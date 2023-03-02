Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attention all beauty lovers: Boots’s annual sale is back for 2023, with a sizeable 70 per cent off some of its bestselling beauty buys.

If you’re looking to snap up a bargain for spring or simply stock up on any future gifts for family and friends, mark your calendars and set your alarms.

With all of your favourite brands participating, there are some excellent deals to snap up from the likes of Soap & Glory, Ted Baker, Gillette, Bondi Sands and more.

The high street retailer is known for hosting a sale each year, offering shoppers the chance to get their favourite brands and products at a majorly discounted rate. Last year the sale took place two months later than usual (March instead of January) but customers were certainly rewarded by increased savings of up to 90 per cent off. For 2023, it seems the annual mass savings will continue, with Boots’s offering up to 70 per cent off certain products.

If you’re struggling to think what you want to add to your basket, we’ve narrowed down some of our favourite picks for you – as well as any other details you might need to know about the sale.

When is the Boots 70 per cent off sale?

The Boots 70 per cent off sale has previously taken place towards the end of January, but 2023 has seen the retailer choose to delay proceedings, with the event officially kicking off on Wednesday 1 March.

Launching online at Boots.com and in stores, deals are available whilst stocks last.

What discounts are available?

Boots is typically very generous with its deals and there are plenty of savings to be had across a range of products from big-name brands such as Soap & Glory, Gillette, Bondi Sands and the retailer’s own No7 brand.

With the website hosting a whole range of stock, customers are advised to remember that if shopping in-store, these locations may have varied stock available.

What are some of the best deals to shop?

Boots’ annual sale is available both in-store and online. If you’re more of an online shopper, seeking out the best bargains to snap up from the comfort of your own home, we’ve curated a round-up of the products we think are definitely worth adding to your basket now.

Soap & Glory Home Is Where The Spa Is 13 piece gift set: Was £68, now £34, Boots.com

(Boots)

This bath and body collection in Soap & Glory’s iconic original pink fragrance will transport you to somewhere far more relaxing in a heartbeat. It contains a full-sized body lotion, dry shampoo, body wash, scrub and butter, as well as a hydrating hand and foot cream. Your face is also catered for with the inclusion of face soap, vitamin C facial wash, pore-refining mask, radiance-boosting sheet mask, day lotion and a shower puff. Phew!

Buy now

Bondi Sands Best of Bondi Set: Was £100, now £40, Boots.com

(Boots)

Save a whopping £60 on this gift set from Bondi Sands which contains eight of the best bits the brand has to offer. The set includes self-tanning foams both in ‘dark’ and ‘liquid’ gold as well as the one hour express treatment and of course the eraser should you go a bit to heavy. There’s also a one-hour espress self-tanning face mist, the everyday gradual tanning milk, an application mitt and a SPF 50+ face lotion. All your tanning essentials in one go and at a huge discount, too.

Buy now

Fenty Beauty Double Cheek’d Up freestyle cream blush duo: Was £30, now £20, Boots.com

(Boots)

Snap up this limited edition blush duo for just £20 in the Boots beauty sale. Feautring the popular light-as-air cream blush in two brand new, exclusive shades – Peony Droppa and Mali’booze – this set is compatible with every skin tone and is easy to use; enhancing every complexion effortlessly. With a sheer, buildable finish, these blushes aim to melt into the skin flawlessly, adding the final touch to your make-up look.

Buy now

No7 Protect & Perfect intense advanced skincare collection 5-piece pgift set: Was £117, now £49.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Get younger looking skin for less with this No7 gift set that’s reduced by £67.50 in Boots’ sale right now. The anti-ageing skincare regime features a day cream, serum, eye cream, night cream and a facial oil to help you visibly improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Using the brand’s next generation, age-defying peptide technology, this is a set to snap up fast.

Buy now

Gillette Labs Complete Regime Gift Set: Was £50, now £20, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you or someone you know needs to upgrade their razor, there’s no better time than now. This Gillette razor set features an exfoliating bar to remove the debris away before the blades hit the skin and it’s £30 off in Boots’ sale. The moisturiser contains a hydrating formula, while you can never go wrong with a spare can of shaving gel in the bathroom. This set also includes a magnetic stand to store your razor neatly between use.

Buy now

FILA Livin’ Life backpack: Was £50, now £15, Boots.com

(Boots)

From the outside, it seems just like the usual FILA Wendell backpack, but it’s so much more. Packed full of everything you need to keep yourself fresh, inside the backpack you’ll find a 200ml ‘Fresh’ hair and body wash, a 200ml ‘Pure’ hair and body wash, a 150ml ‘Fresh’ body spray and two pairs of FILA sports socks. Go about your workout knowing you have everything you need for afterwards.

Buy now

Joules Cosy Night In gift set: Was £35, now £10.50, Boots.com

(Boots)

Have yourself the cosiest night in away from the cold thanks to this 70 per cent off discount in Boots’ sale. Featuring a bath soak (250ml), body soufflé (200ml), a lavender, eucalyptus and sage pillow mist (100ml), an eye mask and a pair of slippers, this product pays for itself in self-care satisfaction.

Buy now

