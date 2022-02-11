Molly-Mae Hague has announced her first autobiography at the age of 22, titled Becoming Molly-Mae.

In a series of Instagram stories, Hague told her 6.2m followers that she has taken “oversharing to a whole new extreme” in her new book. She explained that she has written about personal matters that she’s only ever shared with “close family members and friends”.

Hauge rose to fame after she appeared on the fifth season of Love Island, and has since become creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing and developed her own fake tan range, Filter by Molly-Mae.

The influencer recently faced widespread backlash for comments she made on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, where she remarked that “we all have the same 24 hours of the day” which caused people to accuse her of being tone-deaf.

Following the book announcement, Hague’s boyfriend Tommy Fury took to social media to celebrate the news, sharing how “extremely proud” he was of Molly-Mae and noting that she had “worked so so hard” on the new title.

If you want to get a behind the scenes look at Molly-Mae’s life, now is your chance, as the tell-all book will be released on 9 June. Better still, there are currently a limited number of signed copies currently available to pre-order – read on to find out how you can get your hands on one.

‘Becoming Molly-Mae’ (signed edition) by Molly-Mae Hague, published by Ebury: £20, Whsmith.co.uk

(Penguin)

Promising a tell-all tale to her fans, Molly-Mae’s debut title is set to give us a deep dive into the star’s personal life.

Charting her life from a young girl, she’s expected to share stories of her relationships, how she’s dealt with issues of body image, what it’s like dealing with fame and much more.

Molly-Mae stans will be pleased to know that the star has signed a limited number of books which are available to pre-order now from WHSmith. The memoir is set to be released on 9 June 2022, but we recommend snapping a signed copy up quickly as they are likely to sell out thanks to her loyal fan-base.

Buy now

