If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming products, it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in.

Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as it’s counterpart, just without the 4K resolution.

It’s also an excellent way to experience what Game Pass has to offer. Much like a Netflix monthly subscription, Game Pass gives players access to more than 100 titles, including the latest Microsoft-exclusive games. New additions worth checking out right now include sleeper indie hit Vampire Survivors and medieval detective sim Pentiment, if you’re after some recommendations.

To find out how to save £60 on a brand new console, keep reading below for more details.

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Xbox series S is currently discounted by £60 at Amazon, as part of its early Black Friday offerings. It’s a remarkably good deal on a games console in 2022 that was already decent value, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a console to play the latest games.

In our round-up of the best gaming consoles to play in 2022 we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

What is Black Friday?

If you’re yet to shop during Black Friday, you can expect to save some serious money in time for the Christmas rush. The shopping event originally started in the US as a one-day event, the day after Thanksgiving, to help clear out old stock before the latest products hit the shelves in time for Christmas. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer from just about every major retailer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo, Asos, Flannels, Sky and more.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

As Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, it’s quite an easy event to track in our calendars. This year, Black Friday itself will take place on 25 November. But, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

UK retailers have been hosting sales events for Black Friday for a number of years and, as such, those sales periods have noticeably become longer. Owing to this, you can expect to see some of your favourite online giants, such as Amazon, Currys, AO and Argos dropping deals weeks in advance.

While this may sound daunting, it’s here in this very guide where you’ll find all the best early deals as they drop, so bookmark this page to make sure you’re always in the know.

When will the Black Friday 2022 sales start?

While a number of sales will trickle out throughout the month, the best sales can usually be found on the day itself, on Friday 25 November. However, you can expect a huge number of brands and retailers to kick things off weeks in advance. Amazon, for example, started its Black Friday 2021 sale a whole month early.

What were the best Black Friday deals from last year?

In terms of gaming deals, we spotted plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles (£333, Very.co.uk), including three months of Nintendo Switch Online as well as a copy of Mario Kart 8. We also saw the Oculus (now Meta) Quest 2 on sale for £299 at Currys with a £50 voucher included (Currys.co.uk).

