Christmas has been and gone, but no sooner have we unwrapped all the presents under our tree that our thoughts have turned to the Boxing Day sales.

Once considered the shopping event of the year, Boxing Day has been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to join those 5am queues on the high street to grab yourself a bargain.

Follow live: The best boxing day deals to shop now

Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? You’re in luck. A lot of retailers are still offering plenty of brilliant discounts, and that includes Amazon.

Naturally, being online means you can shop the Amazon Boxing Day sales from the comfort of your sofa, avoiding the queues and tactically placing yourself mere feet away from the fridge and all of those delicious leftovers.

From when it ends to the deals worth shopping this year, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Boxing Day 2021 sale.

Best Boxing Day deals 2021

Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earphones: Was £250, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones at Amazon. The best wireless earbuds of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling earphones packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road. Our reviewer praised the earphones’ bass response and overall quality. “Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, they have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones.”

Ring video doorbell pro: Was £159, now £104, Amazon.co.uk

As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. And this is one of the newest smart doorbells. When we reviewed this model, our writer noted that it’s “one of the most persuasive options on the market”.

They added that you get “a maintenance-free doorbell that works flawlessly when called upon, with excellent video during both the day and night and some of the best motion detection features on the market”. It’s currently 35 per cent off right now.

Garmin forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

Nothing helps you stick to your fitness resolutions quite as much as investing in a workout-tracking smartwatch. The entry-level Garmin forerunner 55 has all of the most important sensors for monitoring your vital signs as you run, and over time it builds a profile of your fitness levels and suggests longer, shorter or more intense runs based on your previous performance.

LG OLED55C14LB 55in 4K UHD HDR smart OLED TV: Was £1,699.99, now £1,165, Amazon.co.uk

The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and right now the 55in model is on sale for £1,175 at Amazon. This actually isn’t the cheapest the TV has been – the set is almost permanently discounted, and on Black Friday it came all the way down to £1,100 – but it’s still about £100 cheaper than it was last week. We featured the LG C1 in our round-up of the best TVs for gaming, where our reviewer noted that “in terms of picture quality, just wandering through the cities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was enough to appreciate the totally immersive qualities of OLED and its ability to light each individual LED on the screen, which results in some breathtaking brightness that’s truly full-screen.”

Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence.

Tefal ActiFry genius XL 2-in-1 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £148.99, Amazon.co.uk

Want to cook healthier meals in 2022, but refuse to even contemplate giving up chips? You need an air fryer. Requiring just a spoonful of oil, or sometimes none at all depending on the recipe, the Tefal ActiFry will help to keep your oil intake down while still cooking the dishes you love.

This particular model is large enough to cook for the entire family, and features a two-in-one tray that can be programmed to fry every part of the meal to perfection, and have them finish at the same time. We loved it so much we featured it in our list of the best air fryers, where our reviewer called it “a great choice for anyone desperate for new mealtime inspiration who wants fantastic tasting food every time with minimal effort.”

iRobot Roomba i315240 robot vacuum: Was £449, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

The original robot vacuum cleaner, Roomba is still the pack-leader when it comes to cute, hoovering robo-friends. The i3 is the latest model, and can map out your floorplan as it cleans to create an optimal route around the house. If its battery is running low, it scoots back to its charging base for a quick top up before picking up where it left off. The app can be used to create cleaning schedules and designate no-go zones, while the vacuum’s dual-brushes and edge-sweepers are designed to cope with pet hair and hard to reach corners.

Amazon Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199,99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can save £70 on the all new Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet right now. Children can enjoy access to thousands of apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and more on the device, as well as educational content. It also allows for video calls and voice notes and comes with a kid-friendly case, parental controls and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ – making it the perfect gift that is both educational and fun. In our review of the tablet, our tester said: “It’s fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech”.

Google Chromecast: Was £30, now £20, Amazon.co.uk

The newest version of Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is being sold with a 33 per cent discount in Amazon’s pre-Christmas sale. The jammie-dodger-sized device plugs into a free HDMI port on your TV, enabling you to stream video entertainment, music and pictures from your phone, tablet or laptop. If you can watch or listen to it on your phone, you can pop it on your TV at the press of a button or with a voice command.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £44, now £37.32, Amazon.co.uk

Elemis’s cleansing balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. It has a buttery texture that melts instantly on contact with dry skin. When we tested it, our reviewer said that “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.” Usually, it can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain. But as there’s15 per cent off right now (and it’s three for two across selected Elemis products), we think it’s more than justified.

