With the Black Friday sales bonanza still fresh in our minds, it’s already time to turn to Christmas and, in just a couple of weeks’ time, the Boxing Days sales.

Once considered the sales event of the year, Boxing Day has been overshadowed by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. What’s more, there are plenty of online sales to take advantage of – so there’s no need to join those 5am queues on the high street to grab yourself a bargain.

Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? A lot of retailers will be cutting prices on 26 December, and that includes Amazon. Naturally, being online means you can shop the Amazon Boxing Day sales from the comfort of your sofa, avoiding the queues and tactically placing yourself mere feet away from the fridge and all of those delicious leftovers.

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales begin in 2021?

Although Amazon hasn’t said yet when the Boxing Day sales will start, the clue is in the name. It almost goes without saying, but we expect the sales to begin on Boxing Day, 26 December. When the event run until is anyone’s guess for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals to be had until the start of January.

As for the time of day, it depends how early you fancy getting up the day after Christmas…

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales end?

This is the missing piece of the puzzle for now. Instead, we can tell you that Amazon’s pre-Christmas event, called “last minute deals”, began on 1 December and runs until 21 December. So if you’re still on the hunt for some last minute Christmas presents, you’d better be quick, and don’t be one of those shoppers who expects to bag a load of deals on 23 December with next-day Prime delivery. That isn’t going to happen.

Instead, get your shopping done early, keep an eye on the estimated delivery dates, and for goodness’ sake avoid a Christmas Eve trip to the petrol station.

As for when the Boxing Day sales end, we suspect they’ll run until the end of the month, but Amazon will surely confirm this later in December.

What were the best Amazon Boxing Day deals in 2020?

Last year, we saw a huge range of deals on offer at Amazon between Boxing Day and the start of January. There was money to be saved on televisions, beauty products, homeware, gaming, kitchen accessories, laptops, mattresses, watches and Amazon’s own Echo and Kindle devices.

More specifically, we saw a £10 saving on the then-new Amazon Echo dot 4th generation (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk), a massive £300 off certain models of Apple Watch series 5 (£712.61, Amazon.co.uk).

We also saw a half-price deal on the Bayliss super power 2400 hairdryer (£51,26, Amazon.co.uk) and £15 off the Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones (£35, Amazon.co.uk).

There was a huge saving of £200 to be had on the Oral-B genius electric toothbrush (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk) and over £100 off the Shark upright vacuum cleaner (£269, Amazon.co.uk).

What can we expect this year?

More of the same, basically. We’re expecting to see some decent savings on a massive range of products across many of Amazon’s most popular product categories. In some ways it’ll feel like a repeat of the Black Friday sales from last month, with money off tech, homeware, kitchen products and televisions.

Be careful, though. As with any sale, you need to do your homework to ensure you are getting a genuinely good deal – and make sure you’re aware of the age of the product you’re buying. If a new model is due out soon, the deal might not be as good as it seems.

