While we are still thinking about the Christmas countdown, there’s another thing that we simply can’t forget about and it’s the Boxing Day sales.

With all of our favourite brands and retailers taking part, you can expect huge deals across tech, home appliances, mattresses and more. And if there’s one retailer that goes above and beyond for sale periods, it is of course Amazon.

The online giant is notorious for slashing the price of big-ticket items, such as TVs, laptops, Kindle eReaders, air fryers, hair dryers, smart speakers and more, so its Boxing Day event is eagerly anticipated.

With the big day fast approaching if you’re keen to get ahead of the crowds, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Boxing Day sale, including key dates and the best deals to expect.

Best early Amazon deals to shop now

Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our reviewer tested the Fire HD 10 plus and was impressed by its powerful processor, extra operating memory and battery life. The regular HD 10 has many of the same perks and this one comes with 32GB storage. The display is 10 per cent brighter than the previous generation, with more than two million pixels. Now is the perfect time to snap it up with the sizeable 40 per cent discount.

Buy now

Echo dot, 5th generation: Was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s all-new Echo dot speaker has a sizeable 51 per cent discount ahead of Boxing Day sales – a great deal for those looking to connect their home. For this model, the audio architecture has been redesigned, and Amazon claims it delivers up to double the base of the gen 4. It also features new sensors, including a room-temperature sensor, so Alexa can take action when the room gets too hot or too cold.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd generation: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Taking the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells, our tester noted that it offers a “great HD image” and features “most of the top-of-the-range functions at a fraction of the price of some others”. They also loved “how customisable the functions are, from choosing your chime to how sensitive the motion detection is”.

Buy now

Samsung QE65LS03AAUXXU 60in the frame TV: Was £1,299, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not only is this device a high-quality 4K QLED smart TV with an industry-leading display and top-class picture quality, but it is also convincing as a wall-mounted photo or picture frame when it’s not being used. An ambient light sensor adjusts the screen brightness to achieve a natural, paper-like quality, and the near-invisible wiring and a clever cable-management box hidden away behind the main panel make sure your living room looks free from clutter. This 65in wonder is sure to go down a treat in your household.

Buy now

Devology double air fryer: Was £279.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s no denying that air fryers are hot commodities. And this model by Devology – which resembles Ninja’a dual zone air fryer – is no different. The energy-saving appliance promises to cook just about anything to perfection and features two independent cooking zones, so you can cook different foods in different ways at the same time. We think the large 9l capacity makes it ideal for cooking for a crowd.

Buy now

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales begin in 2022?

Amazon tends to keep the dates of its sale events under wraps, so it hasn’t yet been announced when its Boxing Day sale will begin. But of course, the clue is in the name. You can expect Amazon’s Boxing Day sale to begin on 26 December.

How long the event will run is still unknown, but it’s highly likely that the deals will continue to drop during the January sales. Of course, you’ll be the first to know when Amazon’s Boxing Day sale will begin.

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales end?

Ahead of Christmas, Amazon started dropping last-minute deals, offering you the chance to benefit from competitive prices on big-ticket items – this sale event will run until 23 December.

As for when the Boxing Day sales will end, this remains unknown, but we expect that the event will go on until early January – also known as the January sales.

What were the best Amazon Boxing Day deals in 2021?

Last year, Amazon offered an impressive number of deals between Boxing Day and the start of January. Big-ticket items, such as TVs, smart speakers, tablets, mattresses, air fryers and more.

(Amazon)

In terms of gaming, the online giant slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch (£259, Amazon.co.uk) from £279 to £254.98, reducing it to lower than its Black Friday price. Similarly, those in the market for a new pair of headphones were treated to a hefty 40 per cent discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones (£249, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

Elsewhere, home cooks were able to benefit from a 20 per cent discount on the KitchenAid artisan stand mixer (£439.56, Amazon.co.uk), as well as a hefty saving on the Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer (from £319, Amazon.co.uk), which saw the appliance reduced to just £199.

(Amazon)

Similarly as impressive was the fact that the hugely popular Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£36.80, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 15 per cent. While this Faith In Nature natural lavender and geranium body wash (£4, Amazon.co.uk) had a 36 per cent saving.

What can we expect from Amazon’s Boxing Day sale this year?

It’s likely that Amazon’s Boxing Day sale event will be very similar to last year, with a huge range of savings to be had across everything from mattresses to beauty. And in some respects, the online giant’s event will be fairly similar to its Black Friday sale.

It’s important to remember that not all deals are good deals. But luckily for you, your dedicated team of bargain-hunters – aka the IndyBest team – will be on hand throughout Amazon’s Boxing Day and January sales, highlighting the good from the bad. Make sure to bookmark this page so that you don’t miss out on a thing.

Are there any deals to shop now?

As we’ve previously noted, Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals started on 5 December, and will continue to drop until 23 December. In light of that, there are some impressive discounts to be had ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

(Amazon )

Our tech writer, Alex Lee, scoured the Amazon website and noticed that the Garmin venu 2 plus (was £399.99, now £279, Amazon.co.uk) has dropped to its lowest-ever price. Similarly, he also spotted that you can currently benefit from £50 off the Echo show 8 (was £119.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

Beauty fanatics will love to see that Olaplex has been reduced ahead of Christmas, with the price of the no.3 hair perfector (was £28, now £14.85, Amazon.co.uk) being slashed by nearly 50 per cent.

