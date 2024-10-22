Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Comprised of four books and five films, The Hunger Games franchise is a worldwide phenomenon. Whether you raced through the series as a teenager or were introduced through the blockbuster movies, you’re about to be thrown back into the dystopian world thanks to a brand new book.

Having sold more than 100 million copies worldwide since its publication in 2008, The Hunger Games has been translated into 26 different languages and has had a lasting impact on the young adult literary scene (The Hunger Games walked so A Court of Thorn and Roses could run).

With more than 340 million views on TikTok, generation Z is keeping the franchise alive and well. Now, Suzanne Collins has just announced Sunrise on the Reaping, a new story set in Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

Beginning on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, the novel revisits a fan-favourite character from the first novel: Haymitch Abernathy. Played by a pitch-perfect Woody Harrelson in the movie adaptations, the character is known for his sarcastic quips and being partial to a drink.

The new novel takes us back in time to when he’s a young man from District 12 nominated as tribute in the Quarter Quell. From the release date to how you can pre-order, here’s everything you need to know about Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins.

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic: £14.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Starting as day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, twice as many tributes have been taken from their homes owing to the Quarter Quell commemoration.

Haymitch Abernathy from District 12 is torn from his family and the girl he loves and taken to the Capitol with three other tributes. But as the Games officially begin, he soon realises he’s been set up to fail (reminiscent of Katniss Everdeen’s story).

The book is set to be released on 18 March 2025, but you can pre-order the title now at Amazon. Naturally, there’s already a feature film in the works scheduled for release in November 2026. Let the games begin.