REN clean skincare radiance glycol lactic renewal mask, 50 ml: Was £36, now £28.06, Amazon.co.uk

Ren’s entire radiance range is one of our absolute favourites here at IndyBest, but this peel might just be its crowning jewel – and it’s currently got 20 per cent off. Made with lactic, glycolic, tartaric and citric acid, it’s just powerful enough to decongest troubled skin without triggering a breakout. We loved it so much that our reviewer named it best buy in our chemical peels round-up. “The effects were comparable to a professional facial,” said our writer. “Peels sound so harsh, and yet this gave us an unbeatable healthy, dewy finish without any unwanted side effects. Magic in a bottle.”

Amazon is offering three for two across selected Ren products at the moment, and there’s also 36 per cent to be saved on the brand’s clear calm clarifying clay cleanser (was £24, now £15.40, Amazon.co.uk) which featured in our round-up of the best pregnancy skincare.

Oral-B genius 8000: Was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

This deal from popular toothbrush brand Oral-B is not to be missed, with a whopping 64 per cent off. The gadget has a range of features including five brushing modes and varied pressure control, and it can also connect to your phone via the Oral-B app, which not only records how you brush your teeth, but also gives you feedback on your routine and how you can improve it.

While we’re yet to review this exact brush, the Oral-B genius X 20000 (was £399.99, now £139.95, Amazon.co.uk), a very similar model, featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, with our writer noting that a dentist had told them they had been neglecting some of their back teeth and “the app identified exactly the same area”.

Panasonic TX65JX800B 65in 4K ultra HD HDR smart LED TV: Was £1,199, now £609, Amazon.co.uk

This mid-range 65in Panasonic TV has a massive 48 per cent reduction, saving you almost £600. It’s a 4K HDR10+ TV with local dimming technology for improved contrast, plus Dolby vision and Dolby atmos signal processing, so you know the sound quality and picture are going to be top notch. Better yet, it works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, and comes with Freeview Play built-in, letting you control on-demand entertainment with just your voice.

De’Longhi dedica electric coffee grinder: Was £219.99, now £182.07, Amazon.co.uk

One for the coffee connoisseur, this grinder has17 per cent off and it’s one of our favourites. Featuring in our guide to the best coffee grinders, our tester voted it as the best “hi-tech” option, calling it “a good-looking bit of kit with a funky digital display”.

“With 18 grind settings, you can choose exactly how coarse you want your grounds, while the LCD display makes it fairly self-explanatory to use, and you have the ability to decide in advance how many cups of coffee you want, along with a handy, well-designed container to store it in and transport elsewhere,” they said. “Clearly a premium product, it doesn’t come cheap, but it will offer serious coffee fans plenty of options when it comes to creating the perfect brew.”

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance starter kit (B22 fitting): Was £129.99, now £90.99, Amazon.co.uk

Smart bulbs are a game-changer, allowing you to set your lights to turn on and off on schedule or using voice commands, create colourful scenes and moody vibes, or flood your home with SAD-busting white light in the mornings. Boxing Day is the perfect time to invest in a starter kit, which comes with the Philips Hue hub required to link everything up. Right now much of the rest of the Philips Hue range is discounted too, including screw bulbs and embedded spotlights.

Faith In Nature natural lavender and geranium body wash: Was £5.75, now £3.28, Amazon.co.uk

Nabbing a spot in our best organic body washes review, it’s safe to say Faith in Nature is one of our favourites for ethical beauty buys. Vegan and cruelty-free, as are all of its soaps and smellies, you can snap up this lavender and geranium body wash now and save 43 per cent. Said to offer a more gentle cleansing experience, why not prolong the indulgence of the festive period and treat yourself?

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales begin in 2021?

Amazon’s Boxing Day sale has officially begun. When the event will run until, however, is anyone’s guess for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals to snap up well into the start of January.

When will the Amazon Boxing Day sales end?

This is the missing piece of the puzzle for now but we suspect the sale will run until the end of the month.

What were the best Amazon Boxing Day deals in 2020?

Last year, we saw a huge range of deals on offer at Amazon between Boxing Day and the start of January. There was money to be saved on televisions, beauty products, homeware, gaming, kitchen accessories, laptops, mattresses, watches and Amazon’s own Echo and Kindle devices.

More specifically, we saw a £10 saving on the then-new Amazon Echo dot 4th generation (was £44.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk), a massive £300 off certain models of Apple Watch series 5 (£695.34, Amazon.co.uk).

We also saw a half-price deal on the Bayliss super power 2400 hairdryer (was £65, now £55.25, Amazon.co.uk) and £15 off the Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones (was £50, now £35, Amazon.co.uk).

There was a huge saving of £200 to be had on the Oral-B genius electric toothbrush (was £279.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk) and over £100 off the Shark upright vacuum cleaner (was £269.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk).

