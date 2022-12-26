Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We drank, we ate, we’ve been merry, and now it’s time for phase two. The wine goggles have come off and our eyes are fully focussed on Boxing Day.

Top brands and retailers are all participating in the sale event, with some even starting a few days early, offering Boxing Day deals on everything from mattresses and tech to fashion, Amazon devices and more.

Whether it’s a Nintendo Switch, Lego set or Apple AirPods you’re after, there’s discounts aplenty with the likes of John Lewis, Currys, Very and more slashing prices across a whole range of products.

After years of covering big sales events, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to separate the misleading deals from the gems, only bringing you the most genuine offers that are worth splurging on. Quality is key and we’ve selected the best savings from trusted brands, recommending products we know and love.

If it’s an air fryer Boxing Day bargain you’re after, keep reading to find out how to save big on this nifty kitchen gadget.

The best Boxing Day air fryer deals are:

Philips essential air fryer, 4.1l: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Air fry chips, chicken and a whole range of other food with Philips’s essential air fryer, which has more than 30 per cent off at Amazon this Boxing Day. Using rapid air technology, the air fryer cooks with up to 90 per cent less fat and is said to deliver tasty results. Stylish and compact in design, the 4.1l capacity still offers enough room to cook four portions at a time. The integrated timer allows for preset cooking times, while the temperature control ensures optimal heat settings as you prepare your food.

Buy now

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, 7.5l: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Ninja is one of the brands that has merged its Boxing Day and January sales into one big blob, with an early January deal already available to shop. With £50 off the foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, it’s as good as time as any to do yourself a solid and make life in the kitchen a whole lot easier.

Besides serving up crispy, air fried goods, this device can also slow cook, steam, bake, roast, sauté, grill and more. It’s 7.5l capacity makes it large enough to feed up to six people, and it can fit an entire 3kg roast chicken. When putting this device head to head with the Instant pot crisp, our reviewer said they got great results and they “loved the fact that air fryer lid was attached to the base of the machine”, meaning they could save on storage space.

Buy now

Philips HD9280/91 connected XL air Fryer: Was £198.99, now £149.99, Johnlewis.com

(Amazon)

It looks like Santa stuck around to grant us this sub £50 discount on the Philips connected XL air fryer. The XL is a bit of a giveaway, as its 6.2l capacity provides plenty of room to feed the whole family. It’s touch screen comes with seven presets to help you fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat. And to make life even easier, the device is Amazon Alexa compatible and gives step-to-step guidance on more elaborate recipes, so you can really channel your inner chef.

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

This one secured a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, and according to the brand, it’s large enough to cook up to eight portions at a time. Our tester was seriously impressed with the machine’s integrated central paddle that does all the stirring automatically, saying “this made for some of the best chips we cooked in all our tests and we’d buy this pricey model for those alone.” With pre-set functions for chips, rolls, breaded snacks, meat and vegetable balls, battered snacks, chicken and desserts, cooking up a feast has never been easier.

Buy now

Tower T17039 xpress pro vortex 5-in-1 air fryer oven: Was £119, now £99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

A similar model from the brand made it into our round-up of the best air fryers, so it’s safe to say Tower knows what it’s doing. The digital control panel let’s you adjust between temperature setting and the machine’s 60-minute timer can help you plan your cooking time perfectly. The xpress pro vortex comes with an oil tray, rotisserie fork, handle and three air flow racks that can cater to a whole range of recipes.

Buy now

Llivekit air fryer oven with rotisserie mini oven, 26l: Was £249.99, now £212.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to save on a family-sized air fryer during the final sales of 2022, this option from Llivekit is definitely worth considering. Enjoy a saving of more than £30 as you air fry to your hearts content. In addition to a smart LED touchscreen with 12 preset programs, this appliance also comes with a baking tray and rack, a rotisserie spit and skewer set, as well as a mesh and crumb tray. It’s quite bulky in size but, with three layers and a capacity of 26l, it caters for up to 10 people. Perfect for hosting in the new year.

Buy now

Ninja foodi health grill and air fryer AG551UK: Was £249, now £199, Very.co.uk

(Ninja)

This appliance from Ninja was praised by our tester for not only it’s air frying ability, but also its grill function that can cook everything from salmon to sausages. It’s especially good at turning out the perfect steak, thanks to a built-in probe that determines the right time to cook the meat, whether you want it rare or well done.” And though it looks more like a mini pizza oven, our writer said, “the air-fryer function is excellent too, particularly at cooking frozen food to perfection.” With six different settings, this multi-functional air fryer might just end up replacing your oven entirely...

Buy now

When will the tech Boxing Day sales begin in 2022?

The clue is in the name, and Boxing Day officially starts today (26 December). But, as with Black Friday, some retailers have started launching deals a little earlier, and naturally, we’ll be tracking those too.

When will the tech Boxing Day sales end?

While you’d think this is a one-day event, Boxing Day deals usually run until January, at which point they miraculously become January sales. Some retailers have opted to blend these various sales into one big end-of-the-year sale event.

With plenty of misleading deals going around and a record number of sale events in 2022 (think Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day Two, Black Friday, Christmas sales, Boxing Day and January sales), the IndyBest team is working around the clock to filter out the fake discounts and only bring you the best.

